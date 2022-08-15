ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Antonio Brown Misses Catching Passes from Buccaneers' Tom Brady

By Jon Conahan
 4 days ago

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Antonio Brown, makes another push to a different NFL team.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Antonio Brown, looks to be making another push to a different NFL team on signing him within the coming weeks.

Brown is currently not on an NFL roster and rightfully so. Due to some of the antics that he's pulled in this league, not many teams are willing to take a chance with him anymore.

In a recent interview with TMZ, AB had the following to say:

"Aye, tell Jerry Jones to call me. Maybe. If he like the dance. If he wants the production. Maybe."

Asked where he thinks he can end up, Brown responded "In the sky."

When asked if he's spoken to Tom Brady recently, Antonio Brown had an interesting comment.

"No, but tell him [Tom Brady] I miss the passes. I'm still open, look show it, show it, I'm still open, show the fit."

Brown would actually be a nice addition to the Dallas Cowboys. Considering that they could use a few more weapons for Dak Prescott, it could be smart from the Cowboys' perspective.

Although dealing with him isn't something that Dallas probably wants to deal with, he could be a contribution if he just focuses on football.

Dallas has done plenty of questionable things throughout the past few decades and signing Antonio Brown likely wouldn't even be the craziest thing that they've ever done.

Right now, it doesn't seem likely that any team is going to make a deal for Brown. Maybe a contending team will look to add him throughout the middle of the season if they need help, but probably not.

Comments / 3

Marcis Cole
4d ago

Who cares what he misses? Bet he misses walking off the field abandoning his team during a game also?! Dude has too many issues. The NFL is better without his type.

Daily Mail

Could Tom Brady be missing the Bucs training camp for The Masked Singer?! Reddit user comes up with incredibly detailed but wild theory to explain quarterback's mysterious absence... by following Rob Gronkowski's lead

Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since August 11, and one Reddit user believes they may have just figured out the reason for the quarterback's mysterious training camp absence. Before we dive too deep into the theory, it's important to note what Bucs coach Todd Bowles...
TAMPA, FL
