Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Related
Two Milwaukee men arrested after shooting in Glendale, 1 injured
Glendale police arrested two Milwaukee men after a shooting near Silver Spring and Port Washington on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale shooting; 2 men arrested, 1 wounded
GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police arrested two men following an incident near Port Washington and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18. Officials say around 2:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed, intoxicated man fighting with another man, and possibly also a woman. It was reported that multiple shots were fired.
CBS 58
Man involved in Shake Shack shooting of off-duty Milwaukee police detective sentenced to 5 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the men involved in the January shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective in the Third Ward has learned his fate. Timonte Karroll-Robinson pleaded guilty to three felony counts, including recklessly endangering safety, for his actions Jan. 13. Judge Michael Hanrahan accepted the state's...
WISN
Glendale Police investigate shooting near Bayshore Mall
GLENDALE, Wis. — Glendale Police say they were called to the area of Silver Spring Drive and Port Washington Road at around 2 p.m. on Thursday for a fight. That's near Bayshore Mall. According to a release, officers detained a 30 year-old man, a 32 year-old man and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree in Washington Park
MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a tree in Washington Park in Milwaukee overnight. Milwaukee police were notified around 1:45 a.m. that West Allis police were setting up a high-risk stop on eastbound I-94 at 84th Street. Squads responded to the area and were unable to locate the stop. It was eventually picked up eastbound through the Zoo Interchange.
WISN
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor during alleged dispute
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mom of six is recovering at home after she suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. It happened Sunday morning when Gertrude Byrd said she was sitting on her porch near North 79th Street and Courtland Avenue as two of her children played in the front yard.
WISN
Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Milwaukee police work to identify skeletal remains found in abandoned building
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ-TV/TMJ4) - The Milwaukee Police Department is working to identify skeletal remains that were found in an abandoned building last week. The remains were found on Aug. 10 at 231 W Burleigh Street. According to an investigation report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, the building was a multi-use building with a church on the first floor and rooms upstairs.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; driver who died ID'd by medical examiner
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of the Milwaukee man who died from injuries suffered in a fatal crash on eastbound I-894/43 at S. 27th Street on Thursday, Aug. 18. The victim is 74-year-old Frederick Steffen. The medical examiner's report indicates the collision between...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man assaulted Racine deputies, K-9 bit him 3 times, sheriff says
A Milwaukee man pulled over for speeding on I-94 assaulted deputies and was bitten by a K-9 officer three times and tased five times before deputies could take him into custody. Sheriff's officials say he had drugs and a gun in his vehicle.
WISN
Man arrested after police chase admits 'being high as a kite'
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in custody, accused of a high-speed chase in which he compared himself to Speed Racer. The pursuit began around 3 a.m. Monday at North Street and Moreland Boulevard in Waukesha. Police there spotted a stolen car, tried to pull it over, and the stolen vehicle drove off, eventually reaching Interstate 94 eastbound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Freeway shooting: Highway 145 reopens
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down Highway 145 near 76th Street for a report of a shooting from one vehicle into another early Thursday afternoon. It has since reopened. No injuries have been reported. Deputies were on the scene seeking evidence. FOX6 is working to bring you...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor 'in front of my children'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom is sharing her story after she was shot by her next-door neighbor in front of her young children Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Courtland. Milwaukee police confirmed an arrest after the shooting, but formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday. Gertrude Byrd...
CBS 58
Racine police seek attempted homicide suspect, considered armed and dangerous
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person. Officials say 26-year-old Montavius Drane is wanted for first degree attempted homicide. He's believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Drane is described as 5'8" tall and about...
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate what led to shooting of 9-year-old boy
MILWAUKEE — A 9-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning near 10th and Chambers streets. Police said the boy arrived at an area hospital and was treated and is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, police said. They are looking for an unknown...
wtmj.com
Skeletal remains found in vacant building on Milwaukee’s north side; ask for help providing an ID
MILWAUKEE- A Youtube personality made an unexpected discovery last week while shooting a video in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Police Department says the Youtuber, identified as Matthew Nunez, found the skeletal remains of a yet-to-be-identified body while filming inside a building at 231 W. Burleigh Street on August 11th. The Medical Examiner’s report says Nunez went to Police District 5 and told officers he located a body inside the building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Argument triggers gunfire near 18th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Atkinson on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. Officials say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. – and was the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is urged...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Otha Brown sentenced; 40 years in prison in Za’layia Jenkins fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Otha Brown on Friday, Aug. 19 to 40 years in prison in connection with the fatal shooting of Za’layia Jenkins in May 2016. Brown was found guilty in June of first-degree reckless homicide in this case. Jenkins was shot while sitting in...
WISN
Video released from Racine police shows a violent arrest
RACINE, Wis. — Wednesday just after 11 a.m. on I-94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding at 90 miles an hour. The sheriff released body camera footage Thursday, just under two minutes of footage of what turned into a violent arrest.
Comments / 1