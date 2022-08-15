Read full article on original website
fsrmagazine.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe Reopens in Atlanta
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
Rare Luxury Lakefront Estate Hits Roswell Market
Newly-listed Roswell estate tucked away on a private 3-acre lakefront lot is a perfect example of suburban lake living near the heart of the city.
wgxa.tv
Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
fox5atlanta.com
'Oldest bar on Peachtree Road' celebrates 20th anniversary
ATLANTA - Our show is called Good Day Atlanta…not Good Day Chicago. But today, we’ll allow the Windy City at least a sliver of the spotlight as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of an iconic Buckhead bar. Black Bear Tavern, which calls itself the "oldest bar on Peachtree...
Member of renowned hip hop group, Atlanta brewery owner shot, kidnapped outside business
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects they say robbed a patron at a local brewery and then attacked a renowned rapper and co-owner of the brewery before kidnapping and shooting him. Atlanta officers said they were initially called to reports of a robbery...
WRDW-TV
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
celebsbar.com
James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life
The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police taking steps to combat high crime, build community
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department will be utilizing more platforms to prevent an increase in lower level crimes for community members in coming weeks. In July the local police department documented 22 shoplifting incidents — typically occurring at the local Walmart located on Hudson Bridge Road. There have been an additional 18 incidents between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14.
20 dogs saved from being put down, now have new homes in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — After an urgent call by a local animal control to get 20 dogs adopted, all the dogs have been saved. Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. first told you about the effort to get the dogs adopted on Wednesday and people responded. The Clayton...
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Well-known Henry County animal sanctuary subject of hearing
ATLANTA - Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary is known for saving wild animals, but Wednesday it went under the microscope. In a packed meeting room, several Henry County and state lawmakers worked to get to the bottom of alleged problems at the sanctuary. "I don't want to see this facility go...
The Citizen Online
Burglars take 60 seconds to haul off $2,600 in store loot
Thieves in Fayetteville during an Aug. 14 business burglary were in the store for only 60 seconds but made off with $2,600 in cigarettes, other merchandise and cash. The burglary occurred on Aug. 14 at the 76 station on South Glynn Street at Bradley Drive, where an alarm call came in at 3:10 a.m.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Police seeking assistance after someone painted swastikas on Atlanta's Rainbow Crosswalks
The Atlanta Police Department is asking for assistance in finding the person who investigators believe defaced the city's rainbow-painted crosswalks with swastikas two different times. Police say the first incident happened on Wednesday, August 17. Two days later, police say the suspect defaced the crosswalk again at around 1:45 a.m.
Looking for a job? Mercedes-Benz Stadium plans Sept 6. hiring event
ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium is looking to hire part-time event and game day team members. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The goal is to hire caring and enthusiastic people who are passionate about service and want to make a difference in other people’s lives.
thecitymenus.com
Summergrove Get Ready to Be Wow’d
In a Facebook post, WOW sno with a location in downtown Newnan stated that they are coming to Summer Grove. Their second location will open at 20 Market Square Way near the LINC. You can learn more about the job openings at wowsno.com/jobs. To see the progress and a few photos of wow sno click here to be redirected to their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/wowsno/
A heart of gold' | Clayton County Police mourns loss of longtime
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its longtime detectives. Crime Scene Detective Carl Cook passed away Wednesday, according to the police department's Facebook page. He was 57 years old. The police department said, "Detective Cook was one of the...
20 dogs in desperate need of adoption in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — There are 20 dogs in Clayton County that are in urgent need of adoption or rescue, according to their animal control center. The center posted on its Facebook on Saturday that by 1 p.m. on Thursday, all 20 dogs must be adopted or rescued from the shelter. Clayton County's Animal Control center does euthanize animals "held in the shelter beyond 21 days" and under other medical, special circumstances.
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
41nbc.com
Houston County breaks ground for new aquatic center
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County will see its first county public pool in more than 50 years thanks to a new aquatic center that’s now in the works. The Houston County Board of Education and county officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the construction of the Tommy Stalnaker Aquatic Center, which will be located on Cohen Walker Road.
