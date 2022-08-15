ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

960 The Ref

Urban Meyer back on Fox's "Big Noon Saturday" post-NFL

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Urban Meyer is returning to Fox's “Big Noon Saturday” college football pregame show after his NFL coaching career lasted less than one full season. Fox announced Friday that Meyer would rejoin the show that he was part of in its first...
NFL
The Blade

Game day updates: Findlay at Anthony Wayne football

Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Anthony Wayne and visiting Findlay. This story will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME Anthony Wayne and Findlay have met six times since 2013, with the Trojans holding a 5-1 record over AW in the series, including a 24-14 win against the visiting Generals last year. In 2019, Anthony Wayne took a 14-7 win over Findlay, and the scheduled 2020 matchup was canceled because of the pandemic.
FINDLAY, OH

