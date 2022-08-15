Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
WSMV
Shooting between three men leaves one dead in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting from Thursday night at a condominium community in Madison. According to police, three men were involved in an argument at a home on Jenna Lee Circle around 9:30 p.m. when things escalated and shots were fired. All three men were shot in the exchange and one of them died.
‘Thinking I’m going to die’: Clarksville teen charged after carjacking, police chase
A carjacking and police chase has landed a 16-year-old juvenile facing serious charges.
WSMV
Nashville woman shaken after home break-in
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
WSMV
Nashville Fire crews search for teen in Stones River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews began looking for a teenager Friday who was last seen in Stones River while preparing to fish with his father. Officials said the teen was seen entering the water but did not resurface. The Stones River Greenway is blocked off to the...
WSMV
Trial set for Whiskey Row security guards involved in Dallas Barrett’s death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A trial date has been set for some of the security guards accused of killing Dallas Barrett. Barrett is the 22-year-old man police said died of asphyxia after he was held down by seven men at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row last August. Three of those...
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
WSMV
One man injured during drive-by shooting in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to police at the scene, a man was standing outside of a house on 16th Avenue North when a vehicle drove by and opened fire, striking the man in the upper body. He was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.
SWAT team used flashbangs on Jeep at scene of shooting in Nashville
A SWAT situation played out in North Nashville just before 4 p.m. near Osage Street and 23rd Avenue N.
Car thefts force woman to quit new job days after moving to TN
Janeice Young had only been living in Murfreesboro for three weeks when her car was stolen by a group of underage burglars who are still on the run.
Gallatin police searching for Subway bandit
Gallatin police are on the hunt for a Subway bandit, a man who burglarized a popular sandwich shop after employees locked up and went home for the evening.
WSMV
Nashville Fire recovery efforts successful for teen in Stones River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews began looking for a teenager Friday who was last seen in Stones River while preparing to fish with his father. Officials said the teen was seen entering the water but did not resurface. Nashville Fire officials said crews were supported by the...
Antioch man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend
An Antioch man was found guilty on multiple murder charges relating to a case from 2021.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood attorney Connie Reguli indicted on aggravated perjury charge following legal battles
Embattled Brentwood attorney Connie Reguli has been indicted on a new criminal charge stemming from a lawsuit she filed against Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson earlier this year. A Williamson County grand jury indicted 70-year-old Reguli on the charge of aggravated perjury, a Class D felony. According to the indictment,...
WSMV
School bus crashes into power pole in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police were forced to close part of a main thoroughfare on Friday morning after a school bus crashed into a power pole, sending electrical lines onto the road. According to FPD, a school bus wrecked into a power pole on Murfreesboro Road and Ralston Lane...
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
Tennessee couple reunites with ‘hero’ who pulled them from burning car
The Murfreesboro couple counted their blessings after surviving a hit-and-run crash on I-24. Sophie Newsome and Austin Markos believe it was all part of God’s plan, now calling that Good Samaritan, Olandress “Quez” Hampton, family.
Mover accused of striking customer’s vehicle in South Nashville
Metro police reported the victim hired a moving company and the suspect Otis Maclin, 34, arrived with a moving truck, loaded it up and drove toward the storage facility.
WSMV
Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
Nashville police release video after original muted words, dispute any deletion
Metro Nashville Police Department officials explained Wednesday that four curse words from a body-worn camera video were muted, adding that the editing process didn't delete or splice the footage.
