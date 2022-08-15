ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

WSMV

Shooting between three men leaves one dead in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting from Thursday night at a condominium community in Madison. According to police, three men were involved in an argument at a home on Jenna Lee Circle around 9:30 p.m. when things escalated and shots were fired. All three men were shot in the exchange and one of them died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman shaken after home break-in

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Fire crews search for teen in Stones River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews began looking for a teenager Friday who was last seen in Stones River while preparing to fish with his father. Officials said the teen was seen entering the water but did not resurface. The Stones River Greenway is blocked off to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

One man injured during drive-by shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to police at the scene, a man was standing outside of a house on 16th Avenue North when a vehicle drove by and opened fire, striking the man in the upper body. He was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Fire recovery efforts successful for teen in Stones River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews began looking for a teenager Friday who was last seen in Stones River while preparing to fish with his father. Officials said the teen was seen entering the water but did not resurface. Nashville Fire officials said crews were supported by the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

School bus crashes into power pole in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police were forced to close part of a main thoroughfare on Friday morning after a school bus crashed into a power pole, sending electrical lines onto the road. According to FPD, a school bus wrecked into a power pole on Murfreesboro Road and Ralston Lane...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
NASHVILLE, TN

