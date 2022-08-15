Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Nashville family scammed in EBT card skimmer scheme
Some Tennessee families who depend on EBT cards are getting declined for insufficient funds notifications. They are finding out the money was skimmed.
wpln.org
DIY: Nashville drivers will be asked to file their own accident reports
Metro Police will start asking drivers to file their own report for fender benders and minor accidents next week. More than a year ago, the department stopped trying to respond to all wrecks because of a staffing shortage, but there were more limited options for filing a police report. The...
WSMV
More Black-owned businesses coming to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the country are celebrating Black-owned businesses because August is Black Business Month. Black business owner Tobit Harvey of TJ’s Cheesecake Chronicles in Antioch recently took a leap of faith. He left his scientist career behind to make cheesecakes full time. He’s working to inspire other people to get involved in the culinary arts if it’s something they love.
WSMV
“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
fox17.com
Convicted felon found outside Nashville restaurant with rifle, loaded drum magazine
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a convicted felon parked at a fast food restaurant was arrested on Thursday after he was found with weapons. Police report the 31-year-old man was parked at a fast-food restaurant on Largo Drive when MNPD received a suspicious person call. Officers found...
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
WSMV
Smells of fair drifting through Lebanon
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The smells of pork chops on a stick, turkey legs and funnel cakes made their way into the James E. Ward Agricultural Center as the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens on Thursday. Long considered the state’s best fair, Wilson County is back for its second...
Man arrested, three others cited following protest at Starbucks
Three people were cited and one man was physically arrested following a protest Thursday morning at the Starbucks on West End Avenue.
Nashville Parent
M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
WSMV
New restaurant SOUL offers multi-sensory dining experience
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month, a new restaurant is now open on Charlotte Pike giving people an immersive dining experience. From hanging umbrellas, floral designs and soothing fountains, it feels like you’ve just entered a different world. “It is immersive, it inspires,...
Nashville all-girls school pauses decision to allow anyone who identifies as female to apply
A private all-girls school in Nashville is back-tracking on a major decision made last week.
WSMV
WSMV 4 to add 3 p.m. newscast, additional local programming
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 will be starting a new hour-long 3 p.m. weekday newscast beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The station will also be expanding its midday news by 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, WSMV will also expand Today In Nashville to an hour and will be moving the lifestyle program to 2 p.m.
TSU students forced to live in hotel instead of dorms, worried about safety
Many TSU students will be checking into a Best Western near campus this semester, which isn't the college experience they had in mind.
fox17.com
Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
WSMV
Metro Police to launch program to report minor crashes online
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police announced a new program will go into effect next week that will allow motorists involved in many property damage crashes to self-report driver information and collision details through an online portal. The new program, which begins Monday, Aug. 22, will allow those in minor...
wgnsradio.com
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
WSMV
LIVE: SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of Starlink internet satellites Friday afternoon. The launch is set to happen at 2:21 p.m. CST at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. You can watch the launch LIVE here.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee dog daycares see uptick in kennel cough cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Throughout the Middle Tennessee area, many doggy daycares have been seeing a spike in kennel cough cases. While veterinary clinics have been filling up, many of the daycares have been emptying. Paw Pals Dog Daycare and Boarding in Brentwood managers said right now they have been...
clarksvillenow.com
North Clarksville Service Center now offers DMV services, former location goes to auction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Drivers can now receive DMV services, including drivers license renewal, through the North Clarksville Service Center. The North Clarksville Service Center, located at 111 Cunningham Lane, opened in August 2021, serving customers for Gas & Water as well as Finance & Revenue. Newly offered services include...
WSMV
Mayor Cooper, NDOT announce new guidelines for sidewalks and bike lanes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and Nashville’s Department of Transportion (NDOT) are adding new requirements for all construction projects moving forward in the city. The mayor is looking to ensure pedestrians have a working sidewalk and bicyclists have enough space to ride alongside Nashville roads at locations...
