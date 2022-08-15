ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

More Black-owned businesses coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the country are celebrating Black-owned businesses because August is Black Business Month. Black business owner Tobit Harvey of TJ’s Cheesecake Chronicles in Antioch recently took a leap of faith. He left his scientist career behind to make cheesecakes full time. He’s working to inspire other people to get involved in the culinary arts if it’s something they love.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Smells of fair drifting through Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The smells of pork chops on a stick, turkey legs and funnel cakes made their way into the James E. Ward Agricultural Center as the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens on Thursday. Long considered the state’s best fair, Wilson County is back for its second...
LEBANON, TN
Nashville Parent

M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

New restaurant SOUL offers multi-sensory dining experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month, a new restaurant is now open on Charlotte Pike giving people an immersive dining experience. From hanging umbrellas, floral designs and soothing fountains, it feels like you’ve just entered a different world. “It is immersive, it inspires,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

WSMV 4 to add 3 p.m. newscast, additional local programming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 will be starting a new hour-long 3 p.m. weekday newscast beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The station will also be expanding its midday news by 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, WSMV will also expand Today In Nashville to an hour and will be moving the lifestyle program to 2 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police to launch program to report minor crashes online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police announced a new program will go into effect next week that will allow motorists involved in many property damage crashes to self-report driver information and collision details through an online portal. The new program, which begins Monday, Aug. 22, will allow those in minor...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs

A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

LIVE: SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of Starlink internet satellites Friday afternoon. The launch is set to happen at 2:21 p.m. CST at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. You can watch the launch LIVE here.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee dog daycares see uptick in kennel cough cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Throughout the Middle Tennessee area, many doggy daycares have been seeing a spike in kennel cough cases. While veterinary clinics have been filling up, many of the daycares have been emptying. Paw Pals Dog Daycare and Boarding in Brentwood managers said right now they have been...
BRENTWOOD, TN
clarksvillenow.com

North Clarksville Service Center now offers DMV services, former location goes to auction

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Drivers can now receive DMV services, including drivers license renewal, through the North Clarksville Service Center. The North Clarksville Service Center, located at 111 Cunningham Lane, opened in August 2021, serving customers for Gas & Water as well as Finance & Revenue. Newly offered services include...
WSMV

Mayor Cooper, NDOT announce new guidelines for sidewalks and bike lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and Nashville’s Department of Transportion (NDOT) are adding new requirements for all construction projects moving forward in the city. The mayor is looking to ensure pedestrians have a working sidewalk and bicyclists have enough space to ride alongside Nashville roads at locations...
NASHVILLE, TN

