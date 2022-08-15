ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norcross, GA

WGAU

Gladiators dominate Jaguars as high school football season begins

The first big weekend of the high school football season kicked off last evening in Athens, with the Clarke Central Gladiators at home against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in the latest installment of that cross-town rivalry: Clarke Central won 40-0, their 13th win in the last 14 installments of the Classic City Championship.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Greater Atlanta Christian rolls past Northview

NORCROSS — Senior Abbey Duke pitched a two-hit shutout over five innings Thursday as Greater Atlanta Christian’s softball team cruised past Northview 10-0. Anna Hidell went 3-for-3 and scored two runs for the Spartans, while Annie Ahmed had two hits and scored three runs.
NORCROSS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Archer comes up short against West Forsyth in Corky Kell Classic

CUMMING — An active West Forsyth defense, paired with a stout running game, powered West Forsyth to a 21-7 victory over Archer in Thursday night’s Corky Kell Classic. The host Wolverines sacked Archer quarterback Justin Johnson six times, and kept the Tigers off balance offensively throughout the season-opening high school football game, the debut of new Archer head coach Dante Williams. West Forsyth rushed for 231 yards despite losing star running back Peyton Streko (10 rushes, 77 yards) early because of concussion protocol.
FORSYTH, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb loaded with talented players and marquee matchups

There are plenty of storylines heading into the 2022 football season in DeKalb County. Three new coaches will make their debuts, a handful of coaches will enter their second seasons, and even more teams have moved classifications. Additionally, DeKalb has several talented players and units as well as some marquee matchups to monitor.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

High school football kicks off tonight in Athens

Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Three Georgia Football games you don’t want to miss this season

Undoubtedly, every Georgia football fan has begun the countdown to the return of football. With the new season right around the corner, it comes as no surprise that conversations amongst fans have quickly turned to the Dawgs’ ability to repeat their national championship performance. A key to any repeat...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum's walk-off double gives Seckinger first region win

BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum’s walk-off RBI double gave Seckinger the first Region 8-AAAA victory in school history Tuesday as the first-year program edged East Hall 2-1. Felbaum went 2-for-4, highlighted by her seventh-inning double with the score tied 1-1. She also made an clutch double play in the top of the seventh to maintain the tie.
BUFORD, GA
ATLANTA, GA

