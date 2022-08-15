Read full article on original website
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
Fun in FoCo: A classic play takes center stage, concerts for U2 and Eagles fans and more this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
Collins Hill tight end, Tennessee recruit Ethan Davis to miss senior season with injury
Collins Hill tight end Ethan Davis, one of the nation’s top football prospects, announced Friday he will miss the 2022 high school season with an injury. Davis, a Tennessee commitment, posted an update on social media.
Gladiators dominate Jaguars as high school football season begins
The first big weekend of the high school football season kicked off last evening in Athens, with the Clarke Central Gladiators at home against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in the latest installment of that cross-town rivalry: Clarke Central won 40-0, their 13th win in the last 14 installments of the Classic City Championship.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview kicks off Gwinnett football season with 52-7 rout of Johns Creek in Corky Kell Classic
JOHNS CREEK — Staying awake during school Thursday may be challenging for Parkview’s football players and coaches. “It’s going to be exhausting,” Parkview head football coach Eric Godfree said. “I’m going to be there at 6:30 in the morning and tired.”
dawgpost.com
Major Georgia Bulldog Target DOMINATES During Corky Kell Classic Win
JOHNS CREEK - The high school season is finally here in Georgia, and as always, the season got kicked off with the annual Corky Kell Classic. Day one featured a top Georgia Bulldog target in 5-star ATH, Mike Matthews. The impressive 6-foot-1 180-pounder is long, athletic, and made big...
'You loved big' | Brookwood High football mourning loss of assistant coach
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Brookwood High School in Snellville is mourning the loss of an assistant football coach and former player who was remembered in glowing terms by the program and former coaches. It was not publicly disclosed how Isa Washington, the assistant defensive line coach for the Brookwood Broncos,...
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Greater Atlanta Christian rolls past Northview
NORCROSS — Senior Abbey Duke pitched a two-hit shutout over five innings Thursday as Greater Atlanta Christian’s softball team cruised past Northview 10-0. Anna Hidell went 3-for-3 and scored two runs for the Spartans, while Annie Ahmed had two hits and scored three runs.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games
The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Archer comes up short against West Forsyth in Corky Kell Classic
CUMMING — An active West Forsyth defense, paired with a stout running game, powered West Forsyth to a 21-7 victory over Archer in Thursday night’s Corky Kell Classic. The host Wolverines sacked Archer quarterback Justin Johnson six times, and kept the Tigers off balance offensively throughout the season-opening high school football game, the debut of new Archer head coach Dante Williams. West Forsyth rushed for 231 yards despite losing star running back Peyton Streko (10 rushes, 77 yards) early because of concussion protocol.
Georgia's Options at Defensive Line Dwindling in 2023, Where to Turn?
Georgia currently has 17 verbal commits in the 2023 recruiting class, with several massive targets having made their decisions in recent weeks along the defensive front class. We preview the names left on the board for you to know. Defensive line verbal commits: Jamaal Jarrett, DL*Seven ...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb loaded with talented players and marquee matchups
There are plenty of storylines heading into the 2022 football season in DeKalb County. Three new coaches will make their debuts, a handful of coaches will enter their second seasons, and even more teams have moved classifications. Additionally, DeKalb has several talented players and units as well as some marquee matchups to monitor.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sharona Huang throws no-hitter in Duluth victory
SANDY SPRINGS — Sharona Huang threw a no-hitter Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team rolled to a 9-0 win at North Springs. The Wildcats improve to 5-2 on the season.
Athens, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cedar Shoals High School football team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Cedar Shoals High SchoolClarke Central High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
High school football kicks off tonight in Athens
Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
Three Georgia Football games you don’t want to miss this season
Undoubtedly, every Georgia football fan has begun the countdown to the return of football. With the new season right around the corner, it comes as no surprise that conversations amongst fans have quickly turned to the Dawgs’ ability to repeat their national championship performance. A key to any repeat...
fox35orlando.com
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and a traffic charge, according to Gwinnett County Jail records. Ozuna was arrested by police in Norcross, booked and released on Friday, according to the jail. According to the police report obtained by FOX...
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Johnny Cauley a shutdown cornerback for Monroe
ALBANY — They call him”Stretch” because of his tall, thin build, but Monroe senior cornerback Johnny Cauley is not going to let his opponents stretch the field this year if he has his way.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum's walk-off double gives Seckinger first region win
BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum’s walk-off RBI double gave Seckinger the first Region 8-AAAA victory in school history Tuesday as the first-year program edged East Hall 2-1. Felbaum went 2-for-4, highlighted by her seventh-inning double with the score tied 1-1. She also made an clutch double play in the top of the seventh to maintain the tie.
Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday
UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking Your gameday meals… The post Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
secretatlanta.co
7 Best Places In Atlanta For Sneaker Head Lovers
We all know Atlanta is a city known for it’s unique and diverse take on fashion, but one thing we don’t play about are our shoes! Whether you’re apart of the three stripe nation or the swoosh and everything in-between, Atlanta is the perfect city to get the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look below on where to go. But shhhhh don’t tell anyone. 🤫
