wmagazine.com
Hailey Bieber Mixes Business and Pleasure With Her Latest Look
The idea of taking lingerie out of the bedroom and into the streets is nothing new, the model sect has been doing it for years at this point. But Hailey Bieber gave a whole new meaning to “when business meets pleasure” on Thursday night when she paired some sheer, thigh-high stockings with a cut-out mini dress, making sure to show off the garter piece at the top.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Harry Styles’s Shirt Plays It Loose on Date Night With Olivia Wilde
If you’re dating a man like Harry Styles, you’ll have to let him steal the fashion spotlight at times. Ahead of a monthlong string of concerts at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Styles was spotted out and about last night with his girlfriend of over a year-and-a-half, Olivia Wilde. The pair was snapped exiting the restaurant Rubirosa, a dimly lit SoHo spot known for its cozy Italian-American fare.
Kylie Jenner Offers a New Take on the Denim Trend
On Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner hosted an investor party for her tequila brand—so, in other words, on Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner hosted a Kardashian-Jenner fashion parade. The model wore vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, and Kim, Kris, and Khloé all opted for black and white monochrome looks. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner went full-on Y2K in head-to-toe denim. The 25-year-old beauty mogul went with a long-sleeved, form-fitting dress by Glenn Martens’s Y/Project, accessorizing with a matching bag with distressed detailing. (The label’s beloved designer, who recently gained acclaim for his reinterpretation of Gaultier couture, has a knack for getting inventive with denim; he once memorably designed a pair of underwear in the material.) She completed the look with statement sunglasses and a pair of high-heeled python-print boots.
What to Expect from Bella Hadid's Acting Debut in Ramy
These days, it seems that everyone is a multi-hyphenate. They’re all actress-singer-beauty moguls or a designer-wellness coach-content creators. It’s no longer enough to wear just one hat anymore, to excel at one thing, now, we expect our celebrities (or maybe they expect themselves) to conquer multiple industries at once. So, when it was announced back in March that top model Bella Hadid would be dipping her toe into acting by appearing in season three of the hit Hulu series, Ramy, it wasn’t too surprising. Back in 2017, she teased that she one day wanted to win an Oscar after all.
Logan Lerman Is Learning to Love Hollywood
This is Logan Lerman’s first feature interview in almost two years. For an actor of his prominence and caliber, that’s a rarity. But despite almost two decades of playing leading roles in box office hits like the Percy Jackson & the Olympians film franchise and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Lerman finds the act of promotion, specifically talking about himself, extremely off-putting. It’s one of the main reasons he can’t stand Hollywood. And it’s also why our conversation feels so refreshingly earnest. “Oftentimes, you look at the trades and see announcements for projects, and it’s all in vain,” Lerman tells me during a phone call from his West Hollywood home. “It’s just people trying to get attention for themselves and the projects aren’t real. And I don’t want to be that guy. I feel like I’m much quieter about the things I’m working on. That’s the way I like it.”
Kelsey Stratford dresses to impress in a blue sequin crop top and maxi skirt as she attends a charity fundraiser at The Ivy in London
Kelsey Stratford looked nothing short of sensational as she put on a glamorous display for her charity fundraiser at The Ivy in Soho, London on Thursday. The former TOWIE star, 21, dazzled in a sequined blue crop top which featured one sleeve and ruffled detailing around the neckline. The reality...
Everything We Know About Wednesday, Tim Burton’s Addams Family Series
As a revival of the Addams Family franchise, Wednesday has big shoes to fill. Ahead of its fall release, we’re slowly but surely finding out whether or not producer and director Tim Burton is up to the job. The live-action Netflix series allows the titular character (played by Lisa Loring in the 1960s original) to take center stage, meaning lead actress Jenna Ortega is getting her big break. The trailer that dropped on Wednesday, August 17 kicks off at the subversively-named Nancy Reagan High School (there’s even a bust of the late former First Lady in the lobby), where Wednesday is predictably considered a freak (We guess the Adams parents voted for Mondale?). But Wednesday has learned how to stand up for herself over the course of attending eight schools in five years: When a group of bros on the swim team bully her brother, she interrupts one of their practices by dumping a couple dozen piranhas in the pool. It isn’t long before she’s on to school no. 9, where the real action starts. From the cast to what happens next, find out everything we know about about the series so far, here.
Chloë Sevigny to Play Socialite C.Z. Guest in Feud Season Two
The Feud is just heating up as the cast of the second season of Ryan Murphy’s FX series continues to grow. Deadline just announced that Chloë Sevigny will join Naomi Watts in the upcoming show, titled Capote’s Woman. Focused on the relationships between famed author Truman Capote and his hoard of socialite friends (whom he referred to as his “swans”), the upcoming iteration of Feud is promising a masterclass in mid-20th century New York opulence, fashion, and of course, betrayal.
