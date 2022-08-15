As a revival of the Addams Family franchise, Wednesday has big shoes to fill. Ahead of its fall release, we’re slowly but surely finding out whether or not producer and director Tim Burton is up to the job. The live-action Netflix series allows the titular character (played by Lisa Loring in the 1960s original) to take center stage, meaning lead actress Jenna Ortega is getting her big break. The trailer that dropped on Wednesday, August 17 kicks off at the subversively-named Nancy Reagan High School (there’s even a bust of the late former First Lady in the lobby), where Wednesday is predictably considered a freak (We guess the Adams parents voted for Mondale?). But Wednesday has learned how to stand up for herself over the course of attending eight schools in five years: When a group of bros on the swim team bully her brother, she interrupts one of their practices by dumping a couple dozen piranhas in the pool. It isn’t long before she’s on to school no. 9, where the real action starts. From the cast to what happens next, find out everything we know about about the series so far, here.

