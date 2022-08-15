ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Barely Misses Preseason AP Poll

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RvVvc_0hHuOw4h00

The preseason AP Top 25 Poll was officially released at noon ET on Monday, and for the second straight year, Tennessee has missed the poll.

This year, the Vols come within one spot of being among the Top 25, receiving 180 votes and finishing 26th in voting. No. 25, BYU, received 234 votes.

Six SEC teams came found themselves on the poll, with Alabama unsurprisingly being No. 1, Georgia No. 3, Texas A&M No. 6, Arkansas No. 19, Kentucky No. 20, and Ole Miss No. 21.

Therefore, voters believe Tennessee is the seventh best team in the league this season. Right in the middle.

The Vols will play three of those ranked SEC teams this season: Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky. Tennessee will not meet the Aggies, Razorbacks or Rebels in 2022.

Outside the SEC, Tennessee will take on one other ranked team this season in Pittsburgh, who came in at No. 17 as the defending ACC Champions.

Other SEC teams who received votes are LSU (55), Mississippi State (15), Auburn (15), Florida (14) and South Carolina (2).

The entire poll can be found here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VolunteerCountry

Vols Commit to Miss 2022 Season With Injury

2023 Tennessee tight end commitment Ethan Davis will miss his senior season at Collins Hill (Ga.) due to a torn labrum. The versatile tight end commitment announced the news on social media earlier this morning.  In June, Davis told Volunteer Country his recruitment process was shut down after ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ballparkdigest.com

More SEC facility upgrades on tap at Georgia, Tennessee

We have two more SEC facility upgrades on tap, with Georgia planning Foley Field renovations and the University of Tennessee mapping Lindsay Nelson Stadium enhancements for 2024. As we’ve repeatedly pointed out, we’re in the midst of an arms race when it comes to college ballpark, and ground central in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville’s Rickey Gibson commits to Tennessee

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — Rickey Gibson gave his parents a gift they’re not likely to forget. The Hewitt-Trussville senior DB committed on their wedding anniversary to play college for the Tennessee Volunteers. Gibson, a three-star recruit with potential to become a game-changer due to his size and speed, will again play corner […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee#Georgia#Byu#Sec#Texas A M#Vols#Rebels#Acc Champions#Lsu#Auburn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WBIR

Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

A Long-time Bearden Restaurant is Closing it’s Doors for Good

A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good. S&S Cafeteria says they will be going out of business on August 31 after opening their doors in 1974. The Bearden cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years and is known for their fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and their chocolate pie.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy