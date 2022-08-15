Tennessee Barely Misses Preseason AP Poll

The preseason AP Top 25 Poll was officially released at noon ET on Monday, and for the second straight year, Tennessee has missed the poll.

This year, the Vols come within one spot of being among the Top 25, receiving 180 votes and finishing 26th in voting. No. 25, BYU, received 234 votes.

Six SEC teams came found themselves on the poll, with Alabama unsurprisingly being No. 1, Georgia No. 3, Texas A&M No. 6, Arkansas No. 19, Kentucky No. 20, and Ole Miss No. 21.

Therefore, voters believe Tennessee is the seventh best team in the league this season. Right in the middle.

The Vols will play three of those ranked SEC teams this season: Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky. Tennessee will not meet the Aggies, Razorbacks or Rebels in 2022.

Outside the SEC, Tennessee will take on one other ranked team this season in Pittsburgh, who came in at No. 17 as the defending ACC Champions.

Other SEC teams who received votes are LSU (55), Mississippi State (15), Auburn (15), Florida (14) and South Carolina (2).

The entire poll can be found here .