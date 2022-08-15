Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Firefighter injured after Fort Lauderdale house catches fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter was injured as they battled flames in Fort Lauderdale. Crews responded to a fire along East Dayton Circle and Georgia Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Wednesday. The flames came from the attic. One firefighter was taken to the hospital after they suffered minor...
WSVN-TV
Semi-truck destroyed by flames in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A semi truck has been left a ruin after it caught fire. The incident happened near Northwest 36th Street and 27th Avenue, Thursday. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. The truck sustained heavy damage to the front. Firefighters spread foam around the truck to...
WSVN-TV
Car fire on I-95 causes heavy delays
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire caused a traffic backup on Interstate 95, during the morning rush. The vehicle caught ablaze while stopped on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-95, near Ives Dairy Drive, around 9 a.m., Thursday. Firefighters have extinguished the flames. No lanes have...
WSVN-TV
Crews put out fire at Pembroke Pines townhouse; 1 transported in critical condition
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a Pembroke Pines townhouse left a person critically injured. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the fire at 9271 NW 15th Court, Wednesday afternoon. An elderly woman was found in the building and was taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Brightline train slams into unoccupied SUV in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train slammed into an unoccupied SUV in North Miami, and the dramatic crash was captured on cellphone video. The footage captured the moment the train struck the vehicle on the tracks in the area of 141st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, near a Lexus dealership, just after 5 p.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Miami firefighter relieved of duty after incendiary text surfaces after death of MDPD officer
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A City of Miami firefighter has been relieved of duty after he was accused of making controversial remarks about police officers in a text commenting on the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry. The unidentified Miami Fire Rescue firefighter made the following comment...
WSVN-TV
Chief: Miami firefighter fired after writing incendiary texts in wake of Officer Echevarry’s death
MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighter who wrote controversial and profanity-laced comments about law enforcement officers after the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echevarry has been fired, the department’s chief said. In a statement, Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban confirmed the firefighter’s termination,...
WSVN-TV
Driver hits wall of Dollar Tree in SW Miami-Dade, flees; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a Dollar Tree store in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a driver hit the wall of the store, located in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said the motorist...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating after body found in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Hollywood neighborhood. According to Hollywood Police, the body of an adult male was located in the swale next to a cemetery in the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street around 6:30 a.m., Friday morning. Homicide units responded as...
WSVN-TV
Body recovered after small plane crashes into ocean off Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are investigating a small plane crash off the coast of South Florida after U.S. Coast Guard crews recovered a person’s body. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of a Cessna 172 departed from Pompano Beach Airpark at around 9:30, Thursday morning.
WSVN-TV
Workers rushed to the hospital in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Workers were rushed to the hospital after suddenly feeling sick. 7Skyforce was over an Oakland Park business on Northeast 12th Terrace near 40th Place, where firefighters said people got sick after making ice cream. Six people were taken to the hospital for anxiety and trouble...
WSVN-TV
Police cruiser crashes into Cutler Bay home
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser crashed into a house in Cutler Bay. The incident happened just after 9 p.m., Wednesday. Viewer video showed the officer’s marked vehicle partly inside a home in the area of Cutler Ridge Drive and Marlin Road. The police officer was taken...
Click10.com
Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
Click10.com
Suspect arrested 8 months after elderly roommate found dead in burning Fort Lauderdale condo
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge, eight months after a 93-year-old man was found dead inside of his Fort Lauderdale condominium after a fire erupted inside. Police confirmed that Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody on Thursday. The fire was...
WSVN-TV
Tractor trailer rollover causes closures on Turnpike
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes of the Florida Turnpike are closed after a tractor trailer rolled over. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene near Northwest 106th St., Wednesday afternoon. According to FHP, the driver of the tractor trailer was traveling on the...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officers, community arrive at JMH for Cesar Echaverry procession
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officers and the South Florida community prepared for Cesar Echaverry’s procession. 7SkyForce captured video footage of all the police cruisers gathering in preparation for the memorial, Friday morning. Local law enforcement and the rest of the community paid their respects at 10 a.m. near Jackson...
Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker
Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Woman Hospitalized After Attic Fire in Pembroke Pines
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fire broke out at a home in Pembroke Pines, officials said. Pembroke Pines Fire responded to a call for a fire alarm in the area of Northwest 93rd Avenue and Northwest 15th Court, where they found the woman having a medical emergency and a fire in the attic.
WSVN-TV
Report of student with weapon forces lockdown at Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities have placed a Weston middle school on lockdown after a report of a student with a weapon on campus. Falcon Cove Middle School, located at 4251 Bonaventure Blvd., was scheduled for dismissal just before 4 p.m., but that has been placed on hold as the Broward Sheriff’s Office investigates.
WSVN-TV
Active police investigation in Miami Springs, possibly linked to MDPD officer shooting investigation
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a large police presence in Miami Springs. On Tuesday, Miami Springs Police officers were dispatched to area of Fairway Drive/Deer Run and the 100 block of Fairway Drive to assist Miami-Dade Police in an active investigation. According to sources, the joint investigation is...
