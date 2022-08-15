Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MedicalXpress
New study indicates people with current cancer diagnosis may face severe complications from COVID-19
A new study has found that a current cancer diagnosis posed a significant risk for severe outcomes during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, including ICU admission and death. UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers took part in the study, which was published this week in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.
MedicalXpress
Metabolism may be key to future treatment of kidney diseases
Can you eat your way out of a kidney disease? Perhaps you can—according to a new study from Aarhus University. In the study, Associate Professor Markus Rinschen from Aarhus Institute of Advanced Studies and Department of Biomedicine has shown that the intake of the amino acid lysine, an over-the-counter food supplement, protects laboratory animals from kidney damage.
MedicalXpress
Vape starter kits could help smokers quit
Giving out vape starter kit vouchers through the UK's National Health Service could help even hardened smokers quit, according to a new Nicotine and Tobacco Research study from the University of East Anglia. Researchers worked with GPs and the NHS stop smoking service, which is commissioned locally by Public Health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
New study shows promising alternative to opioids for pain after tooth extractions
As the opioid epidemic rages on during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study by the University of Rochester Medical Center's Eastman Institute for Oral Health (EIOH) shows promise for a non-opioid alternative for acute dental pain. Prescription opioid-involved death rates increased more than 16% from 2019 to 2020, and among all...
MedicalXpress
Day care tied to morbidity in children born preterm with BPD
For children born preterm with bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), those attending day care have increased likelihood of emergency department visits and systemic steroid usage, according to a study published online July 5 in The Journal of Pediatrics. Sharon A. McGrath-Morrow, M.D., from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and colleagues obtained day...
MedicalXpress
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
MedicalXpress
Adults who, as children, had half their brain removed still able to score well with face and word recognition
A team of researchers at Carnegie Mellon University's Department of Psychology and Neuroscience Institute has found that adults who had a hemispherectomy as a child scored surprisingly well on face and word recognition tests. Their paper is posted on the bioRxiv preprint server. In epilepsy, abnormal brain activity results in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
New research sheds light on patient discrimination against health care workers
University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers have published new information about patient discrimination toward health care workers who identify as gender non-binary individuals. Published in Patient Experience Journal, lead author Katherine Meese, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Services Administration and director for the UAB Center for Healthcare...
MedicalXpress
WHO pushes two Ebola treatments found to boost survival rates
The World Health Organization said Friday that two existing treatments dramatically reduced deaths from Ebola and should be given to people of all ages suffering from the often-fatal haemorrhagic disease. Publishing its first-ever guidelines on which therapeutics to use against Ebola, the UN health agency strongly recommended using two monoclonal...
MedicalXpress
Modeling how MRSA bacteria spread on the body can enhance treatments
MRSA is an antibiotic-resistant staph infection that can be deadly for those in hospital care or with weakened immune systems. Staphylococcus aureus bacteria live in the nose without necessarily producing any symptoms but can also spread to other parts of the body, leading to persistent infections. Management of MRSA is long-term and laborious, so any steps to optimize treatments and reduce re-infections will benefit patients. New research can predict how effective different treatments will be by combining patient data with estimates of how MRSA moves between different parts of the body. The study was published in Journal of the Royal Society Interface in July 2022.
MedicalXpress
Too few psychiatric beds: Psychiatrists' group takes aim at ongoing crisis
Amid a stark shortage of psychiatric beds that only worsened for millions suffering from mental illnesses during the pandemic, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) is rolling out a new model that can help communities determine exactly how many beds they need. Having enough in-patient beds would cut down on overcrowding...
MedicalXpress
Can you reverse abortions? Some say yes; others call the treatment unethical, possibly dangerous
The service advertised by Care Net of Puget Sound might seem startling to those unfamiliar with crisis pregnancy centers. "Reverse Your Abortion," the organization's website proclaims. If you've started a medical abortion, taking only the first of two drugs, "you can still change your mind." The proposed solution: a highly...
MedicalXpress
Prior diagnoses influence dermatopathologists' interpretations
When interpreting melanocytic skin biopsy specimens, knowledge of a prior diagnosis sways dermatopathologists to make more and less severe diagnoses and can also sway them from a correct to an incorrect diagnosis, according to a study published online Aug. 10 in JAMA Dermatology. Joann G. Elmore, M.D., from the University...
MedicalXpress
Helping older adults stay safe and independent
Smartwatches and Fitbits are great for tracking movement, but they weren't designed for the type of people for whom collecting movement data is arguably most important: older adults who use mobility aids like walkers. For such adults, a change in activity could signal a life-threatening problem: Falls are a leading...
MedicalXpress
E-learning training program better than no training for nurse knowledge and skills, researchers find
Adults self-report their pain on a one to 10 numerical score, while children can point to an equivalent face scale—from a green smiling face to a red crying face—to indicate their pain. Newborns, however, cannot say a number or point to a face, leaving it up to their caregivers to identify and evaluate any pain they may be in.
MedicalXpress
Walk test with smartphone sensor can classify fall risk in amputees
In lower-limb amputees, automated foot strikes from a six-minute walk test (6MWT) can be used to calculate step-based features for fall risk classification, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in PLOS Digital Health. Pascale Juneau, from Ottawa Hospital Research Institute in Ontario, Canada, and colleagues evaluated fall risk...
MedicalXpress
GlyNAC supplementation reverses aging hallmarks in aging humans
A randomized, double blind human clinical trial conducted by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine reveals that supplementation with GlyNAC—a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine—improves many age-associated defects in older humans and powerfully promotes healthy aging. This is relevant because until now, there have been no solutions toward improving many of these age-related declines in people.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover how DDT exposure contributes to Alzheimer's disease risk
A new study led by researchers from Florida International University (FIU) reveals a mechanism linking the pesticide DDT to Alzheimer's disease. Published in Environmental Health Perspectives, the study shows how the persistent environmental pollutant DDT causes increased amounts of toxic amyloid beta, which form the characteristic amyloid plaques found in the brains of those with Alzheimer's disease. According to Jason Richardson, professor at FIU's Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work and corresponding author, the study further demonstrates that DDT is an environmental risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. In 2014, he led a team of scientists at Rutgers University, Emory University, and UT Southwestern Medical School who presented evidence linking DDT to the disease.
MedicalXpress
Research examines barriers to treatment of COVID-19 in Cincinnati Latinx families
New research from the University of Cincinnati examines the barriers as well as those that are helpful in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in Latinx families in Cincinnati. Researchers identified primary barriers that include insecurities in food, jobs and housing and immigration. Key facilitators included having trusted messengers of...
Comments / 0