China

Science Daily

How Atlantic air alters India's food and water supply

A study led by the University of Reading found that the amount of winter rain and snow in the western Himalayas could vary by almost 50% depending on the air pressure gradient over the Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Iceland. Scientists have spent decades trying to establish the causes...
Science Daily

Climate change likely to raise wheat prices in food-insecure regions and exacerbate economic inequality

Wheat is a key source of nutrition for people across the globe, providing 20% of calories and protein for 3.4 billion people worldwide. Even if we meet climate mitigation targets and stay under 2°C of warming, climate change is projected to significantly alter the yield and price of wheat in the coming years. Researchers publishing in the journal One Earth on August 19 predict that wheat yield is likely to increase at high latitudes and decrease in low latitudes, meaning that prices for the grain are likely to change unevenly and increase in much of the Global South, enhancing existing inequalities.
Science Daily

COVID-19 disrupted the agriculture sector in India, but not agricultural practices

India's agricultural system is largely based on input-intensive monocropping of staple crops. A study publishing August 18th in PLOS Sustainability and Transformation by Lindsay Jaacks at The University of Edinburgh, Midlothian, United Kingdom, Abhishek Jain at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, New Delhi, India and colleagues suggests that while COVID-19 disrupted agricultural labor, supply chains, and farmers' access to credit and markets, the pandemic did not significantly push Indian farmers to adopt more sustainable cultivation practices.
Science Daily

Compact QKD system paves the way to cost-effective satellite-based quantum networks

Researchers report an experimental demonstration of a space-to-ground quantum key distribution (QKD) network using a compact QKD terminal aboard the Chinese Space Lab Tiangong-2 and four ground stations. The new QKD system is less than half the weight of the system the researchers developed for the Micius satellite, which was used to perform the world's first quantum-encrypted virtual teleconference.
Science Daily

Wildfire experts provide guidance for new research directions

National Center for Atmospheric Research/University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. As wildfires cause increasing devastation worldwide, dozens of fire experts across the nation are joining together in calling for a more strategic and interdisciplinary approach to pursuing wildfire research and protecting vulnerable communities. A new study, led by a scientist at...
Science Daily

Food production impacting Earth and its natural processes

Food production is already one of the biggest stressors to our planet, but it's made substantially more challenging by the interaction of Earth system processes, according to new research. Earth system processes refer to the natural activities that keep the planet in a habitable and useful state. This includes processes...
Science Daily

Museum collections indicate bees increasingly stressed by changes in climate over the past 100 years

Scientists from Imperial College London and the Natural History Museum today published two concurrent papers analysing UK bumblebee populations. The first investigated the morphology (body shapes) of bee specimens dating back to 1900. Using digital images, the group first investigated the asymmetry in bumblebee wings as an indicator of stress. High asymmetry (very differently shaped right and left wings) indicates the bees experienced stress during development -- an external factor that affected their normal growth.
Science Daily

Report highlights technology advancement and value of wind energy

Wind energy continues to see strong growth, solid performance, and attractive prices in the U.S., according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and prepared by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). With levelized costs of just over $30 per megawatt-hour (MWh) for newly built projects, the cost of wind is well below its grid-system, health, and climate benefits.
Science Daily

CRISPR-based tech targets global crop pest

Applying new CRISPR-based technology to a broad agricultural need, researchers at the University of California San Diego have set their aims on a worldwide pest known to decimate valuable food crops. Nikolay Kandul, Omar Akbari and their colleagues first demonstrated the precision-guided sterile insect technique, or pgSIT, in Drosophila melanogaster,...
Science Daily

Simple method destroys dangerous 'forever chemicals,' making water safe

If you're despairing at recent reports that Earth's water sources have been thoroughly infested with hazardous human-made chemicals called PFAS that can last for thousands of years, making even rainwater unsafe to drink, there's a spot of good news. Chemists at UCLA and Northwestern University have developed a simple way...
Science Daily

Bioengineering: Better photosynthesis increases yields in food crops

Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. For the first time, RIPE researchers have proven that multigene bioengineering of photosynthesis increases the yield of a major food crop in field trials. After more than a decade of working toward this goal, a collaborative team led by the University of Illinois has transgenically altered soybean plants to increase the efficiency of photosynthesis, resulting in greater yields without loss of quality.
Science Daily

Plasma-produced gas helps protect plants from pathogens

The flash of lightning and the dance of auroras contain a fourth state of matter known as plasma, which researchers have harnessed to produce a gas that may activate plant immunity against wide-spread diseases. The team, based at Tohoku University in Japan, published their findings on June 24 in PLOS...
Science Daily

Noise affects life on the seafloor

Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. Oceans have their own unique soundscape. Many marine organisms, for example, use sound for echolocation, navigation or communication with conspecifics. In recent decades, however, more and more sounds caused by human activities are permeating the waters. A study by the Alfred Wegener Institute now presents evidence that these sounds affect some invertebrates that live in and on the seafloor in ways that important functions they provide for their ecosystems may be impacted.
Science Daily

Which animals can best withstand climate change?

Extreme weather such as prolonged drought and heavy rainfall is becoming more and more common as the global average temperature rises -- and it will only get worse in the coming decades. How will the planet's ecosystems respond?. "That is the big question and the background for our study," said...
Science Daily

Better wildlife observation with new counting method

Are wildlife populations in Sweden increasing or decreasing? It is difficult to count wild animals, but the amount harvested through hunting gives an indication. Now, these statistics can be made clearer and more useful, thanks to a new model developed by Swedish researchers to count how many wild animals are hunted.
Science Daily

Compost to computer: Bio-based materials used to salvage rare earth elements

What do corncobs and tomato peels have to do with electronics? They both can be used to salvage valuable rare earth elements, like neodymium, from electronic waste. Penn State researchers used micro- and nanoparticles created from the organic materials to capture rare earth elements from aqueous solutions. Their findings, available...
Science Daily

Building blocks of the future for photovoltaics

An international research team led by the University of Göttingen has, for the first time, observed the build-up of a physical phenomenon that plays a role in the conversion of sunlight into electrical energy in 2D materials. The scientists succeeded in making quasiparticles -- known as dark Moiré interlayer excitons -- visible and explaining their formation using quantum mechanics. The researchers show how an experimental technique newly developed in Göttingen, femtosecond photoemission momentum microscopy, provides profound insights at a microscopic level, which will be relevant to the development of future technology. The results were published in Nature.
Science Daily

Exploring quantum electron highways with laser light

Topological insulators, or TIs, have two faces: Electrons flow freely along their surface edges, like cars on a superhighway, but can't flow through the interior of the material at all. It takes a special set of conditions to create this unique quantum state -- part electrical conductor, part insulator -- which researchers hope to someday exploit for things like spintronics, quantum computing and quantum sensing. For now, they're just trying to understand what makes TIs tick.
