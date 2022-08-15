ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Former Baylor QB Bohanon Named Starter At New Program

By Cole Thompson
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pMz8_0hHuOJ5i00

Gerry Bohanon is back as a starter for South Florida come Sept. 3 against BYU.

Former Baylor starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon is back in the driver's seat as QB1 once more.

Bohanon was named South Florida's starting quarterback for its Week 1 matchup against BYU. Bohanon elected to transfer following spring practice after Bears coach Dave Aranda elected to name sophomore Blake Shapen the starter in Waco.

Bohanon started the 2021 campaign for the Bears and helped guide them to their best finish in program history. Throwing for 2,220 yards and 17 touchdowns against six interceptions, the 6-3, 226-pound passer led Baylor to a Big 12 title and a 12-2 record.

Bohanon's 27 total touchdowns ranked second among Big 12 quarterbacks, trailing only former Texas and current Nebraska starter Casey Thompson.

Part of the reason for the quarterback controversy this offseason was due to Shapen’s promise during his brief stint as a starter. His 17 completions to begin Big 12 Championship was a conferene record. His 82.1 completion rating and three touchdowns also factored into Baylor's 21-16 upset over then-No. 5 Oklahoma State.

Bohanon battled sophomore Timmy McClain for the title of QB1 in third-year coach Jeff Scott’s offense. According to USF athletics, both quarterbacks completed more than 64 percent of their passes in the scrimmage over the weekend. Both passers finished with two touchdown passes and an interception. They also each rushed for at least two scores.

Following the news of Bohanon’s promotion, it was announced that McClain had entered the transfer portal .

"There is no me without Gerry, there is no last year without Gerry, there's none of that," Aranda said of the former Bears standout at Big 12 Media Days . "You walk in my house, I've got pictures of my kids posing next to Gerry. It's just kind of a crazy thing."

Prior to joining Scott in Tampa Bay, Bohanon considered transferring to Missouri, Georgia Tech, Liberty and Oklahoma . He now will be tested early with the first-team offense as the Bulls are set to face BYU, Florida and Louisville within its first four games.

Last season, the Bulls finished 2-10, tied for last place in the American Athletic Conference with Temple. Since arriving from Clemson, Scott has posted a 3-18 overall record.

Baylor opens the season at McLane Stadium on Sept. 3 against FCS Albany.

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

