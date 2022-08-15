ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxsanantonio.com

Man killed while trying to run away from fight along River Walk

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed during a deadly fight with another man along the River Walk late Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. along the River Walk near West Crockett Street and North St. Mary's Street. Police found the 65-year-old victim lying on the walkway...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Suspects arrested due to neglecting their own mothers' serious health issues

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are being accused of severe elderly neglect, due to not taking care of their 57-year-old mother. Bexar County Police Sheriff Javier Salazar says the suspects, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero, 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero, and 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez were supposed to be in charge of helping out their mother with her medical issues but weren’t.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the driver did not suffer any injuries. Northbound to Loop 410 and the on-ramp on the access road will temporarily be closed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Skeletal remains found in Bandera County

BANDERA, Texas - Skeletal remains were found early Thursday afternoon on Red Bluff Ranch Road. The remains have now been sent to the Central Texas Autopsy. According to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King, the remains were burned and wrapped inside a tarp or blanket. Investigators say people who live...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX

