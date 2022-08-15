Read full article on original website
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
Man in wheelchair hit by VIA police officer while crossing road near Downtown
SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair was hit by a VIA Police Officer late Wednesday night just North of Downtown. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and W. Euclid Avenue. The VIA Police officer told San Antonio Police investigators that...
foxsanantonio.com
Police cruiser stopped to investigate deadly hit-and-run crashed into by DWI suspect
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a busy highway on the Southwest Side. The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday off Southwest Loop 410 near Old Pearsall Road when a passerby saw a person laying motionless on the side of the road and called police.
foxsanantonio.com
'I couldn't see him' says woman after hitting man with car, Officials say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found by police in the middle of the road after being hit by a car late Thursday night. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. near 11751 Blanco Road on San Antonio's Northside. The San Antonio Police Department says that a woman was driving North...
foxsanantonio.com
Man killed while trying to run away from fight along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed during a deadly fight with another man along the River Walk late Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. along the River Walk near West Crockett Street and North St. Mary's Street. Police found the 65-year-old victim lying on the walkway...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after being hit by train while trying to get the conductor's attention
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being hit by a train, causing a nearby intersection to be shut down during the investigation. The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday off West Hutchins Place near South Zarzamora Street on the South Side. Police said the victim was on...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman escapes custody after slipping out of handcuffs, busts out patrol car window
HELOTES, Texas - Three women were arrested following a crash after an apparent assault in West Bexar County. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday off Canter Horse and Shaenfield Road near Loop 1604. Sheriff's deputies said they were initially called out to a home off Farm-to-Market 1560 where...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving accident that killed two
SAN ANTONIO - A man will spend the next 35-years behind bars, after driving under the influence of meth and killing two of his passengers. On Monday, Joseph Robles pled guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter. Prosecutors say Robles crashed an SUV along Hwy 181 just southeast of San...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect who robbed teenager at knifepoint claimed to be a police officer
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a robbery suspect who they say is impersonating a police officer. The robbery took place just after 3 p.m. at a parking lot SW Military Drive and Whitewood Street on the Southwest Side. Police said that an 18-year-old boy was walking to his...
foxsanantonio.com
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking for elderly woman who went missing after walking out of Methodist Hospital
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for an elderly woman who's been missing for three days. Raquel Santiago, 69, was last seen on Aug. 15 leaving the emergency room at Methodist Hospital off Floyd Curl Drive. She is 5 foot, 1 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes...
foxsanantonio.com
57-year old mother 'clinging to life' after deputies arrest her 3 children for neglect
A woman is in critical condition and the sheriff says she may not make it. On Thursday, Deputies arrested her three children in what the sheriff's office is calling a severe case of abuse. 37-year old Oscar Dominguez maintained his innocence while in handcuffs after being taken into custody. Bexar...
foxsanantonio.com
Crime stoppers reward offered after man found dead in south side ditch
SAN ANTONIO - An award of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the murder of a 25-year-old man found dead in a ditch. Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect in the murder of Alvandro Angel Torrez. Police say Torrez's body was...
foxsanantonio.com
Siblings arrested after their disabled mother was found with feces and mold on her foot
SAN ANTONIO – Three siblings were arrested after neglecting their disabled mother. According to court records, the mom suffered from an infection of an open wound on her foot, and an ulcer on her buttocks from failing to change her diaper. Police responded at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 10...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspects arrested due to neglecting their own mothers' serious health issues
SAN ANTONIO – Three people are being accused of severe elderly neglect, due to not taking care of their 57-year-old mother. Bexar County Police Sheriff Javier Salazar says the suspects, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero, 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero, and 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez were supposed to be in charge of helping out their mother with her medical issues but weren’t.
foxsanantonio.com
18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the driver did not suffer any injuries. Northbound to Loop 410 and the on-ramp on the access road will temporarily be closed.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man arrested for dislocating uncle's shoulder in fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a San Antonio man for allegedly hurting his uncle. 18-year-old Sebastian Segovia was accused of pushing his 67-year-old uncle to the floor after the victim tried to break up an argument between Segovia and Segovia’s father. Arrest records state Segovia then used his knee...
foxsanantonio.com
Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
foxsanantonio.com
Back to school shoppers surprised with cash at NW Side Walmart to help during inflation
SAN ANTONIO - It's not every day you get surprised with money! But for 3 back-to-school shoppers at a Northwest Side Walmart—it’s a surprise they'll never forget. Fox San Antonio’s Ryan Wolf turned his CASH FOR KINDNESS program into a way to help families who are struggling because of record inflation.
foxsanantonio.com
Detectives searching for suspect who has connection with the death of his own son
SAN ANTONIO – Detectives need your help locating a suspect who had a connection with the death of his infant son. On August 14, 2021, San Antonio Police Officers were dispatched to a Northeast side hospital for an injured child. Detectives say the medical staff told officers that the...
foxsanantonio.com
Skeletal remains found in Bandera County
BANDERA, Texas - Skeletal remains were found early Thursday afternoon on Red Bluff Ranch Road. The remains have now been sent to the Central Texas Autopsy. According to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King, the remains were burned and wrapped inside a tarp or blanket. Investigators say people who live...
