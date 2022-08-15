ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, ME

observer-me.com

8 must-try Maine hikes if you love waterfalls

It’s impossible to tire of the beautiful views that await at Maine’s mountain summits. But sometimes it’s nice to change things up a little. If you’re looking to take a break from gaining elevation and instead pursue a new goal, here are eight Maine hikes where gorgeous waterfalls await your arrival.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Housing development eyed for Spruce Street in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Given recent real estate trends, the town of Greenville has been experiencing a lack of available middle-income housing. Many homes put on the market are quickly purchased to serve as Airbnbs or second homes, and designed lower-income housing has strict residency requirements that precludes younger workers from living there.
GREENVILLE, ME
observer-me.com

Looking forward to a new start for Hampden waste processing facility

The Municipal Review Committee is a nonprofit organization representing 115 Maine communities that have joined together to ensure the affordable, long-term and environmentally sound disposal of their municipal solid waste. Earlier this year, the MRC took steps to force the sale of the currently shuttered solid waste processing facility in...
HAMPDEN, ME
observer-me.com

More working families are visiting food pantries in Maine’s poorest county

Piscataquis County’s food pantries are seeing an influx of new people as rising food and fuel costs have some Mainers seeking help for the first time. Some people have also spent or are no longer receiving pandemic support from employers, said Jenny Jones, Good Shepherd Food Bank’s community resource representative for eastern and northern Maine. Wages remain the same, and the dollar just doesn’t go as far as it once did, she said.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
