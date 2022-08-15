Read full article on original website
Transfers: 8-18-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 9716 and 0 Deimling Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Dennis Staerker Jr., to Christopher and Brandi Hansen, $160,000. 223 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jason Failing, to Kristin Tansel, $325,000. 3105 Winds Drive, Perrysburg, residential,...
BGSU to welcome class of 2026 with convocation
Bowling Green State University will welcome the class of 2026 to campus with a convocation at 10 a.m. on Friday outdoors on the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle. Convocation is the official new student academic welcome to the university and celebrates the importance of academic excellence, innovation, integrity and discovery. During the event,...
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024
ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
Ronald M. Johns
Ronald M. Johns, age 86 of Millbury, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Parkcliffe of Northwood. He was born on March 1, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to Richard and Ione (Rambeau) Johns. On June 24, 1958 Ronald married Janice S. Moore in Luckey, Ohio. Ronald and Janice raised 2 sons and celebrated over 64 years of marriage together.
Hagemeyer photography celebrates 35 years
Hagemeyer Fine Photography is celebrating their 35th Anniversary of business in Bowling Green this month. The portrait studio, that has been a part of the Wood County business community since August 1987, was opened by photographer Cheryl Hagemeyer. She has been the sole photographer since the doors were opened on Railroad Street in 1987.
Senior Safety Expo to bring resources together for Wood County seniors
PERRYSBURG — Safe Communities of Wood County, Ohio and the Perrysburg Fire Division are teaming up for a Senior Safety Expo. The Senior Safety Expo will bring together a number of local resources to help seniors understand the importance of staying safe. Things such as preventing falls, poisonings and burns, as well as avoiding scams and elder abuse.
Smile … you’re in Pemberville
Help Pemberville make history as they coordinate “A Mile of Smiles” before the start of this year’s Grand Parade on Saturday at 12:50 p.m. This endeavor will take place all along the “parade route” starting at the corner of Front and Hickory streets, which is the end of the parade route, and winding through the downtown business district. The route will be East Front Street, along Memorial Drive, onto College Avenue, down to Hickory Street.
Sight Center’s Tegge selected for National Blind Leaders Program
Tim Tegge, the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio’s development coordinator, has been selected as one of 25 mentors in a national Blind Leaders Development Program organized by the American Foundation for the Blind. Launched in 2019, the national program is designed to increase upward mobility and create meaningful leadership...
Pretels passed down in Price family
PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
VIDEO: BGSU students begin move-in
Bowling Green State University welcomed new residential students to campus Tuesday morning. Residence hall move-in is Aug. 16-18. Returning students will move-in Aug. 20-21.
Citizens for BG Dog Parks announces community focus group
Citizens for BG Dog Parks will be hosting a community focus group on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room at Simpson Garden Park. This meeting will be open to the public and Bowling Green residents are encouraged to attend. Shannon Orr will serve as facilitator for the focus group which is part of a larger study being conducted by graduate students in Bowling Green State University’s Masters of Public Administration program on the issue of community dog parks in Bowling Green.
Local Briefs: 8-16-2022
ROSSFORD — Classic car owners, cruise over to Stroll the Street today for a Super Cruise. Crusin’ Zeake will provide music at the Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy. The event will run from 4-7 p.m. Every registered driver will receive a $5 food coupon good at any of the 10 food trucks at the event. Eight $25 gas cards will also be given away in a random drawing of registered car owners.
Canceled: Sunset Jazz and Art Festival returns to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The 16th Sunset Jazz and Art Festival will celebrate the legendary saxophonist Gene Parker, who is the event headliner. After a two-year hiatus, the annual event will be held Sunday. “This year we are featuring Gene Parker. He will be playing with all of the groups,...
Circle the date — Yellow Jackets and Generals meet Sept. 30
In the Northern Lakes League, there is a new cross-river rivalry that has developed in recent years between Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne. The two schools have had a near-monopoly on the league title. Only the Maumee River separates the two districts, although a segment of the AW district crosses the river into Wood County.
Cheryl L. Kinney
Cheryl L. Kinney, age 77, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. Lukes Hospital in Maumee. She was born on January 28, 1945, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Harry J. & Virginia L. “Petie” (Frankforther) Brueggemeier. Cheryl married Gary Kinney on September 2, 1967, and they later divorced.
Fall Native Plant Sale set for Sept. 24
Quality native plants, including woody shrubs and fall-flowering plants will be available for purchase at the Carter Historic Farm on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-noon. Tens of thousands of native plants are grown by the Wood County Park District’s Stewardship Department each year as part of the native plant program environmental conservation effort.
Nominate a caregiver for Golden Care Awards
Nominate a caregiver for the Wood County Committee on Aging’s Golden Care Awards. The ceremony will be held at the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center located at 140 S. Grove St. on Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. The committee on aging will be collaborating with Bowling...
Perrysburg Twp. tool company plans $41 million expansion
LIME CITY — Milling-tool company IMCO Carbide Tool will remain in Perrysburg Township after receiving a tax exemption this week as it plans a $41 million expansion and 92 additional jobs. The company received unanimous approval for a 10 year, 100% tax abatement, from the trustees. “It is in...
Updated: Krinn, Henricksen get jail time in Foltz hazing death
Two men accused of hazing and contributing to the death of Stone Foltz will be spending time in jail. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were the remaining two defendants of the eight originally charged in the death of Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student. They appeared Wednesday in the...
Health commissioner, superintendents plan on zero COVID restrictions
Wood County schools will be starting this academic year like they ended it — with no coronavirus restrictions. Health Commissioner Ben Robison said he met with county superintendents last week. “I don’t see us going backwards on this,” he said at Thursday’s health board meeting. “What I said to...
