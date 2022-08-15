Read full article on original website
Parts of Minnesota dealing with flash flooding
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Torrential rain continued to pound parts of Minnesota early Thursday following flash flooding that halted traffic in at least one community north of Minneapolis. The City of Cambridge was hit hard when slow-moving thunderstorms dropped 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of...
Idaho wildfire burning near Lake Cascade forces evacuations
CASCADE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida, investigators said Friday. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference that the drugs were...
Mississippi school district ousts superintendent
KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who took office in May 2021, had occupied the office for less than two years.
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. August 15, 2022. Editorial: Hemp production an intriguing option for Wisconsin. Our recent story about an area farmer studying the potential for industrial hemp has more implications than what people might realize at a glance. We think this is a potential winner for the state. Hemp, as...
Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One man was seriously wounded. Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported...
2 more Coast Guard cutters now call Rhode Island home
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A pair of 270-foot (82.3-meter) U.S. Coast Guard vessels involved in search-and-rescue operations, military exercises and maritime law enforcement are now based in Rhode Island, authorities said Friday. The cutters Tahoma and Campbell, each with a crew of about 100, were welcomed to Naval Station...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star-Tribune. August 16, 2022. Editorial: The high cost of state’s alcohol abuse. Minnesotans are running up a tab with a serious financial impact on all of us. Minnesota has a drinking problem. A recent study from the state Department of Health (MDH), published in the American Journal of...
Maryland woman indicted on capital charge in Alabama killing
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A Maryland woman was indicted on a capital murder charge in the killing of an Alabama woman who was found dead in a blood-splattered home earlier this year, court records show. Diana Lynne Rogers, 40, of Mount Airy, Maryland, faces a potential death penalty if...
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. August 14, 2022. Editorial: State must take action on housing needs. If there’s one lesson to take from the past two legislative cycles, it’s that Connecticut’s suburbs aren’t going to change unless they’re pushed. In 2021, after weeks of debate, the General...
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. August 13, 2022. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was missing in action for 10 days, and her office is being cagey about where she was and why. And it’s not the first time. Ivey ascended to governor’s office in 2017 following the resignation of scandal-ridden Robert Bentley, and...
Debris collection begin for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in one West Virginia county hit by recent flooding are starting the task of removing residential debris. Curbside debris collection began Wednesday in flood-ravaged neighborhoods of eastern Kanawha County where up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell on Monday, the county commission said in a news release. Among the hardest hit areas were Hughes Creek, Kelleys Creek and Campbells Creek.
Truck driver acquitted in crash appears in immigration court
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration officials shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will ask for relief from possible removal from the United States, his attorney said at a hearing Thursday. Volodymyr...
Unclaimed items being auctioned at West Virginia State Fair
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unclaimed property such as rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles will be up for auction at two events this week at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, the state treasurer's office said. Two auctions were held last week, and the final two...
Indiana gasoline taxes dropping 5 cents a gallon next month
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s state gasoline taxes will fall by about 5 cents per gallon next month in the first significant drop since reaching record levels in the spring with the national surge in pump prices. A total of 57 cents per gallon in state taxes will be...
Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls
BOULDER (AP) — Two gun rights organizations filed federal court lawsuits Thursday challenging bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by two Colorado cities after the state allowed local municipalities to enact tougher gun control measures than called for by state law. The lawsuits against Boulder and...
Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina charged a man with murder Thursday in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy last week. Arturo Marin-Sotelo is charged in the Aug. 11 killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, Sheriff Gerald Baker said during a news briefing. Lt. Walter...
Georgia man gets 130-month prison term for romance fraud
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme, according to authorities in Arizona. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 47-year-old Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, of Kennesaw, received a 130-month prison term last week for conspiracy...
Nearly all unplanned chemical releases in Texas go unpunished
On July 26, black clouds rose from flares at a Chevron Phillips chemical plant in Baytown after a power outage hit the plant and the surrounding area. The company estimated in a preliminary report to the state that it released thousands of pounds of chemicals during the hourslong incident, including 17,500 pounds of carbon monoxide and 980 pounds and 280 pounds, respectively, of the carcinogens benzene and 1,3-butadiene.
Judges reject challenges to 2 Arizona ballot initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — Judges rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiative on Wednesday, siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection and for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups to be identified. The judge weighing the first initiative ruled that...
