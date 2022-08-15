Read full article on original website
Illinois jobs report looks positive
The Illinois Department of Employment Security says the unemployment rate fell -0 .1 percentage point to 4.4 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased by 31,200 in July. In July, the industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment include: Professional and Business Services, Manufacturing and Trade, and Transportation and Utilities.
Secret Service at Southeast
Springfield Public Schools District 186 is hosting a program in partnership with the United States Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center Program. United States Attorney, Greg Harris and Illinois States Attorney General Kwame Raoul will be in attendance. The program will focus on the United States Secret Service research, analysis...
Rural bankers seem pessimistic
The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index fell for the fifth straight month, sinking below growth neutral for a third consecutive month according to the monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy. That includes Illinois. The region’s overall reading for August...
Again: Pritzker v Pritzker
Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize that will partly...
Police gun discharges during struggle
A suspect on the run tried to wrestle with a Springfield police officer and even managed to discharge the officers weapon during the struggle. Yesterday afternoon around 2 officers were conducting a narcotics investigation on South Durkin Drive. 32 year old Deandre Townes was pulled over but then ran from...
Dems rally ahead of GOP Day
Illinois Republicans Thursday will respond to what the Democrats had to say on their day at the fair Wednesday. “Look at who is winning these primaries on the Republican side,” said secretary of state candidate Alexi Giannoulias, a former state treasurer. “They are crazy as hell and are saying and doing the craziest stuff imaginable. My fear is that if these individuals get elected, we will be seeing January 6 on a weekly basis.
