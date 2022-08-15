Everyone’s OK following a house fire in Springfield early Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the home on North 16th Street shortly after 6:30am and found heavy fire on a side porch on the exterior of the home. The flames had extended into a bathroom inside the residence. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames. All occupants of the home got out safely. A female resident was treated on scene for some breathing difficulties, but was not transported to the hospital.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO