foxillinois.com
One injured in Van Dyke Street shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Van Dyke Street in Decatur. Police say the victim was shot in the lower torso. No arrests have been made.
wdbr.com
Police gun discharges during struggle
A suspect on the run tried to wrestle with a Springfield police officer and even managed to discharge the officers weapon during the struggle. Yesterday afternoon around 2 officers were conducting a narcotics investigation on South Durkin Drive. 32 year old Deandre Townes was pulled over but then ran from...
WAND TV
Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
WAND TV
Police: 16-year-old shot while walking in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 16-year-old was shot walking on the sidewalk of E. Garfield in Decatur. According to police at approximately 11:25 p.m., Wednesday evening, a 16-year-old boy was walking in the 300 block of E. Garfield when he reported hearing gun shots before being struck in the extremities. Police...
Man arrested after attacking police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man on Thursday after that man attacked a police officer and tried to grab the officer’s gun during a traffic stop. The incident happened in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive around 2 p.m. Officers pulled over 32-year-old Deandre Townes, who then attempted to run away […]
WAND TV
Police: Driver was drunk, had drugs in his system when he hit a truck and business in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called out for a serious injury in Decatur early Friday morning. Officers responded to the intersection of Eldorado St. and Illinois St. just after 1 a.m. Investigators said a car was traveling south on Illinois St. in the center lane approaching Eldorado St. A...
newschannel20.com
Murder suspect captured in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decatur Police say Robinson was captured at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of east Sedgwick Street. Police are searching for a man wanted for murdering Arrion McClelland. Dionte A. Robinson, 24, is wanted on a charge of first degree murder. Police...
advantagenews.com
Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
WAND TV
1 injured after vehicle flips in Decatur crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department. First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
wmay.com
No Injuries Reported In Springfield House Fire
Everyone’s OK following a house fire in Springfield early Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the home on North 16th Street shortly after 6:30am and found heavy fire on a side porch on the exterior of the home. The flames had extended into a bathroom inside the residence. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames. All occupants of the home got out safely. A female resident was treated on scene for some breathing difficulties, but was not transported to the hospital.
WAND TV
Coroner releases the identity of man shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police...
capitolwolf.com
Homicide is Crime of the Week
Illinois State Police say the case has turned cold so they are asking Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers and the public for help in solving a 2015 murder. On October 15th of that year Olen Randall was found dead at a W. Adams Street residence in Petersburg. Randall’s death has been...
newschannel20.com
Man killed in 8th Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
Teen charged in connection to car burglaries, thefts
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old has been charged with burglary in connection to a series of car burglaries and thefts that happened in Taylorville last month. Drearion Neal of Springfield was arrested in Sangamon County on July 21 along with a juvenile suspect as part of an investigation into the burglary series. Two cars […]
WAND TV
Decatur man arrested for crash that injured St. T teacher pleads not guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Rashean D. Vorties, accused of reckless driving in a crash that seriously injured a St. Teresa High School teacher in April, pleaded not guilty to his charges Wednesday. Court records show that Vorties, 27, waived his right to a preliminary hearing during his appearance at...
Springfield Fire responds to house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield responded to and extinguished a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened at 419 North 16th Street at 6:37 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the house’s side porch, which subsequently spread to a bathroom. They were able to extinguish the fire, the cause of which […]
wgel.com
Fayette County Home Invasion, Drug Charges
David D.M. Hicks, age 24, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with the Class X offense of committing a home invasion which resulted in injury to a person. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of battery and another felony charge of allegedly possessing 15 to 100...
WAND TV
Three individuals displaced after house fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Three residents have been displaced as the result of an early morning house fire. According to Springfield Fire, crews responded to the 400 block of N 16th street at approximately 6:34 a.m. Wednesday morning. Crews arrived on scene to heavy fire on the outside of house on...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police released further details about a Sunday shooting that resulted in a man’s death. In a news release, officers said it happened around 9 p.m. near North 8th and East Division streets. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers started […]
