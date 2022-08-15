Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A deputy responded to the 9000 block of Short Road after a call of a theft. This incident remains under investigation. A resident of the 400 block of Eastern Avenue, Leesburg, advised a male had taken a ride on...

Responder ‘Saved by the Helmet’
WILMINGTON — A Fayetteville man who survived a potentially fatal motorcycle accident was recognized for practicing safety measures that saved his life. At the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post on Wednesday, Austin Caldwell of Fayetteville was presented with the “Saved by the Helmet” award by Motorcycle Ohio. The award is given to survivors of serious crashes who were wearing a helmet.

Working to keep all of us safe
On most days I attend daily Mass at 9 a.m. at St. Columbkille, and afterwards, take a ride in the countryside. I often drive to Port William, past the old homeplace, and spend a few moments visiting my brother, Jack, resting peacefully in the cemetery. On Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022,...

Hansborough story to be told by HCHS
A presentation about the early Black settlement of Hansborough north of Hillsboro will be held at the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17. The history of the settlement is included in the book “Black History of Highland County Ohio” written by Highland County Historical Society members Kati Burwinkel, Myra Cumberland and John Glaze. All three of them will be speaking at the event.

Welcome home for WWII sailor
A burial procession to honor Joseph Warren, a Navy sailor who was killed on the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, will arrive at Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe at approximately 10:20 a.m. for a memorial ceremony in his hometown before heading back to Greenfield. The...

Greenfield makes records request from land bank
The village of Greenfield and city manager Todd Wilkin made a public records request to the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) via email on Aug. 8 and a written request for the same request on Aug. 11, both focusing on Brownfield Grant money for the Elliott Hotel in Greenfield, according to Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, at Thursday’s meeting of the land bank.

Asimeng joins Highland Health
Highland Health Providers has announced the addition of Dr. Andrea Asimeng, internal medicine physician, to Highland Family Healthcare. Asimeng completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in 2012 from Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa. She then received her Doctor of Medicine degree in 2019 from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies.

Mental health crisis facilities
A recommendation to build multiple new mental health crisis facilities was introduced by Penny Dreher, executive director of the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board, at Wednesday’s meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Dreher said the organization, which encapsulates Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike...

‘Farmers market boutique’ open in Greenfield
Downtown Greenfield welcomed another new business recently and it’s located at 228 Jefferson St. in Posey Plaza, the town’s new retail incubator space. Ohio Red Barn is what owner Mitzi Schneider calls a “farmers market boutique.” At the shop you will find things like honey, infused honey, jams, jellies, maple syrup, barbecue rubs, candied nuts, smoke salts, soaps, and even beard balms, lip balms and oils.

County picks crisis notifier
Telephone-based mass notifications systems are used by thousands of public safety agencies across the U.S. to warn citizens about local emergencies, hazards and other threats. Now, Highland County had announced that it has selected Hyper-Reach to help bring this same life-saving capability to the area. Hyper-Reach is a state-of-the-art mass...

Investiture for SSCC’s Roades
The investiture for Dr. Nicole Roades, the sixth president at Southern State Community College, was held Monday in the Edward K. Daniels Memorial Auditorium on the college’s central campus in Hillsboro. Roades assumed the presidency on July 1, 2022, following Dr. Kevin Boys, who held the position for 12...

McClain honors three seniors
On a day when they honored their three seniors, the McClain girls golf team dropped a match to visiting Manchester, 201-247, Thursday at Buckeye Hills. The three Lady Tiger seniors are Carrian Todd, MacKenzie Corbin and Bryanna Stuckey. They were honored in a prematch Senior Night ceremony. For McClain, Kaylin...

Record turnout for HHS golf outing
The Hillsboro High School Alumni Golf Outing was held at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course on Aug. 13. The event was attended by 28 four-person teams and several volunteers. The event coordinator, Bruce Miles, said he was elated at the community response for this fundraising event. A total of 51 businesses were hole sponsors and 16 local businesses donated raffle gifts and food.

‘A gift from God’
While the phrase, “It takes a village to raise a child,” may originate from an old African proverb, students and caregivers within the Greenfield School District can also stake a claim in the saying, thanks to the New Directions Youth Ministry, a deep adult volunteer base, and the awarding of a grant that helped support the ministry’s summer programming.
