mynews4.com
Man in high-speed chase that ended in an officer involved shooting identified
WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office released the identify of a man who died earlier this month after a high-speed chase near Wadsworth. Authorities said a driver led Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials on a high-speed chase...
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 80 [Lovelock, NV]
LOVELOCK, NV (August 12, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, one victim was pronounced dead after a fatal semi-truck accident on Interstate 80. The crash happened around 2:00 p.m., near mile marker 106 on August 2nd. According to reports, a semi-truck driver lost control and went off the bridge for reasons...
KOLO TV Reno
Lane closures in Fallon take affect next Monday
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures in Fallon as part of road resurfacing are due to begin next Monday in the town of Fallon. The closures and travel delays will take place on Harrigan Road and Union Lane from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30, as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the routes and improves the roadway surfaces.
thefallonpost.org
Jessica Homer, a Fallon LCSW Hangs her Shingle
Apricity Counseling Services, a Fallon business owned by Jessica Homer, provides behavioral and mental health counseling and support for children, adolescents, young adults, and their families. Homer, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, is currently accepting clients ages 11 to 25 at her new business location, 290 West Williams Avenue. When...
2news.com
Fallon Cantaloupe Festival returns bigger, better
The Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair, which has brought many locals and neighboring communities together over the years to enjoy cantaloupe treats, live shows, and celebrate Fallon’s lifestyle, just got bigger. From August 26-29, festival guests are enticed to the event with more than 120 vendors, including food...
