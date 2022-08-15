FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures in Fallon as part of road resurfacing are due to begin next Monday in the town of Fallon. The closures and travel delays will take place on Harrigan Road and Union Lane from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30, as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the routes and improves the roadway surfaces.

FALLON, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO