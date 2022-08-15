ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovelock, NV

L.A. Weekly

Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 80 [Lovelock, NV]

LOVELOCK, NV (August 12, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, one victim was pronounced dead after a fatal semi-truck accident on Interstate 80. The crash happened around 2:00 p.m., near mile marker 106 on August 2nd. According to reports, a semi-truck driver lost control and went off the bridge for reasons...
LOVELOCK, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lane closures in Fallon take affect next Monday

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures in Fallon as part of road resurfacing are due to begin next Monday in the town of Fallon. The closures and travel delays will take place on Harrigan Road and Union Lane from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30, as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the routes and improves the roadway surfaces.
FALLON, NV
thefallonpost.org

Jessica Homer, a Fallon LCSW Hangs her Shingle

Apricity Counseling Services, a Fallon business owned by Jessica Homer, provides behavioral and mental health counseling and support for children, adolescents, young adults, and their families. Homer, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, is currently accepting clients ages 11 to 25 at her new business location, 290 West Williams Avenue. When...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Fallon Cantaloupe Festival returns bigger, better

The Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair, which has brought many locals and neighboring communities together over the years to enjoy cantaloupe treats, live shows, and celebrate Fallon’s lifestyle, just got bigger. From August 26-29, festival guests are enticed to the event with more than 120 vendors, including food...
FALLON, NV

