Berry appointed Fremont County recorder
(Sidney) -- Fremont County's new recorder hopes to continue her late predecessor's legacy of service. Earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors appointed Tarah Berry to fill the vacancy left by Jennifer McAllister's passing last month. An Omaha native and 2002 graduate of Westside High School, Berry has served in the courthouse for four-and-a-half years. She was deputy recorder prior to her appointment Wednesday over two other applicants. Berry tells KMA News she sought the recorder's position in order to continue McAlllister's work, and meet new people in the community.
Ernst, community leaders discuss aging bridge inventory
(Stanton) -- Community leaders in Montgomery County are expressing their concerns and possible strategies for addressing aging infrastructure and bridges. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst stopped in Stanton Tuesday morning to visit with community leaders throughout the county. Most of the discussion surrounded talks of aging infrastructure -- particularly bridges -- and how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in November 2021, could assist. During the discussion, Villisca City Council member Tripp Narup says his community currently has two bridges in desperate need of replacement -- but costs have become an issue.
Red Oak council approves SWIPCO comprehensive plan update contract
(Red Oak) -- Plans to update a comprehensive plan in Red Oak are beginning to take shape. During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council approved a contract with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council to perform a roughly one-year assessment updating the city's current comprehensive plan for $20,000. Developing and utilizing the comprehensive plan is encouraged by state law to provide a long-term view of the respective communities' future. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News the assessment reviews multiple facets of the community to find the best ways to utilize the land within city limits, including topics such as infrastructure and transportation.
Maryville Chamber selects Albrecht as new director
(Maryville) -- A recently retired northwest Missouri educator has been selected to lead the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. Chamber officials announced Becky Albrecht as the chamber's new executive director Wednesday evening, effective September 1. Albrecht succeeds Amy Gessert, who resigned in July after serving in the role since August 2021. A Northwest Missouri native, Albrecht graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1992 and was in public education for over 30 years -- the past seven as the Maryville R-II School District Superintendent -- before retiring in June. Albrecht tells KMA News she saw the opening as another opportunity to grow the community -- one in which she says her family has no intention of leaving.
Absentee voting timeframe approaches for November elections
(Clarinda) -- Page County residents may soon vote absentee in the November general elections. County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen is reminding voters of some important dates for absentee balloting. Wellhausen tells KMA News August 30 is the first day residents may request ballots by mail. "The first day we can actually...
Glenwood man booked on Douglas County warrant
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was booked on a warrant in Mills County Thursday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Randy Dean Burton was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Sharp and Walnut Streets in Glenwood. Authorities say Burton was arrested on a Douglas County, Nebraska warrant for failure to appear.
Sidney stadium renovation on hold
(Sidney) -- It'll be later this fall before another bidletting attempt takes place on the Sidney School District's stadium renovation project. Earlier this week, the Sidney School Board tabled the project after an unsuccessful bidletting last month. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News only half of the project received adequate bid coverage. Plans called for an extensive refurbishment of the district's football stadium and track, with an estimated pricetag of $2.4 million.
Phillip E. Hull, 93, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri. Visitation Location: There is no scheduled family visitation. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the St. John’s Lutheran Church for the Rev. F.W. Nolte Scholarship Fund or Tarkio College, PO Box 231, Tarkio, Missouri 64491. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery:...
Atchison County Highway 136 work slated next week
(St. Joseph) -- Atchison County motorists are advised of road repairs beginning on Highway 136 next week. Missouri Department of Transportation officials say a resurfacing project on 136 begins Monday. Plans call for resurfacing and improving shoulders on the highway from the Missouri River to Interstate 29. Crews from Phillip Hardy, Incorporated and MoDOT are handling the project.
Council Bluffs man booked on pair of warrants
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is in custody following his Thursday afternoon arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney was arrested shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the Pottawattamie County Corrections Facility. Authorities say Rooney was booked on two warrants for violation of probation. Rooney was...
Margaret Delavan, 75 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:5;00 p.m.
Jerald Hansen, 82, of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start: 5:30 p.m. Visitation End: 7:30 p.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the Men’s Club at Zion Lutheran Church. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Jerald Hansen, 82, of Atlantic,...
Griswold man booked on Warren County warrant
(Red Oak) -- A Griswold man is in custody following his Wednesday evening arrest. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Caleb Schaaf was arrested on an active Warren County warrant for eluding. Authorities say Schaaf's arrest came after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of 110th Street around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Jean Larson, 79, of Corning, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Billy "Bill" McFarland, 82, Red Oak, Iowa
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Stratton United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
Colton Becker Shows Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Atlantic) Colton Becker of Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer on Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee Cos. until 6:30 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN JOHNSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... WEST CENTRAL NEMAHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN PAWNEE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 604 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 5 MILES...
New Solid Waste Service Contract
On Monday, August 8, 2022, the Council Bluffs City Council approved a ten-year contract with Waste Connections that includes new and improved solid waste and recycling collection services, which goes into effect in July 2023. Waste Connections is the current vendor for City solid waste collection services, delivering continuity of...
Severe thunderstorm warning for Cass, Union and Adams counties until 5:30 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... WESTERN UNION COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... EASTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHWESTERN ADAIR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * UNTIL 530 PM CDT. * AT 440 PM CDT,...
