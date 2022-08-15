(Maryville) -- A recently retired northwest Missouri educator has been selected to lead the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. Chamber officials announced Becky Albrecht as the chamber's new executive director Wednesday evening, effective September 1. Albrecht succeeds Amy Gessert, who resigned in July after serving in the role since August 2021. A Northwest Missouri native, Albrecht graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1992 and was in public education for over 30 years -- the past seven as the Maryville R-II School District Superintendent -- before retiring in June. Albrecht tells KMA News she saw the opening as another opportunity to grow the community -- one in which she says her family has no intention of leaving.

