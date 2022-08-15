ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Charleston Police recover body near Lighthouse Point off of James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has announced the recovery of human remains off of James Island. Officers and members of the Charleston County Rescue Squad responded to the area of Lighthouse Point around 11 a.m. after a boater reported seeing apparent human remains, according to CPD. Police...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Camper, mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two families are without a home following a fire involving a camper and mobile home Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1000 block of Creekside Lane for reports of a camper on fire. Crews arrived to find...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
City
Bluffton, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Beaufort, SC
State
South Carolina State
Bluffton, SC
Crime & Safety
abcnews4.com

CPD searching for missing 41-year-old woman last seen on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman. Megan Rich was last seen in the area of James Island on Friday, August 12, according to police. Police said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate "7714QJ."
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Sun City#Bcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
abcnews4.com

Carolina Shark Conservancy tags three sharks off Folly Beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carolina Shark Conservancy recently tagged three blacktip sharks off Folly Beach this summer. The three female sharks were named Nala, Cleopatra, and Emily. "We absolutely love blacktips. They are one of our most numerous summer residents in Charleston," the conservancy posted to Facebook Tuesday. The...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

City of Charleston considers rental registration program for property owners

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston could soon be implementing a rental registration program. It will require all owners and property managers who rent their property to get a rental permit. That permit will have to be renewed yearly for $25 and will require you provide contact information to the City of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Ex-banker and Murdaugh associate Russell Laffitte facing new fraud charge

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh associate Russell Laffitte is facing a new grand jury charge alleging the former banker was involved in a fraud involving a $500,000 line of credit. Laffitte is a former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank franchise in South Carolina, who worked closely...
HAMPTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mayor Summey refuses to answer questions about SRO staffing shortages

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Ten years ago, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey made a public promise to keep schools safe. “I could not live with myself if that happened in one of our elementary schools and we had not done something to try and prevent it,” he said in an interview with ABC News 4 in December 2012.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston City Council raises employee minimum wage to $15 an hour

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A $15 an hour minimum wage for all City of Charleston employees is effective immediately. Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to increase minimum pay, including for police and firefighters. But some firefighters are still calling for more, as the police and fire department struggle with vacancies.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Over 1,300 CSU students will be moving onto campus this weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Friday marks the start of Charleston Southern University's Move In Weekend. The university exceeded enrollment goals and is preparing to welcome more than 1,300 students to campus. CSU is expected to have 2,400 full-time undergraduate students in the fall, with close to 1,000 graduate...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy