Charleston Police recover body near Lighthouse Point off of James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has announced the recovery of human remains off of James Island. Officers and members of the Charleston County Rescue Squad responded to the area of Lighthouse Point around 11 a.m. after a boater reported seeing apparent human remains, according to CPD. Police...
Car found in search for missing Charleston woman; man arrested on obstruction charge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As Charleston Police continue to search for a woman missing since Friday, Aug. 12, new developments emerged in the case on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of a man. Police announced Thursday afternoon that the vehicle of 41-year-old Megan Rich had been located in West...
2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
Camper, mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two families are without a home following a fire involving a camper and mobile home Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1000 block of Creekside Lane for reports of a camper on fire. Crews arrived to find...
Colleton triple murder suspect's fate in jury's hands after emotional testimony ends
WALTERBORO (WCIV) — A Colleton County jury will decide Friday if a man is guilty or innocent of murder charges in a 2017 triple homicide case. Suspect Kenneth Mar'Keith Chisolm did not take the witness stand to testify in his own defense after testimony wrapped and the state rested its case against him Thursday.
CPD searching for missing 41-year-old woman last seen on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman. Megan Rich was last seen in the area of James Island on Friday, August 12, according to police. Police said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate "7714QJ."
West Ashley shooting suspect detained after shooting into Sam Rittenberg apartment: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody following a shooting in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to Charleston Police. At 7:37 p.m., a 911 caller advised that someone was shooting into an apartment on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, police say. An occupant of the apartment told officers she...
'Very poor condition': Animals recovering after restaurant spills oil in West Ashley pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the weekend, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant in West Ashley dumped oil into a storm drain that led to a pond, according to Charleston officials. Now, the City of Charleston says significant progress is being made at the pond, and the contractor the restaurant hired is working toward finishing the cleanup.
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
Free food distribution event taking place in North Charleston Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Those in need will be able to attend a food distribution event in North Charleston on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Redeemed Christian Church of God Victory Temple Charleston and the Southeastern Chapter of the National Action Network are hosting the drive-thru event. Attendees can...
Murdaugh's defense presses state to turn over evidence, says there was a leak
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's defense team has filed a motion to compel the state to turn over evidence in the double murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, who were killed at the family hunting lodge in Colleton County on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh's defense attorney,...
Destiny Worship Center hosting free food distribution event Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A free food distribution event is looking to help Lowcountry residents. Those in need can head to the Destiny Worship Center in North Charleston on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event begins at 11 a.m., and attendees are being asked to remain in their vehicles...
Carolina Shark Conservancy tags three sharks off Folly Beach
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carolina Shark Conservancy recently tagged three blacktip sharks off Folly Beach this summer. The three female sharks were named Nala, Cleopatra, and Emily. "We absolutely love blacktips. They are one of our most numerous summer residents in Charleston," the conservancy posted to Facebook Tuesday. The...
City of Charleston considers rental registration program for property owners
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston could soon be implementing a rental registration program. It will require all owners and property managers who rent their property to get a rental permit. That permit will have to be renewed yearly for $25 and will require you provide contact information to the City of Charleston.
Ex-banker and Murdaugh associate Russell Laffitte facing new fraud charge
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh associate Russell Laffitte is facing a new grand jury charge alleging the former banker was involved in a fraud involving a $500,000 line of credit. Laffitte is a former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank franchise in South Carolina, who worked closely...
Dorchester Co. breaking ground on new library; part of bigger effort to improve facilities
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, Dorchester County will break ground on a new library in Summerville!. The building will serve the Oakbrook area, and officials said it will help upgrade facilities in Dorchester County, which have been in decline. Officials added that this 20,000-square-foot building will create more...
Mayor Summey refuses to answer questions about SRO staffing shortages
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Ten years ago, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey made a public promise to keep schools safe. “I could not live with myself if that happened in one of our elementary schools and we had not done something to try and prevent it,” he said in an interview with ABC News 4 in December 2012.
Charleston City Council raises employee minimum wage to $15 an hour
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A $15 an hour minimum wage for all City of Charleston employees is effective immediately. Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to increase minimum pay, including for police and firefighters. But some firefighters are still calling for more, as the police and fire department struggle with vacancies.
Over 1,300 CSU students will be moving onto campus this weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Friday marks the start of Charleston Southern University's Move In Weekend. The university exceeded enrollment goals and is preparing to welcome more than 1,300 students to campus. CSU is expected to have 2,400 full-time undergraduate students in the fall, with close to 1,000 graduate...
Several Lowcountry organizations participating in public sector career fair Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Those seeking a role in the public sector are invited to attend a special career fair on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., several employers will be at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center for a public sector career fair.
