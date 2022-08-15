ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: Land sales figure in major August transactions

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 23-August 9, 2022 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes three land sales,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana

Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

SWEPCO to announce customer assistance plan

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Help appears to be on the way for SWEPCO customers who are struggling with high bills during recent months. SWEPCO plans to announce later today or Tuesday a plan to waive late fees, waive the addition of deposits on existing accounts and allow for relaxed payment agreements, spokesman Michael Corbin told Caddo commissioners Monday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Stores#Retail Chain#Fitness Equipment#Texarkana#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Home Plus#Albertson
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance

Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
TEXARKANA, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas Chuckwagon opens 2nd location at Texarkana College

Texas Chuckwagon opened their second location at Texarkana College. They will be providing meal services for the faculty and students in the student center. Texas Chuckwagon had a soft opening at Texarkana College Monday, August 15th. Classes for the 2022-23 school year started Thursday, August 18th. Texas Chuckwagon had a...
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

How to Lower Your Electric Bill: A Regular Mom’s Guide to Saving Money

If you are anything like my family, you are probably struggling right now to keep up with the rising costs of food, gas, and electric. Not only has our homes electric bill almost doubled in the last year, but we are struggling to find ways to make up for the cost of our increasing bills. As a family who lives closer to the Redwater area our family uses Bowie-Cass Electric and I reached out to our company asking for any type of help that would lower our bill.
REDWATER, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

The Texarkana Weekend Live Music Roundup

"The Kim Donnette Band" and "Skylar The Piano Man" highlight the great live music in Texarkana this weekend. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Whiskey River Country in...
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana Arkansas Police Now Looking For Two Missing People

Texarkana Arkansas Police are asking for your help finding two missing persons this week. Check out their information below and see if you can help. The first "Be On The Look Out" poster is for a 17-year-old young man by the name of Lee Cheatham. Lee is a black male, approximately 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Lee was last seen on Tuesday, August 16 wearing grey sweatpants and a black T-shirt.
ktoy1047.com

Two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning causes delays on interstate

The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that the driver of a black pickup rear-ended a cement truck as they were traveling on the interstate. A Caddo Parish man is in jail for allegedly asking two young teenagers to have sex for money. Texarkana, Texas,...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Veterans, doctors excited about new VA clinic opening in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Access to medical and mental health treatments for Texarkana area veterans has improved with the opening of a new clinic in Texarkana. “We are ten years in the making. We started planning about ten years ago,” said Dr. Charles Jordan. Monday, Aug. 15 marked the...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed an ordinance that requires residents to spay or neuter their pets unless they’re licensed breeders. Lenor Teague, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center, said there are around 109 kennels in their facility but there are 127 animals in their care.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy