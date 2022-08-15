Read full article on original website
Gateway Farmers’ Market 25 Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Texarkana
Wow, it is hard to believe that Gateway Farmers' Market has been around for a quarter of a century. That's right, and that's why you don't want to miss their 25th-year Anniversary Celebration this Saturday, August 20. What All Can You Buy at Gateway Farmers' Market?. Not only will you...
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Land sales figure in major August transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 23-August 9, 2022 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes three land sales,...
Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana
Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
KTBS
SWEPCO to announce customer assistance plan
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Help appears to be on the way for SWEPCO customers who are struggling with high bills during recent months. SWEPCO plans to announce later today or Tuesday a plan to waive late fees, waive the addition of deposits on existing accounts and allow for relaxed payment agreements, spokesman Michael Corbin told Caddo commissioners Monday.
Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance
Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texas Chuckwagon opens 2nd location at Texarkana College
Texas Chuckwagon opened their second location at Texarkana College. They will be providing meal services for the faculty and students in the student center. Texas Chuckwagon had a soft opening at Texarkana College Monday, August 15th. Classes for the 2022-23 school year started Thursday, August 18th. Texas Chuckwagon had a...
txktoday.com
How to Lower Your Electric Bill: A Regular Mom’s Guide to Saving Money
If you are anything like my family, you are probably struggling right now to keep up with the rising costs of food, gas, and electric. Not only has our homes electric bill almost doubled in the last year, but we are struggling to find ways to make up for the cost of our increasing bills. As a family who lives closer to the Redwater area our family uses Bowie-Cass Electric and I reached out to our company asking for any type of help that would lower our bill.
The Texarkana Weekend Live Music Roundup
"The Kim Donnette Band" and "Skylar The Piano Man" highlight the great live music in Texarkana this weekend. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Whiskey River Country in...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Now Looking For Two Missing People
Texarkana Arkansas Police are asking for your help finding two missing persons this week. Check out their information below and see if you can help. The first "Be On The Look Out" poster is for a 17-year-old young man by the name of Lee Cheatham. Lee is a black male, approximately 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Lee was last seen on Tuesday, August 16 wearing grey sweatpants and a black T-shirt.
Love Gardening? Become a Red Dirt Master Gardener in Texarkana
If you love to garden and you want to learn more about gardening and you want to share that love and knowledge with others then maybe it's time you took the next step to become a Master Gardener. When Are Classes to Become a Red Dirt Master Gardener?. The Miller...
The Excitement is Building Over New North Bossier Restaurant
Remember When All the Rumors Started That a New Brewery Was Coming to the East Bank?. Then we found out that the new business coming to the East Bank was going to be El Patio. Later on, we did find out that Red River Brewpub was coming to the East Bank so maybe all the rumors were true.
ktoy1047.com
Two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning causes delays on interstate
The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that the driver of a black pickup rear-ended a cement truck as they were traveling on the interstate. A Caddo Parish man is in jail for allegedly asking two young teenagers to have sex for money. Texarkana, Texas,...
Busy B Ranch Celebrates One Year Anniversary and You’re Invited
Ready for some family fun this weekend? Busy B Ranch and Wildlife Park, the newest and largest DriveThru park in Jefferson, Texas will be celebrating its one-year anniversary this Saturday, August 20. To help with the celebration I will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Kicker 102.5...
Learn Yoga And Tai Chi On Saturday At The Ace Of Clubs House
You can learn all about Tai Chi and Yoga on Saturday at the Ace Of Clubs House in historic downtown Texarkana. If you want to learn about Tai Chi and Yoga and their health benefits the Texarkana Museum Systems has something for you on Saturday. This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems had to say about this upcoming event:
KSLA
Veterans, doctors excited about new VA clinic opening in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Access to medical and mental health treatments for Texarkana area veterans has improved with the opening of a new clinic in Texarkana. “We are ten years in the making. We started planning about ten years ago,” said Dr. Charles Jordan. Monday, Aug. 15 marked the...
KSLA
City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed an ordinance that requires residents to spay or neuter their pets unless they’re licensed breeders. Lenor Teague, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center, said there are around 109 kennels in their facility but there are 127 animals in their care.
Texarkana ISD Approves Two Additional Police Officer Positions
It's back to school time and as we all know our children need more protection and better protection after the events that took place in Uvalde, Texas back in May. That's why the TISD Board of Trustees had a special board meeting Thursday, August 11. How Many Police Officers Will...
Salute the Badge: CSI Texarkana Texas PD
Unlike what you see on television shows, the role and work of the Texarkana Texas Police Department Crime Scene Investigators is not glamorous. It's painstaking.
What Does a 50% Chance OF Rain Really Mean?
What exactly does a 50% chance of rain in Texarkana really mean?. I learned something last week and my whole life has been a lie. For years I have "assumed" that when my weather app or the meteorologist said we had a 50% chance of rain it meant that it was for our town.
44-year-old mystery of “Bobo Shinn” still haunts small Arkansas city
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Mary Shinn, affectionately known as “Bobo” of Magnolia, Arkansas was a 25-year-old art teacher who dabbled in real estate. On July 20, 1978, she told friends she was going to show a house she’d renovated to a man who responded to her ad in the paper. Little did they know, that would […]
