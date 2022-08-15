Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Pittsburgh woman attacked by shark in waters off of Myrtle Beach
A Pittsburgh woman was attacked by a shark at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this week. Karren Sites underwent surgery and needed hundreds of stitches. “I just felt something, I guess, bite me and there was a shark on my arm,” Sites said. “I was only in waist water. I kept pushing at it to get it off my arm, and it did."
Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
Florida governor comes to Pittsburgh to campaign for Mastriano
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Pittsburgh Friday. He's coming to town for a campaign rally with Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano. The "Unite and Win rally" is happening at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh at 4:30. Both DeSantis and Mastriano are expected to speak to the crowd.
Penn State student diagnosed with monkeypox
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms a student at Penn State's main campus has tested positive for monkeypox. The student, who lives off-campus at the school's University Park location, tested positive on Aug. 13. They've been seen by a doctor and are currently isolating and recovering. Those who were in...
Pittsburgh-area faith leaders decry Mastriano's ties to Gab, joint appearance with Florida Gov. DeSantis here Friday
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area group of faith and community leaders say they are speaking out against hate by criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appearing in Pittsburgh on Friday with state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania. Watch the report in the video player above. Jewish...
Youth football league forced to cancel season, asks local school district to reconsider merge
LATROBE, Pa. — A group of youth football players and cheerleaders in Westmoreland County are looking for a team to join tonight. The Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association, known as GLAMFA no longer has enough kids to safely play on their teams, so they asked the Greater Latrobe School District to let them join.
Fantastic Friday with lots of sun
PITTSBURGH — Another clear start to the day with mostly sunny skies through our Friday with highs in the middle 80s. Clouds will begin to increase tonight with isolated shower chances returning late Saturday (generally around and after dinner). Better rain and storm chances arrive Sunday with rain lingering in the forecast through Tuesday. We will then dry out and remain seasonal as we close out next week.
Back to School 2022: A WTAE Guide
It's that time of year! Summer is fast coming to a close, so WTAE Channel 4 is helping you get ready for back-to-school. We're putting our recent back-to-school stories on this one page. Be sure to bookmark it to get updates as the start of the school year approaches. In...
Person struck by train in California, Washington County
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — A person was struck by a train in California, Washington County, on Tuesday night, emergency dispatchers said. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. First responders were called to the scene near 1st and Union streets. No information on the person's condition was immediately...
What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?
Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
Sewickley teacher honored for physics work gives credit to school
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A Sewickley Academy teacher was honored as a teacher of the year in physics. Benjamin Spicer won a PhysTEC award for his work. So, we went to Mr. Spicer's classroom to take a lesson. Spending time in Spicer's science classroom means a lot of hands-on learning....
Pittsburgh's Cookie Cruise ready to set sail again
PITTSBURGH — The Cookie Cruise is back, ready to set sail on the Gateway Clipper Fleet Thursday evening. The Bob O'Connor Foundation is hosting the 29th annual event. Proceeds support the foundation, which strives to honor the memory of the late Pittsburgh mayor through charitable acts in and around the city.
Cloudy with chance for isolated shower
PITTSBURGH — We'll stay mainly dry throughout Wednesday evening with a spotty shower here and there, as our daily shower chance comes to an end. Turning nicer on Thursday with high temperatures reaching the low 80s under more sunshine than we've had the past few days. Seasonable weather continues...
School districts struggling to fill positions ahead of school year
PITTSBURGH — For many, the school year is just around the corner and certain districts are scrambling to fill several vacant positions. Watch the report in the video player above. “As we are entering the school year, like a lot of different industries, we are facing staffing shortages,” said...
Visit us at WTAE Day at the Westmoreland Fair
There will be food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. Fairground gates opened at 4 p.m. Friday. Some events happening tonight include the annual queen contest, motocross, and music from The Part Time Cowboys Band. The fair runs through next Saturday. WTAE Channel 4 is a proud sponsor...
Officers respond to armed carjacking in Pittsburgh's Shadyside
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint. The incident happened around 8:15 Wednesday night on Shady Avenue in the city's Shadyside neighborhood. Police say someone stole the vehicle at gunpoint in that area between Sellers and Howe Street, just off of Walnut Street. No...
Results of a survey have been released on impact of gun violence on youth
PITTSBURGH — The results of a survey that examines how youth in Allegheny County are impacted by gun violence are shocking to many, but not surprising to others. Survey results released: Watch the report in the video above. Aaron Strader, vice president of Lincoln Youth Sports, was coaching a...
Injured blue heron rescued in Highland Park
It was a rare encounter for a city of Pittsburgh Animal Control officer. Officer Jeffrey Ley responded to a call for an injured bird in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood Wednesday. He found a blue heron in the weeds at the city's Forestry Division office on Stanton Avenue. Ley says it's...
Western Pennsylvania woman celebrates her 102nd birthday at her favorite place: the casino
It was a big night out on the town for a western Pennsylvania woman celebrating her 102nd birthday! She allowed Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 to be part of the fun. Jane Hellstern had her birthday bash at her favorite spot, the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows. Jane said she wanted to play the slots with her family.
1 dead in McKees Rocks shooting
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A shooting in McKees Rocks left one person dead and one injured Thursday night. Allegheny County police were called to the scene on Saint John Street near Church Avenue in McKees Rocks around 8:40 p.m. Police said a 50-year-old man was shot and killed, and...
