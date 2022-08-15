Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.

