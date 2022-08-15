ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Pittsburgh woman attacked by shark in waters off of Myrtle Beach

A Pittsburgh woman was attacked by a shark at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this week. Karren Sites underwent surgery and needed hundreds of stitches. “I just felt something, I guess, bite me and there was a shark on my arm,” Sites said. “I was only in waist water. I kept pushing at it to get it off my arm, and it did."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Florida governor comes to Pittsburgh to campaign for Mastriano

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Pittsburgh Friday. He's coming to town for a campaign rally with Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano. The "Unite and Win rally" is happening at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh at 4:30. Both DeSantis and Mastriano are expected to speak to the crowd.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Penn State student diagnosed with monkeypox

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms a student at Penn State's main campus has tested positive for monkeypox. The student, who lives off-campus at the school's University Park location, tested positive on Aug. 13. They've been seen by a doctor and are currently isolating and recovering. Those who were in...
PENN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Wisconsin State
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
wtae.com

Fantastic Friday with lots of sun

PITTSBURGH — Another clear start to the day with mostly sunny skies through our Friday with highs in the middle 80s. Clouds will begin to increase tonight with isolated shower chances returning late Saturday (generally around and after dinner). Better rain and storm chances arrive Sunday with rain lingering in the forecast through Tuesday. We will then dry out and remain seasonal as we close out next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Back to School 2022: A WTAE Guide

It's that time of year! Summer is fast coming to a close, so WTAE Channel 4 is helping you get ready for back-to-school. We're putting our recent back-to-school stories on this one page. Be sure to bookmark it to get updates as the start of the school year approaches. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Clemson#American Football#Associated Press#Acc School#Notre Dame 6#Texas A M 7#Oklahoma State 13#Usc#Byu Others#Penn State 160#Lsu 55#Ucf#Kansas State#Boise State 5#Air Force 4#Appalachian State 4#Nebraska
wtae.com

Person struck by train in California, Washington County

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — A person was struck by a train in California, Washington County, on Tuesday night, emergency dispatchers said. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. First responders were called to the scene near 1st and Union streets. No information on the person's condition was immediately...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?

Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Sewickley teacher honored for physics work gives credit to school

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A Sewickley Academy teacher was honored as a teacher of the year in physics. Benjamin Spicer won a PhysTEC award for his work. So, we went to Mr. Spicer's classroom to take a lesson. Spending time in Spicer's science classroom means a lot of hands-on learning....
SEWICKLEY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh's Cookie Cruise ready to set sail again

PITTSBURGH — The Cookie Cruise is back, ready to set sail on the Gateway Clipper Fleet Thursday evening. The Bob O'Connor Foundation is hosting the 29th annual event. Proceeds support the foundation, which strives to honor the memory of the late Pittsburgh mayor through charitable acts in and around the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
wtae.com

Cloudy with chance for isolated shower

PITTSBURGH — We'll stay mainly dry throughout Wednesday evening with a spotty shower here and there, as our daily shower chance comes to an end. Turning nicer on Thursday with high temperatures reaching the low 80s under more sunshine than we've had the past few days. Seasonable weather continues...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

School districts struggling to fill positions ahead of school year

PITTSBURGH — For many, the school year is just around the corner and certain districts are scrambling to fill several vacant positions. Watch the report in the video player above. “As we are entering the school year, like a lot of different industries, we are facing staffing shortages,” said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Visit us at WTAE Day at the Westmoreland Fair

There will be food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. Fairground gates opened at 4 p.m. Friday. Some events happening tonight include the annual queen contest, motocross, and music from The Part Time Cowboys Band. The fair runs through next Saturday. WTAE Channel 4 is a proud sponsor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Officers respond to armed carjacking in Pittsburgh's Shadyside

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint. The incident happened around 8:15 Wednesday night on Shady Avenue in the city's Shadyside neighborhood. Police say someone stole the vehicle at gunpoint in that area between Sellers and Howe Street, just off of Walnut Street. No...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Injured blue heron rescued in Highland Park

It was a rare encounter for a city of Pittsburgh Animal Control officer. Officer Jeffrey Ley responded to a call for an injured bird in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood Wednesday. He found a blue heron in the weeds at the city's Forestry Division office on Stanton Avenue. Ley says it's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

1 dead in McKees Rocks shooting

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A shooting in McKees Rocks left one person dead and one injured Thursday night. Allegheny County police were called to the scene on Saint John Street near Church Avenue in McKees Rocks around 8:40 p.m. Police said a 50-year-old man was shot and killed, and...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy