Barbara Painter
Barbara Joann Painter, 81, died at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born February 5, 1941 in Toronto, Ohio, she was the daughter of Floyd and Vera Belle (Marrow) Rudder. She retired as the owner/operator of BJ Booking. Mrs. Painter was a Cub Scout Leader and a PTA Officer. Surviving are three daughters, Cherry Flynn of Alton, Sandra Brandon (Keith) of Granite City, and Charlotte Gann of Wood River, two sons, David Painter (Barbara) of Livingston, IL, and Ray Painter. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, Alicia, Alex, Joshua, Jacob, Jason (Cathy), Christine, Zach, Mike and Nathan, 11 great grandchildren, a brother, Bill Rudder (Donna) of Ohio, her Uncle Harry of Ohio and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Davey and Colin, and five siblings. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Noffsinger Cemetery, Mulberry Grove, IL. Memorial may be made to the Metro East Humane Society, 8495 IL 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Philip Bumbacher
Philip Carl Bumbacher, 77, died at 6:18 a.m.,Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born May 3, 1945, in St. Joseph, MO. He was the son of Milton L. Bumbacher and Theresa M. (Bokay) Bumbacher. Phil was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Alton and retired from Miller’s Mutual as a litigator in 2012. On October 11, 1969, he married the former Carolyn M. Breyfogle in Alton. She survives. Also, surviving are two daughters, Emily Dellamano (Zachary) of Godfrey and Anna Young (Shaun) of Godfrey; two granddaughters, Eve Dellamano and Charlotte Young of Godfrey; and one niece, Sara Kopp and family. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Bumbacher (Elizabeth). He leaves behind many family and friends who will always remember him as “Kind and Krazy.” He was an outdoorsman, loving fishing and hunting trips. Also, he was very happy spending time in his workshop inventing and building. His greatest joy was spending time with family.
Lisa Cantlon
Lisa Ann Cantlon, 56, of Granite City, IL passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 5:12 pm at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born to Allan and Linda (Christian) Cantlon on November 23, 1965 in Bellevue, Nebraska. The loving mother enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and playing pool.
Patricia Schuito
Patricia A. “Pat” Schuito, 80, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born August 17, 1942 in Patterson, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Thomas and Anne (Brogan) McNeil. She married Frank Schuito on July 20, 1962 and he passed away on October 29, 2019. She retired in May 2020 from St. Louis Automatic Sprinklers after 37 years of dedicated service as a secretary. Patricia proudly served her country with the United States Navy. She was known for being a foodie, loved going to the beach and enjoyed her travels to Myrtle Beach. She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times she shared with them. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Schuito Schmiedeskamp of Collinsville and Kathy McCammack Cooper and husband Gene Cooper; four granddaughters, Amanda McCammack, Heather McCammack, Jennifer McCammack and Samantha Schmiedeskamp; two great grandchildren, Emma Hipsher and Landon Lynn; former son-in-law, Eric Schmiedeskamp of St. Louis; sister-in-law, Ann Carter of St. Louis; special friend, Sylvia Schmiedeskamp; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patty Schuito and a brother, Thomas Gary McNeil. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Father John Beveridge officiating. Memorials may be made to Evelyn’s House and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Jerry Heck
Jerry P. Heck, 75 of Maryville, Illinois, passed away on August 17, 2022 at Anderson Hospital. Jerry was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, on August 12, 1947 to Orville and Almeda (Spencer) Heck. He served his country in the United States Navy where he worked as an Aviation Mechanic. After he left the military, he continued to work on airplanes and anything with an engine. He was very talented. Jerry enjoyed working on cars, he even ran a service garage with his father. He was a gun collector and NRA member.
Bike helmet fitting and giveaway in Edwardsville
Edwardsville Township will return as the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium’s Public Safety Sponsor. This is the sixth year the Township will fill this role of safety and providing children fittings and helmets (while supplies last) at this event with the help of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon and First Mid Bank and Trust. The bicycle race event will take place starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Downtown Edwardsville.
Route 66 murals taking shape across region
Some of the Route 66 Postcard Murals have been completed and are drawing attention from selfie-seekers across the Metro-East. Great Rivers and Routes tourism bureau president Cory Jobe says paintings have been completed on sides of buildings in Collinsville, Edwardsville, and Granite City. The Hamel one will likely be finished...
Michael Bray
Michael Joseph Bray, formerly of Jerseyville, passed away on Monday August 1st, 2022, at his residence in Denver, Colorado. He had suffered from epilepsy for over two years and died as a result of a heart attack that was brought on by a seizure. He was born in Jerseyville on...
MadCo boys titles go to Marquette & Edwardsville
1) Marquette - 317. Medalists -- Aidan O'Keefe, Marquette - 71 (1-under par), Mason Lewis, Edwardsville - 69 (3-under par) Marquette - Aidan O'Keefe - 71, Will Schwartz - 74 Civic Memorial - Manny Silva - 84, Sam Buckley - 84 EAWR - Tim Melton - 98 Roxana - Nick...
Out-of-stater sentenced for Metro-East bank & ID fraud
A second member of a so-called “Felony Lane Gang” that took part in a 2021 bank fraud scam in the region is headed to federal prison for 34 months. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Mary Thornhill of Knoxville, Tennessee appeared before a judge Wednesday in East Saint Louis. Thornhill must...
Louise Crabtree
Louise Isabelle (Becker) Crabtree, 79, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her residence. Louise was the first of three daughters born to Adam Becker and Isabelle Ada (Hoffman) Becker. She was born on April 10, 1943, in Granite City, Illinois. She met her husband Richard Dean Crabtree during...
Wood River reaches deal with fire fighters
Wood River firefighters will get a 3.5 percent wage increase in a new deal with the city council. Mayor Tom Stalcup said the agreement will last through the duration of the current contract. Your browser does not support the audio element. The mayor said there is a similar agreement pending...
Former mayor of Glen Carbon dies
A longtime mayor of Glen Carbon has died. Ronald Foster (Senior) was 86. Foster served as mayor from 19-81 until 2001. Current Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus says Foster’s ability to forecast the future needs of the village was outstanding. In his honor, village hall will have bunting displayed.
East Alton holds successful Back to School event
The recent village of East Alton back-to-school event at the Keasler Recreation Complex drew record crowds this year. Mayor Darren Carlton said the first event drew just more than 100 people but this year it made an even bigger impact:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Carlton said...
Two injured in crash on College Avenue
A late-morning crash Thursday in Alton sent both drivers to the hospital for observation. Alton Police say it happened just before eleven at College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway. A white Chevrolet and brown Kia collided. Police say the drivers were in stable condition when taken to Alton Memorial. No...
Carla Reno
She was born on July 10, 1942 in Carrollton, Illinois to the Carl and Ruby (Coonrod) Roberts and was a 1959 graduate of Jersey Community High School. She married Phillip James Reno Jr. on October 6, 1962 in Jerseyville and together they made their home in Jerseyville, where Carla was employed in Housekeeping at Willow Rose Rehab and Healthcare Center. Carla and Phillip were the proud parents of three children and shared in many wonderful memories throughout their 41 years of marriage, prior to his death on March 14, 2004.
Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
New taco restaurant coming to Wood River
The Wood River city council opted for tacos when it approved the sale of the Langdon building in downtown Wood River for one dollar, Monday night. After receiving no bids earlier in the year, Mayor Tom Stalcup said the council approved the sale of the city-owned property to W.R. Holdings LLC.
New criminal justice and workforce hub announced in Belleville
The former site of Lindenwood University’s Belleville campus is being turned into the Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development campus. It’s a partnership between Southern Illinois University, Southwestern Illinois College, the Illinois State Police, and the city of Belleville. Governor J.B. Pritzker visited the site earlier this week...
Local Girl Scouts can meet an astronaut
Have you ever wanted to ask a question to a real astronaut? If you are involved with the local Girl Scouts, you’ll have that chance coming up next month. The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will welcome Dr. Sandra Magnus for a presentation in Belleville on Saturday September 10.
