pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: Stately “Mini-Mansion” in Shadyside
Located on one of the East End of Pittsburgh’s most coveted and private roads, this museum-quality residence has been refinished from top to bottom. Architecturally significant and awe-inspiring in every detail. Impressive foyer and winding staircase, exquisite formal living room and dining room with burnished wood moldings and intricate fine details, newer country cook’s gourmet kitchen with adjoining family and morning rooms, first floor paneled library with den or office, new custom baths, finished lower level, welcoming back veranda overlooking professionally landscaped yard, dedicated mudroom, and everything that one would expect to be included in this amazing mini-mansion.
explore venango
Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
Hill District business relocates due to inflation, COVID setbacks
PITTSBURGH — Ujamaa Collective is dedicated to remaining in the Hill District, but due to inflation and COVID setbacks, had to relocate from its prime street-front location and move to the back of the building. “We had to relocate, even though we didn’t leave the building. We had to...
Six local counties under Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine order; here’s what that means
Six counties in our area are currently under a spotted lanternfly quarantine order. That means certain businesses need to get a permit to move objects that can become infested with the invasive species out of the area. The counties under the quarantine order are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Indiana, Washington and...
Judge to rule on case that could lower property taxes for some Allegheny County homeowners
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Property owners and Pittsburgh Public Schools squared off in court on Thursday over whether homeowners are paying too much in taxes for their property.The arguments on both sides are mind-numbingly complicated — assessment law, common level ratios and legal jargon requiring a law degree to understand. In the balance is whether homeowners are paying too much in property taxes.The assessment of a home determines how much a homeowner pays in taxes. A high assessment means higher taxes and a lower assessment means lower taxes. The case was brought by new home buyers who said they're paying too much...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh pilot program to offer low-income residents free transportation
Pittsburgh is launching a pilot program to provide 50 low-income residents with free transportation to work. “Having access to affordable and reliable transportation is critical in helping families across our city find a pathway to prosperity,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. The yearlong Guaranteed Basic Mobility pilot program will give...
Pittsburgh City Council working to remove homeless encampments
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council members are working on a way to remove the homeless encampments popping up over the city. “We want immediate action. We want to see people in homes. There’s a humane way to deal with homelessness,” said Pittsburgh City Council president Theresa Kail-Smith.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beer business reopening under new ownership in Allegheny Township
A beer distributor shuttered for more than three years in Allegheny Township is set to reopen with a new name and owner. The former Big Boys Beer at 5743 Leechburg Road closed in December 2018, after the death of owner Corey Snyder. Big Boys originally was started by Snyder and his brother, Jay.
Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use
After three years of planning and construction, the Second Avenue Commons facility, in Downtown, is slated to open at the beginning of October, providing services like a health clinic and day program for adults experiencing homelessness across Allegheny County. Planning for the five-story facility began in 2019, helmed by PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation […] The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
pghcitypaper.com
Allegheny County joins Harvard program developing alternative responses to 911 calls
Allegheny County will participate in a Harvard University initiative implementing “alternative responses to nonviolent 9-1-1 calls,” the county announced today. Allegheny County is one of four municipalities chosen “from a highly competitive applicant pool” to participate in the 2022-2023 Harvard Kennedy School Government Performance Lab Alternative 9-1-1 Emergency Response Implementation Cohort, according to a county release.
nextpittsburgh.com
How Allegheny County property owners can slash their real estate taxes
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. Allegheny County property owners are getting the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By...
pghcitypaper.com
Local groups demand UPMC "pay what they owe" to city tax coffers
UPMC reported an almost $1.5 billion surplus at the end of 2021, but its nonprofit status meant it didn't pay any of this back to the city or county through property taxes. Organizers of the "UPMC: It’s Time to Pay What You Owe" campaign say the health care network, as one of the region's largest landowners and employers, can't reasonably justify this privilege.
pghcitypaper.com
Shutterbugs combat litter bugs for Pennsylvania Resources Council photo contest
Still-life photography can provide a fresh new perspective on the objects, architecture, or infrastructure of everyday life. One contest will turn the genre into environmental action by encouraging shutterbugs to capture garbage left behind by litter bugs. Pennsylvania Resources Council announced the latest rendition of its Gene Capaldi Lens on...
Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends
Returning to pre-pandemic normal isn’t always a good thing — at least when it comes to evictions. As pandemic-era rental assistance ends, eviction filings in July exceeded 1,000 across Allegheny County for the second straight month, returning to levels not seen since the shutdown brought federal moratoriums and state curbs on evictions. One public agency […] The post Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Would you live in one of these dome homes?
Not long after Kevin Schwarz listed a geodesic dome home in Penn Hills for sale, a real estate agent for a woman in California called to express her interest. “They don’t come up very often. It’s a unique property,” says Schwarz, a Keller Williams agent who became a quick study on dome homes when Stephen and Christina Burns asked him to list their Penn Hills property at 520 Crocus Ave. for $180,000. They’re relocating to Cleveland, where they’ll try to find another unique house.
monvalleyindependent.com
Barton’s Flowers and Bake Shop celebrates 40 years
Jan Barton has worked six days a week for the last 40 years and has loved every minute of it. Barton is the owner and operator of Barton’s Flowers and Bake Shop at 311 Second St. in Elizabeth. The shop has become an institution in the borough with its eclectic mix of flowers, unique gifts and baked goods.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Community Free Fridge now open in Sharpsburg for anyone needing food
A free, community food program has opened at the nonprofit Second Harvest Community Thrift Store in Sharpsburg. The Community Free Fridge is an outdoor, full-size refrigerator, freezer and pantry area, stocked with perishable and nonperishable donated food items available to anyone who needs them. It is open 24/7 every day and located in the parking lot area of Second Harvest, at 624 Clay Street.
Jefferson Memorial Cemetery receives backlash for annual car cruise
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local cemetery is facing community backlash after hosting a charity car cruise on its grounds.Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Arboretum hosted its annual car cruise on Sunday with a beer tent, food trucks and live music.Some people said the event caused heartache for people who went to the cemetery Sunday to grieve the loss of a loved one. Others said they didn't mind that there was an event because it brought the community together."It was hard for everybody and to see him have to endure all of that," said Bill Petrosky Jr.This week has...
4 people, including firefighters, hurt in massive fire in Beaver County
ROCHESTER, Pa. — Four people, including firefighters, were injured in a massive fire that destroyed two buildings in Beaver County early Thursday. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Brighton Avenue in Rochester. Rochester Assistant Fire Chief Mike Mamone said the fire started in...
