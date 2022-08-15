PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Property owners and Pittsburgh Public Schools squared off in court on Thursday over whether homeowners are paying too much in taxes for their property.The arguments on both sides are mind-numbingly complicated — assessment law, common level ratios and legal jargon requiring a law degree to understand. In the balance is whether homeowners are paying too much in property taxes.The assessment of a home determines how much a homeowner pays in taxes. A high assessment means higher taxes and a lower assessment means lower taxes. The case was brought by new home buyers who said they're paying too much...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO