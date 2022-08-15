Read full article on original website
CORE Industrial Partners portfolio company Arizona Natural Resources acquires N.J.’s Contract Filling
Arizona Natural Resources, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, said it acquired Cedar Grove-based Contract Filling Inc., a maker of high-end fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ANR is a manufacturer of cosmeceuticals, fine toiletries, skin care products, hair care products, treatment...
LT Apparel, Vonage ink space at Bell Works’ flexible leasing workplace solution
LT Apparel and Vonage will be joining Bell Works New Jersey‘s “Campus,” the Holmdel-based metroburb’s flexible leasing workplace solution, according to a Thursday announcement. The 72,000-square foot workspace solution offers teams a way to easily return to an office environment and maintain a physical location in...
Avison Young arranges 30,500 sq. ft. industrial lease, bringing foodservice firm to Fairfield
Remarkable Foods Kitchens LLC signed a lease for a 39,800-square-foot industrial property with 30,500 square feet of refrigerated warehouse space in Fairfield — one of the most robust logistics hubs in the Northeast, according to a Thursday announcement from Avison Young. Located at 149 New Dutch Lane, the property,...
IFF opens new innovation lab at Union Beach R&D facility
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has unveiled a new “Nourish Innovation Lab” at its Union Beach research & development center, it announced Friday. The New York-based company said in a news release that the new state-of-the-art laboratory will give its scientists, such as flavorists and food designers, the tools and technology to offer customers full product design, helping to drive growth in its food and beverage markets through innovation.
Paramus accounting firm KRS elevates one to partner
Paramus-based KRS CPAs on Tuesday said it elevated Lance Aligo from accounting manager to partner. Aligo, who has been with KRS for seven years, specializes in 1040 tax services for high net worth individuals, as well as real estate taxation. He also provides tax expertise to a cross-section of clients, ranging from manufacturing and trucking companies to professional services. He will continue to assist clients with business growth, tax planning and business succession strategies.
Bussel Realty Corp. trades industrial building in Elizabeth
Bussel Realty Corp. on Wednesday said it sold a 9,950-square-foot industrial building in Elizabeth for $2.2 million. Located at 758 Lidgerwood Ave., the property is in close proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike, Routes 1&9, the Goethals Bridge as well as Port Newark-Elizabeth and Newark Liberty International Airport. The property features two offices, a large showroom, kitchen and conference room, seven loading doors, temperature-controlled office and warehouse, and 20 parking spaces.
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group expands cardiology group with new hire
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group recently announced that Dr. Mohammed Gibreal joined the practice’s cardiology group. As a noninvasive cardiologist practicing in community hospitals and tertiary care medical centers, Gibreal has vast experience delivering care in inpatient and outpatient settings. “I strive to provide the highest level of...
Norman’s Hallmark moves from Monmouth Mall to Consumer Centre in West Long Branch
Norman’s Hallmark on Tuesday said it is now open at Consumer Centre, 311 Route 36 in West Long Branch. The card and specialty gift retailer relocated to the open-air shopping center from the nearby Monmouth Mall in Eatontown. In its new location, Norman’s Hallmark occupies approximately 6,000 square feet....
Monmouth Medical Center receives approval to perform non-emergent angioplasties
Monmouth Medical Center said it recently received state approval to perform non-emergent angioplasty procedures — a decision that enables residents in the region to receive potentially lifesaving cardiac procedures close to home. This approval is a part of a systemwide initiative by RWJBarnabas Health following Gov. Phil Murphy’s recent...
With a strong focus on giving back, Cross River celebrates National Nonprofit Day
Fort Lee-based Cross River Bank celebrated National Nonprofit Day on Wednesday, a day that brings awareness to nonprofit organizations and their life-changing impact on communities. “Cross River is proud of our unwavering commitment to community,” Miriam Wallach, head of social responsibility at Cross River stated. “Whether in our backyard or...
RoNetco Supermarkets launches ‘Fresh to Table’ in-store experience
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc. recently announced the debut of “Fresh to Table,” an innovative store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods, easy to prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
Integrity House director accepted into NBCC Minority Fellowship Program for Addictions Counselors
Integrity House of Newark said Senior Director Shelton Clark is a recipient of the 2022 Minority Fellowship Program for Addictions Counselors. Clark is one of only 50 recipients nationwide accepted into the MFP-AC program, which is administered by the National Board for Certified Counselors. Made possible by a grant awarded...
