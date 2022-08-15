ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NJ

roi-nj.com

CORE Industrial Partners portfolio company Arizona Natural Resources acquires N.J.’s Contract Filling

Arizona Natural Resources, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, said it acquired Cedar Grove-based Contract Filling Inc., a maker of high-end fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ANR is a manufacturer of cosmeceuticals, fine toiletries, skin care products, hair care products, treatment...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IFF opens new innovation lab at Union Beach R&D facility

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has unveiled a new “Nourish Innovation Lab” at its Union Beach research & development center, it announced Friday. The New York-based company said in a news release that the new state-of-the-art laboratory will give its scientists, such as flavorists and food designers, the tools and technology to offer customers full product design, helping to drive growth in its food and beverage markets through innovation.
UNION BEACH, NJ
Little Falls, NJ
Paramus accounting firm KRS elevates one to partner

Paramus-based KRS CPAs on Tuesday said it elevated Lance Aligo from accounting manager to partner. Aligo, who has been with KRS for seven years, specializes in 1040 tax services for high net worth individuals, as well as real estate taxation. He also provides tax expertise to a cross-section of clients, ranging from manufacturing and trucking companies to professional services. He will continue to assist clients with business growth, tax planning and business succession strategies.
PARAMUS, NJ
Bussel Realty Corp. trades industrial building in Elizabeth

Bussel Realty Corp. on Wednesday said it sold a 9,950-square-foot industrial building in Elizabeth for $2.2 million. Located at 758 Lidgerwood Ave., the property is in close proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike, Routes 1&9, the Goethals Bridge as well as Port Newark-Elizabeth and Newark Liberty International Airport. The property features two offices, a large showroom, kitchen and conference room, seven loading doors, temperature-controlled office and warehouse, and 20 parking spaces.
ELIZABETH, NJ
With a strong focus on giving back, Cross River celebrates National Nonprofit Day

Fort Lee-based Cross River Bank celebrated National Nonprofit Day on Wednesday, a day that brings awareness to nonprofit organizations and their life-changing impact on communities. “Cross River is proud of our unwavering commitment to community,” Miriam Wallach, head of social responsibility at Cross River stated. “Whether in our backyard or...
FORT LEE, NJ
RoNetco Supermarkets launches ‘Fresh to Table’ in-store experience

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc. recently announced the debut of “Fresh to Table,” an innovative store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods, easy to prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ

