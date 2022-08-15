Paramus-based KRS CPAs on Tuesday said it elevated Lance Aligo from accounting manager to partner. Aligo, who has been with KRS for seven years, specializes in 1040 tax services for high net worth individuals, as well as real estate taxation. He also provides tax expertise to a cross-section of clients, ranging from manufacturing and trucking companies to professional services. He will continue to assist clients with business growth, tax planning and business succession strategies.

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO