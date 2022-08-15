Read full article on original website
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Playwright’s’ ‘Jitney’ Will Transport You to 70’s Hill District Drama
The opening weekend at the newly restored August Wilson house kicked off in a big way Friday evening with the opening of Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company’s production of Wilson’s play, Jitney. With Jitney being Wilson’s first play, he did what a lot of great writers do—he wrote about what he knew. Wilson had an innate talent for writing authentic dialogue, because he was a great listener. When he went to restaurants and coffee shops he would listen to the people around him and take notes. Constanza Romero Wilson, Wilson’s wife, said this weekend that Wilson noted the rhythm, cadence, and musicality of the dialogue he heard in Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County eviction rates spike after end of ERAP
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It has been almost one month since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Allegheny County ended, and eviction rates have already spiked. “I’m petrified that we are on the brink of a mass homelessness crisis in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County,” said Abby Rae LaCombe, the executive director for Rent Help PGH.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show
It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
wtae.com
Fitzgerald, Zappala hold meeting with South Side business owners
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala met with South Side businesses alongside Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald Tuesday night. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was told it was a productive meeting bringing people in the community together to find solutions and improve the environment in the area. This follows a number...
Raising Cane's poised to open first Pittsburgh-area location
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a time to celebrate for chicken finger lovers in Western Pennsylvania.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Raising Cane's will be opening in The Piazza development in South Fayette early next year.The fast-food chain based out of Louisiana is expected to open nearly two dozen locations in Pennsylvania -- but the South Fayette store will be the first in the Pittsburgh area.Other tenants that will be located in The Piazza include Primanti's, Firebirds, and Bartram House.Gwen Rodi, the South Fayette Commissioner, says that Raising Cane's has a vision for things like quality, culture, and community that reflect the values of the area and makes them a 'perfect addition to The Piazza.'An official date for the opening of the location is unclear.
downtownpittsburgh.com
This weekend Downtown: 8/19-8/21
Bring on the weekend! Here’s what you can find happening around the neighborhood this weekend. Style Week returns to Pittsburgh with three events showcasing fashion and local creative talent. See The Style Awards hosted by KDKA’s Michelyn Hood, and The Business of Fashion Brunch featuring keynote speakers like Lesley Ware, Dr. Shellie Hipsky, and more. (Emerald City)
Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends
Returning to pre-pandemic normal isn’t always a good thing — at least when it comes to evictions. As pandemic-era rental assistance ends, eviction filings in July exceeded 1,000 across Allegheny County for the second straight month, returning to levels not seen since the shutdown brought federal moratoriums and state curbs on evictions. One public agency […] The post Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
The New KDKA Radio Lineup
Two of the biggest names in Pittsburgh radio will be teaming up in the morning; market veteran Larry Richert will welcome his new morning show partner, and longtime personality Marty Griffin, to the morning show.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust gala comes at critical point for Cultural District
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will celebrate the Band of Dreamers who envisioned the downtown Cultural District more than 35 years ago during the Building on the Dream Gala, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Benedum Center. Featured entertainer will be Renee Elise Goldsberry, a Tony Award-winner for her role...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Denzel Washington joins grand opening of August Wilson House
Brenda Tate walked past August Wilson’s childhood home many times. She said she lived next door to the famous Pittsburgh playwright while growing up in the Hill District. When she heard the news of his home being preserved and transformed into an arts center, she was thrilled. “This is...
Moonlit Burgers set to open second location in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular local burger chain that got its start during the pandemic is expanding! According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Moonlit Burgers will open a second location. Currently, Moonlit Burgers has a location in Dormont. Tomorrow, a soft opening will be held at the new location at 1015 Forbes Avenue. That's located on the Duquesne University campus. It will be open for lunch and starting on Aug. 29, dinner hours will begin.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Billy Strayhorn-Duke Ellington's jazz 'Nutcracker' to premiere in Pittsburgh
On Dec. 1, 1938, Pittsburgh resident and jazz composer Billy Strayhorn met the legendary Duke Ellington backstage after a show at what was then the Stanley Theater. Their musical personalities meshed, and Strayhorn’s composition “Take the ‘A’ Train” eventually became the Ellington band’s theme song. The duo also collaborated on a jazz re-casting of Tchaikovsky’s classic “Nutcracker Suite,” taking the Russian composer’s classical work and translating its movements into the bop and swing that characterized the era’s jazz music.
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: ‘I’m here to tell the untold stories of Pittsburgh’s Black communities’
I was pretty comfortable at my last gig. I was so comfortable, I stayed 34 years. There was mutual trust and respect between me and my editors at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. I knew my role and how to do my job. So why did I make what many consider a...
Hill District business relocates due to inflation, COVID setbacks
PITTSBURGH — Ujamaa Collective is dedicated to remaining in the Hill District, but due to inflation and COVID setbacks, had to relocate from its prime street-front location and move to the back of the building. “We had to relocate, even though we didn’t leave the building. We had to...
pittsburghmagazine.com
A New Development Aims to Address Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Crisis
It’s no secret that the cost of housing in Pittsburgh has climbed; since 2015, the average cost of a home in Pittsburgh’s Polish Hill neighborhood has more than tripled to nearly $300,000 — a cost that’s out of reach for many residents. But the City of Bridges Community Land Trust is working to change that.
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Little Italy Days, Pittsburgh's own Joker moment, and more
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column providing you with Pittsburgh’s weirdest hits of the week. As your host Hannah, I’m here to guide you through the biggest thrills and chills of our fair city this week. First off:. welcome to Little Italy...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburghers finding new careers during the Great Resignation
Before the pandemic struck, 37-year-old Lisa Dorman had established a 10-year career in fundraising, working for landmark organizations like the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Foundation. But after the sweeping virus overturned regular working patterns for most Americans, she quit her job to start a potted houseplant-selling business, and enrolled in the Bidwell Training Center’s Horticulture Technology program.
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Would you live in one of these dome homes?
Not long after Kevin Schwarz listed a geodesic dome home in Penn Hills for sale, a real estate agent for a woman in California called to express her interest. “They don’t come up very often. It’s a unique property,” says Schwarz, a Keller Williams agent who became a quick study on dome homes when Stephen and Christina Burns asked him to list their Penn Hills property at 520 Crocus Ave. for $180,000. They’re relocating to Cleveland, where they’ll try to find another unique house.
Man found shot in Penn Hills
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was found shot Wednesday in Penn Hills.Allegheny County police said officers were called to Brushton Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting. First responders found the victim, who was shot in the arm and foot.He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said. It is not clear if there are any suspects.Police are investigating."Investigators determined that this incident occurred throughout several blocks in the City of Pittsburgh and Penn Hills," Allegheny County police said in a release.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!
Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
