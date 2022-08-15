Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
20-year-old QC singer-songwriter bares her soul in Rock Island
While most of the free, sprawling Alternating Currents this weekend is in downtown Davenport, two of the brightest musical lights in Rock Island will also shine. Singer-songwriter Katherine Shewell, who goes by Kas (an acronym of her initials), will perform with pianist Andrzej Kozlowski twice — an outdoor concert in Arts Alley (next to Quad City Arts, 1715 2rd Ave., Rock Island) on 5 p.m. Friday, and at Cool Beanz, 512 24th St., at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
ourquadcities.com
Great writers to read their work at Rock Island library
The Midwest Writing Center will host a a live reading by the winners of the 2021 and 2022 Great River Writers’ Retreat on Sept. 1. The free event is at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 1 at the Rock Island Public Library Community Room, 401 19th St. Jo Ivy Young (2022)...
ourquadcities.com
Music on the River presents Central Marching Band
Enjoy the sounds of summer along the riverfront with Music on the River!. Experience the historic venue of Petersen Pavilion with gorgeous sunsets over the Mississippi River while enjoying your favorite local music and treats. Wrap up this season’s Music on the River with the Central High School Marching Band Wednesday, August 24, 7:00 p.m. at LeClaire Park, located at 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
Vibrant shows off more images of updated arena
Moline-based Vibrant Credit Union shared some additional images that were introduced at Thursday’s announcement of the renaming of the TaxSlayer Center to Vibrant Arena at The MARK effective Sept. 1. The credit union is acquiring naming rights to the TaxSlayer Center for $4 million over 10 years. The 12,000-seat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: The Sweet Spot QC
Local 4 News This Morning had The Sweet Spot – QC on for Foodie Friday today. They are at 5659 Idaho Drive, Bettendorf, north of 53rd Avenue. The bakery — which uses fresh ingredients daily — makes these treats:. For more information, visit the business on Facebook...
ourquadcities.com
CANCELED: Tonight’s Moline Movie in the Park
Unfortunately, due to the predicted inclement weather this evening, tonight’s Movie in the Park (“The Mighty Ducks”) at Prospect Park is canceled. The city Parks and Recreation Department said Friday they are unable to reschedule the movie for this year, so look for the new date in 2023!
ourquadcities.com
Get ‘ambushed’ at Niabi Zoo
You never know what you’ll see on the Niabi Zoo train, and this Saturday, August 20, you can help the zoo raise money for new exhibits by heading off the local “Paws” at the pass!. This educational fundraiser will be a good time for the entire family....
ourquadcities.com
Freedom Fest | East Moline Main Street
East Molin Main Street’s President Patricia Hansen sat down with us to highlight a popular summer event that’s making it’s way back to 15th Avenue and Runner’s Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Burlington girl advances to semi-final round in talent search
A Burlington girl is among performers who have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Emily Weiss, 10, Acrobatic Dance Solo, will be among the contestants. The Bill Riley Talent Search...
ourquadcities.com
Parks Near Me | Marquette Dog Park Trail
In our next Parks Near Me segment we were joined by FORC member Mandy Griesenbeck to highlight the Marquette Dog Park Trail in Davenport. For more information visit Dog Park Trails on Facebook and qcforc.org.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport senior division act advances in state fair talent search
Three talented Senior Division acts (ages 13-21) have advanced to the championship round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Sunday. Among the Sprout Champions are Kinley Oberhaus, 10; Bayleigh Sieverding, 10; Kinidi Struck, 10; Tap Trio; Davenport. The Bill...
ourquadcities.com
With help of a ‘Picker,’ Hilltop hopes to improve gateway to downtown
Soon after the first anniversary of becoming just second director of Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village (HCV), Molly Otting-Carlson had a big day Thursday, Aug. 18. She met here with a senior officer of Main Street America and a co-star of the hit cable History show “American Pickers,” at a key location on HCV’s southern border.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
QC Tennis Club finds love with national award
The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline is a winner in the USTA’s annual Outstanding Facility Awards program, which recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country. Chris and Pamela Ontiveros, owners of Quad City Tennis...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park
Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island to work on stretch of 7th Avenue
Beginning on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, 7th Avenue between 20th and 24th Streets will have the westbound lane closed to traffic to install a new water service. Travel delays can be expected during the construction at or near this location, according to a city release Wednesday. Pending favorable weather and commencement, the anticipated date of completion and.
ourquadcities.com
Community invited to Sikorski retirement party
The community is invited to a retirement open house for Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, hosted by the City of Davenport. Join in wishing Chief Sikorski well in his retirement Thursday, August 18 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Davenport Police Department Community Room, located at 416 N. Harrison St., Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
‘Rent It Forward’ event will provide dialogue between agencies, landlords
A “Rent It Forward” event for landlords and community-resource agencies will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at The Salvation Army, 2200 5th Ave., Moline. The event will include a panel discussion and question-and-answer session with community-resource vendors for landlords to learn about different housing-assistance programs, and to improve relationships between the landlords and agencies, a news release says.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf proposes multi-million-dollar water park, ice rink, rec center
The City of Bettendorf, in partnership with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, is proposing three new amenities to replace Splash Landing, Frozen Landing, and the Life Fitness Center off Middle Road and 23rd Street. City and YMCA officials will meet Wednesday to discuss the project with local journalists.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf baker is upper crust in Iowa State Fair competition
Upper-crust pie bakers put their top creations to the test in the Machine Shed Pies competition, judged Monday, Aug. 15, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 128 divisions, 615 classes and nearly 6,300 entries at this year’s fair.
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle structure fire late Thursday
Crews battled a structure fire about 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the corner of 9th Avenue and 10th Street, Rock Island. Our Local 4 News crew arrived to see a lot of smoke drifting above the Gulf station at the corner of 7th and 11th Street while firefighters doused the structure with water from various angles.
Comments / 0