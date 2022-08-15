While most of the free, sprawling Alternating Currents this weekend is in downtown Davenport, two of the brightest musical lights in Rock Island will also shine. Singer-songwriter Katherine Shewell, who goes by Kas (an acronym of her initials), will perform with pianist Andrzej Kozlowski twice — an outdoor concert in Arts Alley (next to Quad City Arts, 1715 2rd Ave., Rock Island) on 5 p.m. Friday, and at Cool Beanz, 512 24th St., at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO