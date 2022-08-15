ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

thecentersquare.com

Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections

(The Center Square) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Lots of available land in Clinton County, but for some projects, a too-lean infrastructure

WILMINGTON — Too little infrastructure as the biggest initial challenge to job creation in Clinton County was a theme at the latest meeting of the Port Authority board. David Lotterer, who provides leasing services for the Port Authority and is vice president at the commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle, said he and his economic development cohorts here turn down more JobsOhio leads because of insufficient infrastructure — power, gas, sewer, water — than for any other reason.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Asimeng joins Highland Health

Highland Health Providers has announced the addition of Dr. Andrea Asimeng, internal medicine physician, to Highland Family Healthcare. Asimeng completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in 2012 from Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa. She then received her Doctor of Medicine degree in 2019 from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Local property management agency landlord facing federal fraud charges for misappropriation of CARES Act funding

A Dayton-area landlord faces federal fraud charges following an investigation into how rental aid from the 2020 CARES ACT was spent. The money was supposed to provide relief for renters facing eviction during the pandemic. Josh Sweigart with the Dayton Daily News is the investigative reporter that began looking into possible misappropriated funds. He tells WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about his reporting that began a year ago.
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

State fair Reserve Grand Champion Angus Female

Genflo Coor Blackbird 421 won Reserve Grand Champion Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Angus Show recently in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, of Leesburg, owns the March 2021 daughter of TGM Compton 1738. Brett Carter, Stratford, Okla., evaluated the 52 entries.
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. S.R. 138 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 138 between S.R. 134 and S.R. 131 as of July 11. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: fall 2022.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Working to keep all of us safe

On most days I attend daily Mass at 9 a.m. at St. Columbkille, and afterwards, take a ride in the countryside. I often drive to Port William, past the old homeplace, and spend a few moments visiting my brother, Jack, resting peacefully in the cemetery. On Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Welcome home for WWII sailor

A burial procession to honor Joseph Warren, a Navy sailor who was killed on the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, will arrive at Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe at approximately 10:20 a.m. for a memorial ceremony in his hometown before heading back to Greenfield. The...
GREENFIELD, OH
Record-Herald

Pearl Harbor to Greenfield, Ohio

Eighty-one years ago, Joseph Warren Hoffman was killed on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor that set off America’s involvement in World War II, arguably the historical event having the most salient impact on present lives. Hoffman will be returned to Ohio when his remains are...
GREENFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
OXFORD, OH
WDTN

DPS students transported to wrong schools; meeting addresses first day disaster

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many Dayton Public Schools transportation leaders spoke at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, calling the first day of school “horrific” for some families. They say some kids were transported to wrong schools or left waiting at bus stops for over two hours. “Today, kids were going to wrong schools because […]
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Hansborough story to be told by HCHS

A presentation about the early Black settlement of Hansborough north of Hillsboro will be held at the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17. The history of the settlement is included in the book “Black History of Highland County Ohio” written by Highland County Historical Society members Kati Burwinkel, Myra Cumberland and John Glaze. All three of them will be speaking at the event.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

County picks crisis notifier

Telephone-based mass notifications systems are used by thousands of public safety agencies across the U.S. to warn citizens about local emergencies, hazards and other threats. Now, Highland County had announced that it has selected Hyper-Reach to help bring this same life-saving capability to the area. Hyper-Reach is a state-of-the-art mass...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Responder ‘Saved by the Helmet’

WILMINGTON — A Fayetteville man who survived a potentially fatal motorcycle accident was recognized for practicing safety measures that saved his life. At the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post on Wednesday, Austin Caldwell of Fayetteville was presented with the “Saved by the Helmet” award by Motorcycle Ohio. The award is given to survivors of serious crashes who were wearing a helmet.
WILMINGTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH

