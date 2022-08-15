Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Tumbles Below $22K; and Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Faces Singapore Police ‘Actions’
"The Hash" team discusses that bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, is falling to its lowest price since July 27. Plus, Singaporean crypto lender Hodlnaut discloses massive layoffs and pending “police proceedings” in a Friday blog post. I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk facilitates capital flow and market...
CoinDesk
Former Coinbase VP Adam White Joins Blackstone as Crypto Investment Adviser
Adam White, a veteran of Coinbase (COIN) and most recently the president and chief operating officer of trading platform Bakkt (BKKT), has joined private equity giant Blackstone (BX), where he will act as an investment advisor and help direct the firm’s growing efforts in the crypto sector. White begins...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Nexo Sues Former Director Over $7.9M Trading Loss: Report
Crypto lender Nexo is taking legal action against its former director, Georgi Shulev, on claims that he failed to keep his side of a settlement agreement, according to Law360. Nexo asked the U.K. High Court to order Georgi Shulev to transfer nine crypto assets to the company, including bitcoin and ether. That was supposed to be a condition of a settlement agreement under which Shulev would receive $1 million. The lender claims that it has been locked out of trading platform BitMEX during a time when the value in cryptocurrencies declined, resulting in losses of $7.9 million.
CoinDesk
‘Consumer Business Is Dead’ for Crypto Lender Celsius, Bankruptcy Expert Says
Retail customers of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network are likely to recover just a portion of their funds at best and “the consumer business is dead” for Celsius, Thomas Braziel, founder of investment firm 507 Capital, said. Recoveries could be “between 50 to 60 cents on the dollar,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?
After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Protocol Algorand Leads $22M Investment Round in Tokenization Firm Koibanx
Koibanx, a Latin American asset tokenization company, raised a $22 million Series A funding round, the company said Thursday. The investment round was led by blockchain protocol Algorand Inc. and included the participation of Borderless Capital, Kalonia Venture Partners, G2 and Innogen Capital, among others. Funds will be...
CoinDesk
Canadian Bank Regulator Details Crypto Liquidity, Backing Rules
Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the nation's primary bank and insurance company regulator, directed entities under its supervision to limit how much exposure they have to cryptocurrencies under interim guidance published Thursday. According to the guidance, OSFI categorizes cryptos as either Group 1 or Group 2...
CoinDesk
FDIC Orders Crypto Exchange FTX US, 4 Others to Cease 'Misleading' Claims
The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) published five cease-and-desist orders Friday, including one to crypto exchange FTX US, alleging they mislead investors by suggesting their accounts are insured through the government agency. The Cryptonews.com, Cryptosec.com, SmartAsset.com and FDICCrypto.com websites were also directed to cease these alleged misrepresentations. The FDIC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Crypto Investment Firm CoinFund Launches $300M Web3 Fund
CoinFund, a crypto-specific investment firm, inaugurated a $300 million venture capital fund to back early-stage blockchain projects, a sign of investor confidence in an industry plagued by a bear market. The CoinFund Ventures I fund will invest in companies showing commercial traction that also belong to a crypto sector with...
CoinDesk
Coinbase CEO Suggests Exchange Won't Censor Transactions on Ethereum
Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) would rather quit the Ethereum staking business than censor the network to comply with sanctions, CEO Brian Armstrong suggested in a tweet on Wednesday. On Twitter, Ethereum developer Lefteris Karapetsas asked Coinbase, Kraken and other centralized exchanges what they would do should the U.S. government demand...
CoinDesk
Crypto Investing Giant Paradigm Leads $20M Round for Fractional NFT Protocol
Fractional, a protocol that enables collective ownership and governance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is rebranding as Tessera, and it also revealed a $20 million funding round led by crypto-native investment giant Paradigm that closed earlier this summer. NFTs are unique digital assets such as images or music that include proof...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Gemini Offering Staking Support for Investors
The Gemini crypto exchange will offer support for clients throughout the U.S., Singapore and Hong Kong to earn and store staking rewards in their Gemini accounts. Beginning Thursday, the firm will support staking MATIC on the Polygon network and will roll out support for ETH, AUDIO, SOL and DOT over the next few months.
CoinDesk
Crypto Custodian Copper to Connect to Solana for DeFi Access
Cryptocurrency custodian Copper said it will support decentralized finance (DeFi) connectivity with the Solana blockchain. The link will allow Copper’s customers to connect with decentralized applications (dapps) and enables them to transact securely using the firm’s CopperConnect multi-party computation (MPC) technology, Copper said in a statement Thursday. Decentralized...
CoinDesk
Is Filecoin Network's Incentive Plan Sustainable? Crypto Analysts Want to Know
That's what crypto analysts are wondering about the Filecoin incentive program, the driver behind the bulk of the blockchain project's growth. Filecoin was launched in 2020 to decentralize the data storage business, providing an alternative to industry giants like Amazon Web Services at nearly a thousandth of the cost. At...
CoinDesk
Solana’s Biggest DeFi Lender Is Leaning Into 'Permissionless' Loan Markets
Solend is giving the same “permissionless” principles underpinning decentralized exchanges’ limitless token listings a try on Solana Network’s cryptocurrency lending market. The biggest decentralized finance (DeFi) lender on Solana is letting anyone with 100 SLND (around a $70 fee) and some assets to spare spin up...
CoinDesk
UK Crypto Industry Welcomes New Stablecoin Rules, Awaits Guidance
Crypto advocates in the U.K. have largely welcomed a new bill that could bring digital assets like stablecoins into the scope of local payments regulation. But there’s uncertainty about how the new rules will look like, should the bill pass. The bill is scheduled to be debated in Parliament...
CoinDesk
CFTC Commissioner: Crypto Market Needs Clear Guidelines on Its Regulator
Two bills in the U.S. Congress could set the direction for regulating the crypto industry in the coming months, said Kristin N. Johnson, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Johnson, who was sworn in earlier this year, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday the agency wants to give...
CoinDesk
Digital Currency Group and Node Capital Lead $5M Fundraise for Blockchain Security Firm dWallet Labs
Node Capital and Digital Currency Group co-led a $5 million pre-seed funding round for dWallet Labs, a blockchain security firm developing projects for the Odsy Network, a new layer 1 blockchain focused on decentralized crypto wallets with customizable access permissions. Digital Currency Group is the parent company of CoinDesk. The...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fear Returns to Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months
Price Point: After almost reaching highs of $25,000 earlier this week, bitcoin has dropped to $21,400, and crypto traders suffered $600 million of liquidations of leveraged bets because of margin calls. Market Moves: Is Filecoin network's incentive plan sustainable? CoinDesk's Jimmy He dives in. Chart of The Day: The U.S....
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Kraken’s Anti-Woke Stance: An Experiment in Crypto Workplace Culture
After debate about the role of politics in the workplace erupted surrounding cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, CEO Jesse Powell offered a severance package to employees who weren’t ready to leave politics at the door. More than a month after the offer, less than 1% of employees have accepted. “Opinionated” hosts...
Comments / 0