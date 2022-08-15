Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Black Business Roadmap: 3 Ways to Stay Grounded While Cost of Doing Business Goes Up
Entrepreneurship is booming in Black neighborhoods across the country. 2021 saw the highest number of Black businesses created in more than two decades and accounted for 25 percent of all businesses founded nationwide. Owning a business is one of the fastest avenues to creating wealth for U.S. Black households. And while there are challenges to getting any business off the ground, especially when confronted by today’s issues like inflation, supply chains and labor shortages, the benefits of owning a business are numerous.
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.
SmallBizTrends.com says ways to support black owned businesses. Go out of your way to shop at black owned businesses. Promote black owned businesses on social media . Set a set amount of money in your budget to support black owned restaurants and businesses.
AOL Corp
Stimulus checks helped ‘democratize investing’ among Black and Hispanic Americans, study finds
Federal stimulus checks helped millions of Americans stay financially afloat during the worst of the pandemic. For some, the payments also allowed them to finally invest. A new study revealed that two in five stimulus check recipients used the funds for more than one purpose. Most notably, 47% of Black and Hispanic Americans used the payments in more ways than one, compared with 32% of white adults, according to the 2021 Financial Capability Study from FINRA Investor Education Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to financial education and empowerment.
Black Couple Sues Home Appraisal Company; Claims Their Home Was Undervalued Based On Race
A Black couple in Baltimore is suing LoanDepot and a local home appraisal company and its owner, claiming their home was undervalued based on race. The New York Times reported Dr. Nathan Connolly and his wife, Dr. Shani Mott, had their home appraised last year hoping to take advantage of rock bottom interest rates to refinance their mortgage.
Drizly Announces ‘Sip With Purpose’ Initiative, Including a $4 Million Media Commitment and More
Drizly, an Uber Company and a leading beverage alcohol e-commerce shop, today announced its ‘Sip with Purpose’ initiative — a new program dedicated to supporting and driving the growth of brands owned by members of historically underrepresented groups in the beverage alcohol industry. This initiative includes a...
citybureau.org
Where To Find Resources About Affordable Housing and Homeownership
Bronzeville residents have been promised dozens of affordable housing units at the 10-story building that’s being built on 43rd Street, adjacent to the Green Line stop. Earlier this summer, City Bureau fellows explored whether that new development, known as 43 Green, could revitalize Bronzeville without displacing residents. The units won’t be ready until next year, but the developers said they will have information on how to apply for them on their website.
