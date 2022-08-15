ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Tells Fox News He’ll ‘Do Whatever’ He Can to Tame Fire He Lit

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNRAR_0hHuKNTm00
James Devaney

Former President Donald Trump essentially became the living embodiment of the “we’re all trying to find the guy that did this” meme on Monday morning, telling Fox News he “will do whatever” he can to “help the country” because the “temperature has to be brought down” following the FBI’s raid of his Florida residence.

In the days following the FBI’s execution of a search warrant to seize classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, agents have been inundated with a flurry of death threats and MAGA supporters have openly called for civil war and acts of domestic terrorism. In fact, one such Trump superfan angry over the raid died in a police shootout after attempting to attack an FBI office in Cincinnati.

Trump and his allies, meanwhile, have reacted to the search and seizure of the ex-president’s home by flooding the zone with increasingly unhinged attacks on law enforcement and fanciful defenses of Trump’s actions. With the search warrant revealing that the former president is under investigation for violating the Espionage Act, Trumpworld has run the gamut from baselessly claiming the FBI “planted evidence” to insisting that Trump had a “standing order” to automatically declassify any sensitive documents he removed from the White House.

Even though the twice-impeached ex-president has continued to stoke outrage among conservatives over a “Democrat-fabricated witch hunt,” he sat down with Fox News Digital on Monday to lament the “tremendous anger” that has arisen since the raid.

“The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one—years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” he groused, adding: “If there is anything we can do to help, I, and my people, would certainly be willing to do that.”

Trump also said that he “has not heard yet” from the Department of Justice on whether they’ll accept his help in trying to bring calm to the nation. The New York Times reported over the weekend that Trump relayed a message to Attorney General Merrick Garland: “The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?”

Adding to Fox News that he thought “they would want the same thing” since it is a “very dangerous time for our country,” Trump then complained about the “sneak attack” by the FBI while again suggesting agents planted evidence. “They could take anything they want, and put anything they want in,” he stated.

Still, Trump claimed he and his followers would do everything possible to ease tensions across the nation.

“People are so angry at what is taking place,” Trump declared. “Whatever we can do to help—because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen. The people of this country are not going to stand for another scam.”

Notably, the online interview with Trump took place the same morning that the hosts of his favorite morning show begged him to call off his supporters threatening the FBI.

“With all of these threats going around, it would ultimately be great if the former president—who has always been a great supporter of law enforcement, has posed with a thousand police departments coast to coast—it would be great if he called for an end to the violent rhetoric against federal law enforcement, and in particular the FBI that was just doing their job,” Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy said.

Comments / 13

freddi
4d ago

Well, if so, he can start now before FBI agents are harmed. I am not holding my breathe. He will just tell his crazy followers that he loves them adding that he is being persecuted. Adding fuel to the fire.

Reply(1)
19
t.a.h.
4d ago

If he could just get the FBI to forget about all that junk they found he still wouldn’t back off. He enjoys getting his minions frothy. Even more when they act out in his name.

Reply
10
11,780 VOTES
4d ago

much too late for goodbye with this pestilent bum. go bunker yourself, Donny.

Reply
16
Related
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Remember When Eric Trump Adamantly Claimed They Didn’t Receive the Search Warrant?

The FBI’s search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate has finally been made public, revealing that the ex-president is under investigation for espionage and unlawfully keeping “top secret” documents. It also confirms that the warrant and property receipt were indeed given to Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb at the time, despite Eric Trump’s claims to the contrary. Earlier this week, the former president’s son told conservative media—including The Daily Mail and Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino—that FBI agents “would not give [Bobb] a copy of the search warrant.” The documents that were unsealed on Friday, however, revealed that Bobb actually signed the FBI’s receipt. (The former OAN host, meanwhile, had indicated in multiple interviews this week that she had obtained the warrant and property inventory.) Gasparino, for his part, has continued to stand by his reporting that the Trump family didn’t receive the warrant in a timely fashion while also accusing his critics of living in their mom’s basement.Read more at The Daily Beast.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Doocy
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Beast

Trump’s Big Mouth Sets Up Top-Secret Case Against Him

Former President Donald Trump’s long history of imprudent tweets may have come back to haunt him—by strengthening any Justice Department case that the documents he improperly kept after leaving the White House were still indeed top secret. “It is poetic how much of this litigation—were he to be...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Trump Supporters#Maga#The White House#Democrat#Fox News Digital
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Trump news - live: Rand Paul and GOP face mockery for increasingly fractured Mar-a-Lago raid response

Donald Trump has called for the FBI return some documents of the documents seized in the search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week. The former president made the demand in a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, claiming that some of the documents were protected under attorney-client privilege and thus should not have been seized in the first place. It comes after a report claimed Mr Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed.The same report from the New York Times said that a lawyer for Mr Trump...
POTUS
Fox News

Big Sunday Show reacts to Harris commenting on Mar-a-Lago raid: 'She's made a mark... a very bad mark'

"The Big Sunday Show" hosts Tammy Bruce, Andrew McCarthy, Sean Duffy and Jackie DeAngelis discussed Vice President Kamala Harris decision to speak out on the FBI's unprecedented raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida last week. Harris's comments mark a stark contrast from the position taken by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who said it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the matter.
PALM BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy