The Independent

Armed Trump supporters protest outside of FBI office following Mar-a-Lago raid

Armed Trump supporters flocked outside Phoenix's FBI office days after news broke that the agency searched former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The crowd sported caps, glasses and face coverings held up signs reading "Honor your oath" and "Abolish FBI".They also brandished handguns and assault-styled weapons which is allowed by law in the Arizonan state.The supporters are calling the FBI's search of Trump's Floridian home "unlawful".In a statement, the FBI said they did not intervene or take action against the group because they were "peacefully exercising First Amendment rights".Sign up for our free newsletters here. Read More Donald Trump: FBI director denounces threats in wake of Mar-a-Lago raidFBI reportedly searched for nuclear weapons-related documents at Donald Trump’s homeJustice Department asks court to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago estate FBI search warrant
PHOENIX, AZ
