Michigan State

Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks for some in SE Michigan

 4 days ago

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday.

“One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” the Great Lakes Water Authority, known as GLWA, said.

The break was discovered Saturday on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest in the GLWA system.

A loss of water pressure can sometimes cause bacteria to get into the system.

Shelby Township, with 80,000 residents in Macomb County, is among the communities covered by the boil-water recommendation. The others are Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester and Washington Township.

Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik said the city had distributed 40,000 water bottles by Monday afternoon.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency, which makes state resources available.

Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'

No lifeguards, no swimming at Indiana Dunes State Park beach

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo

US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay

Mississippi school district ousts superintendent

16 more states hope to weigh in on Idaho abortion lawsuit

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

California sets new low unemployment record in July

Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

Grand jury wants school board members removed over massacre

Louisiana high court puts Shreveport mayor back on ballot

DeSantis' election police unit announces voter fraud cases

Jury convicts Minnesota man in 1986 killing on Iron Range

3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted on federal charges

