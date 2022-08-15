ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Mother claims ex-husband has 'abducted' their three young children and taken them to Tunisia 'after telling her they were going on ten-day beach holiday to north Yorkshire'

A mother today told how she had been left 'distraught' after her ex-husband apparently abducted their three young children and took them to north Africa. Dawn Daley, 43, claimed former partner Fares Aljehani, 33, had tricked her into allowing him to take their kids on a beach holiday at fishing village in north Yorkshire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Williams
Person
Darren Lewis
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Police#Uk#Arena Torun#Portuguese
AFP

UK police detail 'remarkable' probe into IS 'Beatles' cell

UK police lifted the lid Wednesday on a years-long probe into the notorious Islamic State (IS) kidnap-and-murder cell dubbed the "Beatles" by their captives. "What we pieced together here is a trail of breadcrumbs, fragments of breadcrumbs really, amongst a huge amount of other inquiries, which we were then able to present... to a court to assist the prosecution in the US." - 'Snippet' - London's Metropolitan Police first began probing what would become known as the "Beatles" cell in November 2012, when a spate of kidnappings of Western journalists and aid workers began in northern Syria.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'

A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The US Sun

Athlete furious as ‘seven’ armed cops pull him over ‘for using phone’ – 2 years after ‘racial profiling’ stop-and-search

A TOP athlete has told of his fury after he was pulled over by "seven" armed cops - two years after he was allegedly racially profiled during a high profile stop-and-search. Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos, 27, was driving home in his Tesla on the A40 in London in the early hours of this morning when armed police stopped him.
CELL PHONES
BBC

London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks

Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
ACCIDENTS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy