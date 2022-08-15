Read full article on original website
Related
Man slams ‘shocking’ airline sandwich served onboard Jet2 flight
A Jet2 passenger has shared his disappointment with a sandwich served to him on a recent flight, calling it “shocking”. Alex Holowko took to TikTok to do an “expectation versus reality” comparison between the airline’s food marketing and the actual product he was given. “The...
Women fight barefoot in the street in shocking ‘Shameless-style’ brawl as even child joins in
THIS is the shocking moment barefoot women trade punches in a “Shameless-style” brawl in the street – and even a child joins in. Bystanders were horrified as tempers flared between the two women – one thought to be a young adult and the other one older – in Leeds, West Yorkshire.
Mother claims ex-husband has 'abducted' their three young children and taken them to Tunisia 'after telling her they were going on ten-day beach holiday to north Yorkshire'
A mother today told how she had been left 'distraught' after her ex-husband apparently abducted their three young children and took them to north Africa. Dawn Daley, 43, claimed former partner Fares Aljehani, 33, had tricked her into allowing him to take their kids on a beach holiday at fishing village in north Yorkshire.
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
RELATED PEOPLE
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Three Teenage Girls Face Hate Crime After Assaulting Elderly White Woman On Bus
Three Black teenage girls face hate crime charges due to an “anti-white” assault on a woman riding a bus. Presently, only two girls have been arrested on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the New York Police Department, the New York Post reports. The suspects, 15...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cop Suspended After Calling Telemarketers the N-Word—Twice
A Cincinnati cop was suspended for a week after going on a “verbal tirade” with telemarketers and calling them “n------” in front of her colleagues—twice in one month. Officer Kelly Drach, a 23-year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department, was suspended from her job in...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
UK police detail 'remarkable' probe into IS 'Beatles' cell
UK police lifted the lid Wednesday on a years-long probe into the notorious Islamic State (IS) kidnap-and-murder cell dubbed the "Beatles" by their captives. "What we pieced together here is a trail of breadcrumbs, fragments of breadcrumbs really, amongst a huge amount of other inquiries, which we were then able to present... to a court to assist the prosecution in the US." - 'Snippet' - London's Metropolitan Police first began probing what would become known as the "Beatles" cell in November 2012, when a spate of kidnappings of Western journalists and aid workers began in northern Syria.
Met denies racism after black man ‘choked’ in illegal stop and search
The Metropolitan police force is facing a fresh allegation of racism after a black man walking his dog claimed he was choked for 90 seconds in a headlock before being taken back to a police station and strip-searched. Following a decade-long legal battle for justice, the Met last month accepted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I'm a Black Conservative. The Racist Abuse I Receive From Black People Is Shocking'
When I ran as the Parliamentary candidate for an east London constituency in the 2019 General Election, I had no idea what I was in for. Maybe I was naïve. I was expecting some robust feedback about being a Conservative in a historically left-leaning area, but I genuinely hadn't considered I would receive so much abuse based on the color of my skin.
Graphic assault footage sparks outrage over violence against women in China
A woman bursts out of a bathroom stall at a bar, seemingly startling several men gathered at the sinks. A man follows, grabs her by the hair, and tries to drag her back in. She grabs onto another man outside the stall. Both are pulled to the ground as the first man forces her back into the stall and slams the door.
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
Popculture
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
Athlete furious as ‘seven’ armed cops pull him over ‘for using phone’ – 2 years after ‘racial profiling’ stop-and-search
A TOP athlete has told of his fury after he was pulled over by "seven" armed cops - two years after he was allegedly racially profiled during a high profile stop-and-search. Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos, 27, was driving home in his Tesla on the A40 in London in the early hours of this morning when armed police stopped him.
BBC
London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks
Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
Leeds man says ‘racist’ stop and search turned him off joining police
Watchdog orders West Yorkshire police to reinvestigate complaint by Hesham Sharif over search last year
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1