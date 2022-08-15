Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement deem social media threat not real
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools and law enforcement were investigating a social media threat that was made. The school system said it was notified of the threat on Tuesday. Tifton police said the threat was not real and originated in another state. “Investigators found no evidence that showed...
valdostatoday.com
School shooting rumor circulating in region did not originate from this area
VALDOSTA, GA- Local schools, including Lowndes County Schools, want to assure parents and students that a social media post circulating in regards to a threatened shooting did not originate from this area. Lowndes County Schools Release:. Lowndes County Schools is aware of a social media post circulating regarding a school...
WCTV
SWGA school systems respond to social media threat
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several southwest Georgia school districts are responding to a social media threat being disseminated in Georgia school systems. On Wednesday, around 8:30 a.m., the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said it was made aware of a “vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media.”
WALB 10
Life Preparatory School for Boys facing demolition after storm
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The New Life Preparatory School for Boys, an Albany Private School, was seriously damaged during last week’s storm. King Randall, X for Boys founder, said the building is facing potential demolition because of the damage. The youth leader said students were in the gym playing basketball...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
Woman sentenced in 2018 Colquitt Co. school bus incident dies in custody
The woman sentenced in a 2018 Colquitt County school bus incident has died while in custody in Pulaski County. According to Pulaski County Coroner Christopher Clark, 29-year-old Monica Cutts, an inmate at Pulaski State Prison, died Monday just after 4:30 p.m. Cutts said she was declared brain dead after being transported to a Macon hospital.
southgatv.com
Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax
TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
WALB 10
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several teens are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football event at Lee County High School, according to officials. Six teens are facing charges. Officials said those charged are Lee County Schools students. Three altercations happened at the football game. Officials said there...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta Employee of the Month honored
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month during the City Council meeting. The City of Valdosta is pleased to honor Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month. McConico was presented with the Employee of the Month for August...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valdostatoday.com
GBI investigates shooting in Albany
ALBANY – The GBI is investigating an OIS in Albany that occurred during a domestic disturbance call that turned into hostage negotiations. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Albany, GA. The Albany Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 17, 2022. No one was injured during this incident.
wfxl.com
Fraudulent checks prompt warning from Bainbridge Public Safety
Bainbridge Public Safety is warning the community of a scam floating around. According to BPS, the scam is a check and letter of instructions to deposit the check. "If the check is deposited, ultimately the person is responsible for paying back the entire amount," says the agency.
WALB 10
‘You will have to protect yourself and you will have to protect others’: APD chief talks recent officer-involved shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early Wednesday morning, the Albany Police Department responded to a call on Montego Court. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said a man inside a home assaulted his mother with a gun and fired at officers when they approached the home. “You know this is a situation...
wfxl.com
Two injured in Dougherty County home invasion
Three people were injured during a home invasion in Dougherty County on Saturday morning. Dougherty County police responded to a home invasion in the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway around 3:45 a.m. According to police department's shift report, the husband of one of the victims broke into the residence with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Dougherty County experiencing poll worker shortages
As many counties get ready for the upcoming election season, Dougherty County is facing a shortage when it comes to poll workers. Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said they're dealing with what many have been dealing with in the workforce, a shortage following the pandemic. She added that they're having an...
WALB 10
Southwell experiencing ‘system-wide’ technical problems
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell health system is experiencing system-wide technical problems with its network. Southwell officials said the problems “may affect phones, e-mail and other forms of electronic communication at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and all of (its) clinics and departments throughout the region.”
wfxl.com
Albany police seeking man involved in Superior Creek Lodge shooting
The Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating a man who allegedly shot another person. APD says Joseph Grice Jr., is wanted for aggravated assault- firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to authorities, the 41-year-old is...
wfxl.com
BOLO issued in Colquitt County for multiple charges
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo on its Facebook page on Wednesday for Jack Andrew Brinkley Jr. The CCSO is offering a $500 reward. Brinkley Jr, also known as Drew, is wanted for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, state court bench warrant, and felony violation of probation.
WALB 10
Albany PD asking for information in Monday night double homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is still seeking answers when it comes to the shooting deaths of 25-year-old Alonzo Jones and 20-year-old Keshawn Griffin. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley told WALB News 10 on Tuesday that murders are a highly unusual thing for the neighborhood the shooting happened in. It happened near Oakview Cemetery on Mercer Avenue, just a couple of blocks from downtown.
donalsonvillenews.com
Miller County Sheriff arrested
GBI investigation results in Sexual Battery charge. Two arrest warrants were issued for Miller County Sheriff Ric Morgan for the offenses of Sexual Battery and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. The warrants were executed, and Morgan was arrested and processed on Wednesday morning, August 10 in Miller County, Georgia. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
valdostatoday.com
Lanier County shooting arrest update
LAKELAND -A man wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in a Lanier County shooting has been arrested. Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age...
WALB 10
City commission gives OK for new Albany Tech, Phoebe learning community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A proposed learning community that was denied by the Albany Dougherty County Historic Preservation Committee was given the green light to now be built. The Albany City Commission on Monday overturned the preservation committee’s decision to deny the learning community for Albany Technical College and Phoebe. The vote to overturn the preservation committee’s denial was unanimous.
Comments / 1