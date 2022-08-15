Read full article on original website
Related
The Secret Behind Dream Home Makeover's Shea McGee's Fanciful Emmys Look
Fans of Netflix's "Dream Home Makeover" are used to seeing design guru Shea McGee dressed down in jeans and sweaters as she plans room and entire home overhauls. Indeed, the reality star is not afraid to get down and dirty, helping to move furniture and of course, personally arranging each and every pillow to be found.
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
Kate Middleton's Favorite Designer Reveals 'Naughty' Details About The Duchess' Dresses
Kate Middleton being naughty? Say it's not so! We find it hard to believe that the Duchess of Cambridge is anything other than perfectly, well, perfect every moment. Consider the evidence. Her fashions are admired worldwide and she never takes a bad photo. But what if underneath her buttoned-up, sensible appearance is a sexy detail hiding in plain sight?
How The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Feel About Losing Rena Sofer And 'Quarter'
For the first time in years, things were looking up for Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) on "The Bold and the Beautiful." After getting the cold shoulder from her husband and feeling neglected in the bedroom, Quinn sought comfort from another man. Her affair with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) devastated her husband, Eric Forrester (John McCook), and despite the best efforts from all parties, the marriage become unsalvageable (via Celebrity Dirty Laundry). The end of Quinn's marriage opened a door for a genuine relationship with Carter, which in its infant stages in recent episodes. However, the news that Sofer is leaving "The Bold and the Beautiful" puts a monkey wrench in any plans for the couple's future.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tiffani Thiessen Talks Season 3 Of Deliciousness And Her Long Career — Exclusive Interview
Many of us grew up watching Tiffani Thiessen in "Saved by the Bell" and "Beverly Hills 90210" and have followed her career ever since. From her early teen roles to "White Collar" and "Alexa & Katie," audiences have always gravitated toward Thiessen. Now, as the host of "Deliciousness," Thiessen is reaching a whole new audience and having an absolute ball alongside her co-hosts, Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell, and Tim Chantarangsu.
Olivia Palermo On Keeping Summer Items Clean And In Great Shape - Exclusive
Olivia Palermo has come a long way since first starring opposite Whitney Port on MTV's "The City." Of her early years as a party-hopping socialite and intern with Diane von Furstenberg in New York City, she told The New York Times, "It was important to figure out what I wanted to do, other than to run around and have a good time." Since then, the founder and CEO of Olivia Palermo Beauty has held diverse roles in the fashion industry including that of model and stylist, as she's known for skillfully putting outfits together.
What Is Jennifer Lopez's Zodiac Sign?
Jennifer Lopez is one of the most famous stars in the world, as reported by the Washington Post. Fans have come to know and love her for her many talents. Lopez has proven herself to be a real triple threat (via CNN) after getting her big break as a dancer on the television series "In Living Color," per Hello!
Can Using Baking Soda Help Your Hair Grow?
Writer Fran Lebowitz once remarked, "You're only as good as your last haircut." But what if instead of a cut you're looking to grow out your mane? A quick search for easy DIY ingredients to stimulate hair growth might lead you to a common cleaning agent: good ol' baking soda.
IN THIS ARTICLE
James Morosini And Claudia Sulewski On Their New Film I Love My Dad - Exclusive Interview
You may have seen James Morosini as Coach Dalton in HBO's "The Sex Lives of College Girls," or in both the "Roanoke" and "Cult" seasons of "American Horror Story." In his new film, the actor is stepping into an entirely new role based on none other than his real life self.
How No Bad Days' Alyssa Limperis And Her Mom Bring Their Comedy Bits To Life - Exclusive
When it comes to comedy, moms tend to be a pretty universally relatable subject. While Alyssa Limperis is now well known for her Peacock comedy special "No Bad Days," many of her fans got wind of the comedian from her satirical TikTok videos. In many of the shorts, Limperis exaggerates stereotypes of Italian moms, using her mom for inspiration — and it's become quite the family routine. In the videos, Limperis takes on the role of her mom, chronicling comedic situations like "Mom On Vacation," "Mom When I Visit Home," and "Mom With Technology." No matter what kind of stereotypes your own mom falls into, the videos are an entertaining and relatable watch.
The Reason Meghan Markle Reportedly Holds A Grudge Against Katy Perry
Meghan Markle's wedding dress was admired by many. Countless articles have been devoted to directing devoted fans how they can copy the understated gown designed for the duchess by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. But not everyone was a fan of the Duchess of Sussex's bridal attire. One high-profile critic?...
How Many Brides-To-Be Actually Cheat At Their Bachelorette Party?
Whether or not you've attended a bachelorette party before, we all know how bachelorette party culture is. It's all about having your last hoorah before tying the knot. We all understand why bachelor and bachelorette parties have this connotation and that a lot of aspects of the "last hoorah" theme are jokes. Still, for folks who have been victims of affairs in the past, this notion may not be so funny.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Days At Memorial's Julie Ann Emery On The Significance Of Her Character's Pregnancy — Exclusive
When Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans, the medical staff at Memorial Hospital did their best to keep their patients safe. However, the following days only brought more hardship, and the doctors and nurses found themselves undertaking the incredibly difficult task of evacuating their patients. Unfortunately, according to the Apple TV+'s docudrama "Five Days at Memorial," which is based on the book of the same name by Sheri Fink, the workers at Memorial barely considered the particularly difficult circumstances of the patients at LifeCare, an independent healthcare facility within the hospital that treated patients who were especially sick and injured.
What Is Britney Spears' Zodiac Sign?
Those who follow astrology know that there are 12 different signs of the zodiac. These signs are divided into four different elements — air, water, earth, and fire. Many believe that the sun sign that a person is born under has an impact on their personality characteristics and perhaps their life overall, per Pinkvilla.
The List
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0