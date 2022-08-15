When it comes to comedy, moms tend to be a pretty universally relatable subject. While Alyssa Limperis is now well known for her Peacock comedy special "No Bad Days," many of her fans got wind of the comedian from her satirical TikTok videos. In many of the shorts, Limperis exaggerates stereotypes of Italian moms, using her mom for inspiration — and it's become quite the family routine. In the videos, Limperis takes on the role of her mom, chronicling comedic situations like "Mom On Vacation," "Mom When I Visit Home," and "Mom With Technology." No matter what kind of stereotypes your own mom falls into, the videos are an entertaining and relatable watch.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO