MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — It was a night to celebrate in Marshall County as the city of Moundsville and it's city manager were honored by the West Virginia Municipal League. "They were talking about the awards, and what they were describing sounded a lot like what we'd been doing in Moundsville," Moundsville City Manager Rick Healy said. "My wife bumped my leg, and someone across the table said 'that's you.' "

MOUNDSVILLE, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO