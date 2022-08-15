Read full article on original website
MBF Craft Beer and Food Pairing kicks off Mountaineer Brewfest 2022
WHEELING, W.Va. — Mountaineer Brewfest 2022 kicks off Thursday with a special event at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. The MBF Craft Beer and Food Pairing will take place from 6-8 p.m. A ticket to that (purchased before Aug. 1) also allows holders an hour-early entrance into Saturday’s Brewfest, which begins at 4 for general admission ticket holders.
Moundsville celebrates state awards
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — It was a night to celebrate in Marshall County as the city of Moundsville and it's city manager were honored by the West Virginia Municipal League. "They were talking about the awards, and what they were describing sounded a lot like what we'd been doing in Moundsville," Moundsville City Manager Rick Healy said. "My wife bumped my leg, and someone across the table said 'that's you.' "
Wheeling Symphony's Music Under the Stars will showcase the 'Fab Four'
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Symphony is tuning its instruments for its next free concert - Music Under the Stars. This is the symphony’s kickoff to the orchestra season. This year, it’s giving everyone the magic of the Beatles. The first half of the concert will include...
Jefferson County Fair offers something for everyone
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Fair continues through the weekend and crowds continue to make their way through the gates in Smithfield. Thursday’s activities included showing off animals, amusement rides, magic show, motocross racing, food and more. "I came out to have fun with my cousin,...
Fire levels two houses in Wellsburg
Officials say one person suffered a minor injury after two homes caught fire in Brooke County on Thursday afternoon. The fire sparked along Main Street in Wellsburg at a pair of homes that were both occupied. Multiple departments were on hand to battle it, as flames and smoke could be...
Students return to classrooms in Brooke County
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Thursday was the first day of school in Brooke County. Superintendent Jeffrey Crook said it’s a time of renewal. “We’re really excited about this school year,” he said. “The great thing about the opening day is everybody gets a fresh start.
2022 Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Sept. 1: Wellsville, 7:45 p.m. Coaching History: Steub. Catholic (head coach, 1st season); Toronto (head coach, 2010-2017 and 1993-94); Beaver Local (assistant, 2009); Weir (head coach, 2005-08); Robert Morris University (assistant, 2003-04); Wellsville (head coach, 1995-2002) Overall Record: 132-100.
Shadyside residents get first look at proposed K-12 school
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — Shadyside Schools Superintendent John Haswell has been waiting years to reveal the details of the newest project to improve Shadyside schools. The wait is over, as the public got its first look Wednesday at the plans for a new k-12 building. “It was extremely exciting,” Haswell...
Toronto City Schools tout safety as first day begins
TORONTO, Ohio — Wednesday was the first day for Toronto City Schools, where officials learned good news about their security plans. “We received notification that all of our emergency operation plans that were submitted for our schools and our district have been approved,” Superintendent Maureen Taggart said. “Safety...
Two killed in accident on Main Street in downtown Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — A portion of Main Street was closed in downtown Wheeling on Thursday evening as police investigates a single-vehicle accident that killed two people near the intersection of Nailers Way and 16th Street near the Boury Lofts. Wheeling Police and Fire were called around 6:20 p.m. for...
Employee killed at Tunnel Ridge mine
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — An employee was killed Wednesday morning in a mine accident in Ohio County. The accident died at Tunnel Ridge, according to Eric Anderson, general manager of operations at Tunnel Ridge. Through a statement, Anderson said the worker was fatally injured in an accident involving two...
Students at Steubenville City Schools return to class
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Students in Steubenville City Schools headed back to school on Wednesday. Steubenville High School Principal Ted Gorman was outside bright and early, greeting students as they made their way into the building. He says there are 197 students in the freshman class. “We’ve heard nothing...
Steubenville leaders, school officials leaving no stone unturned when it comes to safety
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — With school starting soon, it’s important for drivers to make sure they focus on students getting out of a bus, getting out of a car, or walking to school. "You have to pay particular attention now going through those school zones,” Steubenville City Manager Jim...
McMechen VFD receives grant to hold EMT training classes
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The McMechen Volunteer Fire Department has received a grant from the state of West Virginia as the need for emergency medical technicians grows. Through the CARES Act and Gov. Jim Justice's initiative to tackle the EMS shortage, more than $33,000 was granted to the MVFD for the training.
Marshall County Schools eyeing a return to 'old normal' as the first day nears
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The first day of school for Marshall County Schools will be Tuesday. Officials, dealing with the “new normal” for a few years now, are ready to get back to the old one. "Since I've been superintendent, this is the first normal school year...
East Liverpool officials tackling vacant home crisis
Co — And the city of East Liverpool is tackling the vacant homes crisis head on through its Blight Remediation and Demolition Project. The project, a collaboration with several organizations around the state, works to not only tear down dilapidated homes, but to rehab and revitalize these areas. East...
Officials happy to see Social Security services return to Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A ribbon cutting took place at the Towers Building in Steubenville on Thursday for the new social security office. "If they wouldn't have came here, people who need Social Security, who are all aging, you have to be a certain age to get Social Security, would have to drive to East Liverpool and that's just not feasible,” Jefferson County Commissioner Tony Morelli said.
Wheeling PD could be seeing a new fleet of vehicles
Ohio County, WV — The Wheeling police department could be seeing a new fleet of fully equipped vehicles in the future. City council held the first reading of an ordinance to purchase 19 new cruisers Tuesday night. According to Wheeling deputy chief William Noice, police cruisers rack up miles--...
Land bank assisting in removal of Bellaire dilapidated structure
BELLAIRE, Ohio — A structure on Guernsey Street in Bellaire has sat deteriorating for many years. After storms rolled through at the beginning of the month, a portion of the building has collapsed onto the sidewalk, causing danger for locals nearby, and forcing officials to take action. The original...
Belmont County truck survey aimed at improving hazardous materials response
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — A survey is currently taking place in Belmont County to better prepare first responding agencies for potential hazards. The Belmont County Emergency Management Agency is conducting a commodity flow study on Ohio 7 in Martins Ferry. EMA members will be staffing a site along Ohio...
