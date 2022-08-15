Though COVID-19 in the U.S. has plateaued, uncertainty still surrounds the trajectory of the pandemic and symptoms associated with the virus. Michael Osterholm, PhD, director of the Center for Infectious Disease, Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, referred to this phase of the pandemic as a 'stay-tuned moment' in a July 13 interview with Becker's and maintained there are still many unknowns a month later in an Aug. 18 interview.

