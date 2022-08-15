Read full article on original website
Omicron-tweaked vaccines could be for everyone 12 and up, White House says
The updated COVID-19 boosters aimed at targeting omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 could soon be authorized for people 12 and older, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, told NBC News Aug. 17. Drugmakers are racing to test the modified vaccines — which are poised to include half of...
US to roll back coverage of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments starting this fall
The Biden administration is set to begin shifting costs of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to the commercial market, ending the practice of the U.S. government purchasing the drugs and making them available at no cost, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 18. HHS is set to hold an Aug. 30...
US to boost monkeypox vaccine supplies: 2 updates
An additional 1.8 million doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine will be available for health departments to order starting Aug. 22, according to White House officials. "We will make approximately 360,000 vials, or up to 1.8 million more doses, available to states and jurisdictions," Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response atHHS, said Aug. 18. More than 700,000 vials of the vaccine have been shipped nationwide, representing more than 1 million doses currently available for use.
US COVID-19 cases fall for 4th week: 8 CDC findings
The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases decreased by nearly 10 percent this week, marking the fourth consecutive week of decline, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Aug. 19. Eight findings:. Cases. 1. As of Aug. 17, the nation's seven-day case average was 95,652, a...
Breakthrough monkeypox cases emerge
Preliminary reports on monkeypox vaccinations suggest the vaccine is not 100 percent effective, and some breakthrough cases are occurring, the World Health Organization said during an Aug. 17 media briefing. In some cases, breakthrough infections are occurring in people vaccinated after a monkeypox exposure, which is intended to reduce disease...
Hackensack U Medical Center 2nd in world to implant new heart pump
N.J.-based Hackensack University Medical Center became the second hospital in the world to implant the Impella Bridge-to-Recovery heart pump, New Jersey Business Magazine reported Aug. 18. Cardiac surgeon Yuriy Dudiy, MD, implanted the device in a 63-year-old male diagnosed with advanced heart failure on July 18. Impella BTR received FDA...
Novant hospital just missed Medicare contract termination, report says
A Novant hospital in North Carolina narrowly avoided termination of its Medicare contract Aug. 12 by hiring hundreds of nurses to address issues state inspectors identified in June, according to an Aug. 17 report from WECT News 6. Most of the newest hires were travel nurses, the station said. CMS...
31% of NPs may leave healthcare: 5 survey findings
A survey of more than 2,000 U.S. nurse practitioners found nearly a third are considering leaving healthcare, according to Medscape's first report on nurse practitioner burnout and depression published Aug. 18. The report is based on online survey responses from 2,084 practicing nurse practitioners polled from April 5 to May...
New York urges White House to boost monkeypox vaccine production
As monkeypox vaccine supply wanes, members of Congress from New York called on the Biden Administration Aug. 16 to invoke the Defense Protection Act, which they say would ramp up domestic production. Eleven members penned the letter after New York swelled in the national share of monkeypox cases, accounting for...
Nearly half of healthcare workers 'at their breaking point,' survey finds
Forty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare workers in a recent survey said they are either at their breaking point or looking for new work due to the stress and trauma they endure on the job, a Colorado addiction treatment center reported Aug. 18. All Points North's "State of Mental Health: American...
Report calls for more study of racial, gender differences in heart disease symptoms
In a new report updating knowledge of cardiovascular disease symptoms, the American Heart Association highlights the importance race and gender play and calls for further study of these differences. The association's report was published Aug. 18 in Circulation. Chest pain is the most common symptom of a heart attack in...
The 3 most common words in Dr. Michael Osterholm's vocabulary right now
Though COVID-19 in the U.S. has plateaued, uncertainty still surrounds the trajectory of the pandemic and symptoms associated with the virus. Michael Osterholm, PhD, director of the Center for Infectious Disease, Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, referred to this phase of the pandemic as a 'stay-tuned moment' in a July 13 interview with Becker's and maintained there are still many unknowns a month later in an Aug. 18 interview.
'This is doable': A roadmap to monkeypox response from Providence, 2 more systems
With a low hospitalization and death rate for monkeypox, health systems don't expect the outbreak to pose a large burden on inpatient care. Still, ramping up communication and infection control policies are key to alleviating employee concerns and providing effective care to infected patients who may show up in ambulatory settings, healthcare leaders say.
300+ Best Buy stores to sell over-the-counter hearing aids
Best Buy will begin selling over-the-counter hearing devices this fall after the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act was signed into law Aug. 16, CNBC reported Aug. 17. Best Buy said more than 300 of its stores will have hearing solutions displays with about 10 hearing devices available at each location, as well as an online hearing assessment tool.
More physicians observing colleagues behaving badly: 6 report findings
Forty-one percent of physicians have seen other clinicians behave inappropriately in the workplace, up from 35 percent in 2021, Medscape's 2022 "Physicians Behaving Badly: Stress and Hardship Trigger Misconduct" report found. The report, published Aug. 19, surveyed more than 1,500 physicians about misconduct they've observed among their colleagues. Respondents were...
Lawmakers urge Biden administration for improved healthcare cybersecurity practices
Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) urged the Biden administration to strengthen the federal government's cyber defenses in healthcare amid a spike in cyberattacks, The Hill reported Aug. 18. In a letter addressed to the Department of Health and Human Services, the lawmakers pushed the agency to...
Telehealth baby feeding company expands to Colorado
Infant feeding telehealth company SimpliFed is expanding services to Health First Colorado beneficiaries. SimpliFed connects parents of newborns to breastfeeding and baby feeding support and information through a telehealth platform. SimpliFed works with families from pregnancy to weaning, according to the Aug. 17 SimpliFed news release. "We are deeply honored...
NIH awards $23M to 4 institutions to study telehealth for cancer centers
The National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, awarded $23 million to four academic institutions to study the role of telehealth in cancer healthcare. The awards establish the NCI’s Telehealth Research Centers of Excellence initiative as part of a White House effort to fight cancer, according to...
Nebraska's 1st suspected death from brain-eating amoeba reported
A child in Nebraska is suspected to have died from a rare instance of being infected by a brain-eating amoeba, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Aug. 17. The CDC is conducting further testing to confirm, ABC News reported Aug. 18. If confirmed, it would be the...
AHA, Joint Commission launch comprehensive heart attack center certification
The American Heart Association, in collaboration with the Joint Commission, launched a new certification July 1 to ensure effective care for patients experiencing cardiac events. The Comprehensive Heart Attack Center certification completed the available cardiac systems of care program and provided a new standard of certified care, according to an...
