Lafayette County Arena Grows into Community Events Hub
Since opening just over three years ago, the Lafayette County Multi-purpose Arena has become one of the busiest event spaces in the county. The arena has played host to kids camps, cooking competitions, gardening classes, craft shows, health fairs and job fairs, barrel races, riding lessons and even world-class professional rodeo events.
How Local, Independent Bookstores Shape Mississippi’s Historic Literary Culture
Mississippi has a long literary history laying claim to a multitude of authors, such as William Faulkner, Eudora Welty, Richard Wright, Jesmyn Ward, Kiese Laymon, Angie Thomas, John Grisham and many others. However, not only are the many authors who call Mississippi home responsible for the state’s literary history, but...
Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch Miss.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi, as its tenth restaurant. This would be Huey’s second restaurant ever in Mississippi. Stay tuned for more details on the location and when it is expected to be built.
Improv Workshops to Focus on ‘Exercising Creative Muscles
Learning to think and improvise on the fly is a skill that can benefit anyone, according to David James Hamilton with Anubis Improv. Hamilton is partnering with the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council to offer Improv Workshops to Lafayette County that are designed to unlock participants’ creative energy. Improv can help increase confidence, and improve public speaking skills and, they’re just a lot of fun.
Morris Stocks Named Best College Professor in 2022 Best of Oxford
Morris Stocks has been named Best College Professor in The Oxford Eagle’s 2022 Best of Oxford, as determined by a vote of the newspaper’s readers. Stocks is a longtime professor and Don Jones Chair of Accountancy in the University of Mississippi’s Patterson School of Accountancy. Noel Wilkin,...
Oxford Bluesfest Tickets Now Available!
The 11th annual Oxford Bluesfest is scheduled to blast off Oct. 6-8. For more than a decade, this event has offered up the absolute best Blues music, food, drink and late night fun that Oxford has to offer. Top-notch performers including Wolfeagle (Trent Ayers & Candice Ivory), R.L. Boyce, Dwayne Burnside, Lightnin’ Malcolm, The “Great Effie Burt”, Larry Spark, John Primer and more will be on hand to deliver an amazing time this fall.
Jubera: Being in the MCJROTC Benefits Cadets and the Oxford Community
Robert, my Oxford High sophomore, came to me this past week very concerned about his ability to participate in the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC). His older brother James was in the program and according to some of the cadets is a “legend” in the unit....
Life Dental Group Named to Inc. List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies
In a major milestone of growth, Life Dental Group was included in the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies for the first time. In the state of Mississippi, Life Dental Group was named the fifth fastest-growing company. Put together by Inc. Magazine, the prestigious lists have included many companies that are now household names.
Ole Miss Softball To Open 2023 Season At The Puerto Vallarta College Challenge
Ole Miss will open its 2023 season at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, tournament officials announced Wednesday. The Rebels will compete in both sessions, February 9-12 and 16-19, at Nancy Almaraz Stadium. Ole Miss competed in the event back in 2020, taking on Colorado State, Utah, California Baptist, Texas and...
Vehicle fire jetted black smoke into air in north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tractor trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17 in north Tupelo. The incident happened on Interstate 22 near McCullough Boulevard. The driver was not injured, according to Tupelo police.
Church members heartbroken but not defeated by fire that damaged historic north Mississippi church
OXFORD, Miss. — Flames shot through the church’s roof, destroying 180 years of history and memories at College Hill Church in Lafayette County, Mississippi, Saturday night. As investigators look for a cause, the fire has not stopped the church from worshipping. Church members said they were heartbroken by...
Massive fire destroys Lafayette County church built in 1800s, firefighters rescue historic Bible
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are still trying to determine what started the massive fire that heavily damaged a historic church just outside Oxford. College Hill Presbyterian Church was built in the 1840s and was the oldest church in the Oxford area. The church’s history includes being a...
Ole Miss Prepares to Close Out Fall Camp
Ole Miss will hold its second football scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday before classes for the fall semester begin on Monday. The Rebels open the season on Sept. 3 against Troy. Last Saturday inside the Vaught, the Rebels held the first scrimmage since the Grove Bowl. Head coach Lane...
Ole Miss Cross Country Announces 2022 Schedule
Ole Miss men’s and women’s cross country has announced its schedule for the 2022 season, which will feature the SEC Cross Country Championships coming home to Oxford for the first time in more than a decade. The Rebels will open the season with a customary return to Christian...
No. 18 Ole Miss Soccer Opens Season with Commanding 5-0 Win
No. 18 Ole Miss opened the 2022 season with authority on Thursday night, scoring early and often in a 5-0 victory over Southeastern at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. The Rebels peppered the Lion goal throughout the night, outshooting SLU 22-1, including 11 shots on goal. The corner flag was a huge weapon for Ole Miss on the night, converting 11 chances into three scores.
Oxford, MS - Collision on Co Rd 101 results in Injuries
Oxford, MS (August 18, 2022) - There were verified injuries resulting from an auto accident reported in the Oxford area on Thursday, August 18. Near the timeof 7:15 a.m., the collision took place on County Road 101. The accident left at least one involved party with undisclosed injuries. Ambulances were...
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Agenda – Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report. Authorize the approval of...
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
Chris Tucker at Horseshoe Casino’s Bluesville in Robinsonville Nov 11, 2022 – pre-sale password
The new Chris Tucker presale code is now ready to use! For a short time you can buy your show tickets before the public. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to go and see Chris Tucker’s performance in Robinsonville. Here is what we know about the Chris Tucker show:
