Learning to think and improvise on the fly is a skill that can benefit anyone, according to David James Hamilton with Anubis Improv. Hamilton is partnering with the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council to offer Improv Workshops to Lafayette County that are designed to unlock participants’ creative energy. Improv can help increase confidence, and improve public speaking skills and, they’re just a lot of fun.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO