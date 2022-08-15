Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Jefferson County Fair offers something for everyone
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Fair continues through the weekend and crowds continue to make their way through the gates in Smithfield. Thursday’s activities included showing off animals, amusement rides, magic show, motocross racing, food and more. "I came out to have fun with my cousin,...
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
Ohio man killed in West Virginia mine
An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the Richards to the surface where he was pronounced dead. Tunnel Ridge […]
Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
WTOV 9
Belmont County truck survey aimed at improving hazardous materials response
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — A survey is currently taking place in Belmont County to better prepare first responding agencies for potential hazards. The Belmont County Emergency Management Agency is conducting a commodity flow study on Ohio 7 in Martins Ferry. EMA members will be staffing a site along Ohio...
WOUB
WTOV 9
Bridgeport still in need of bus drivers
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Schools across the country are still facing a shortage of bus drivers as the school year picks up. Some local schools in Belmont County have found a unique way to fill any empty seats. Bridgeport High School is just one of those schools. Seeing drivers getting...
WTOV 9
Officials happy to see Social Security services return to Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A ribbon cutting took place at the Towers Building in Steubenville on Thursday for the new social security office. "If they wouldn't have came here, people who need Social Security, who are all aging, you have to be a certain age to get Social Security, would have to drive to East Liverpool and that's just not feasible,” Jefferson County Commissioner Tony Morelli said.
WTOV 9
Ohio County Sheriff's Office surprises organizers with donations to Adopt-a-Student event
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After the North Wheeling Youth Dream Center’s Stuff-a-Bus event took place last weekend, local law enforcement decided to add to it. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department donated school supplies, backpacks, and even clothing from its own collection event. “This is an amazing miracle...
wtae.com
One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
WTOV 9
Steubenville resident implores city council to use ARPA funds on infrastructure
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — As Steubenville City Council works to allocate American Rescue Plan funds, it heard recently from one resident hoping they put the money towards infrastructure. "This is the water that, when I changed the water filter, this was in for one week, this is how bad it...
WTOV 9
WTOV 9
Major Steubenville road resurfacing project continues Sunday
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The resurfacing project for Sunset Boulevard and Washington Street will continue starting Sunday. Construction will take place at night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 7 a.m. each day, if the weather allows. The project is expected to take three to four weeks, if everything...
WTOV 9
Students at Steubenville City Schools return to class
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Students in Steubenville City Schools headed back to school on Wednesday. Steubenville High School Principal Ted Gorman was outside bright and early, greeting students as they made their way into the building. He says there are 197 students in the freshman class. “We’ve heard nothing...
WTOV 9
Pair sought in alleged theft at Ohio Valley Mall business
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Richland Township Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an incident at Gabe’s at the Ohio County Mall on Aug. 12. The pair are wanted for questioning in the theft of a large amount of items from the...
West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother
A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested at Wheeling restaurant
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested Tuesday and taken to jail on charges of writing a bad check. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says Haas was picked up on one charge of ‘felony fraudulent scheme.’ Stahl says the charge was pending for a […]
Six local counties under Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine order; here’s what that means
Six counties in our area are currently under a spotted lanternfly quarantine order. That means certain businesses need to get a permit to move objects that can become infested with the invasive species out of the area. The counties under the quarantine order are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Indiana, Washington and...
WTOV 9
Two killed in accident on Main Street in downtown Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — A portion of Main Street was closed in downtown Wheeling on Thursday evening as police investigates a single-vehicle accident that killed two people near the intersection of Nailers Way and 16th Street near the Boury Lofts. Wheeling Police and Fire were called around 6:20 p.m. for...
