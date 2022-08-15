ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Jefferson County Fair offers something for everyone

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Fair continues through the weekend and crowds continue to make their way through the gates in Smithfield. Thursday’s activities included showing off animals, amusement rides, magic show, motocross racing, food and more. "I came out to have fun with my cousin,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man killed in West Virginia mine

An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the Richards to the surface where he was pronounced dead. Tunnel Ridge […]
CADIZ, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Smithfield, OH
City
Friendship, OH
Jefferson County, OH
Government
WOUB

An Ohio man is dead after an accident at a West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a coal miner has died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Bridgeport still in need of bus drivers

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Schools across the country are still facing a shortage of bus drivers as the school year picks up. Some local schools in Belmont County have found a unique way to fill any empty seats. Bridgeport High School is just one of those schools. Seeing drivers getting...
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTOV 9

Officials happy to see Social Security services return to Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A ribbon cutting took place at the Towers Building in Steubenville on Thursday for the new social security office. "If they wouldn't have came here, people who need Social Security, who are all aging, you have to be a certain age to get Social Security, would have to drive to East Liverpool and that's just not feasible,” Jefferson County Commissioner Tony Morelli said.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement#The Jefferson County Fair#News9
wtae.com

One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTOV 9

Employee killed at Tunnel Ridge mine

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — An employee was killed Wednesday morning in a mine accident in Ohio County. The accident died at Tunnel Ridge, according to Eric Anderson, general manager of operations at Tunnel Ridge. Through a statement, Anderson said the worker was fatally injured in an accident involving two...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTOV 9

Major Steubenville road resurfacing project continues Sunday

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The resurfacing project for Sunset Boulevard and Washington Street will continue starting Sunday. Construction will take place at night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 7 a.m. each day, if the weather allows. The project is expected to take three to four weeks, if everything...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Students at Steubenville City Schools return to class

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Students in Steubenville City Schools headed back to school on Wednesday. Steubenville High School Principal Ted Gorman was outside bright and early, greeting students as they made their way into the building. He says there are 197 students in the freshman class. “We’ve heard nothing...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Pair sought in alleged theft at Ohio Valley Mall business

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Richland Township Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an incident at Gabe’s at the Ohio County Mall on Aug. 12. The pair are wanted for questioning in the theft of a large amount of items from the...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
MCMECHEN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Beware of wild horses hitting the road

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw is warning drivers to watch out for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses that’s been in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Two killed in accident on Main Street in downtown Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — A portion of Main Street was closed in downtown Wheeling on Thursday evening as police investigates a single-vehicle accident that killed two people near the intersection of Nailers Way and 16th Street near the Boury Lofts. Wheeling Police and Fire were called around 6:20 p.m. for...
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy