Fire destroys vacant Parade St. home

An overnight fire destroyed a vacant home in Erie Sunday night.

The first calls went out around midnight for a fire in the 1600 block of Parade Street.

Once on the scene, firefighters found the home fully involved in flames. Parade Street was closed down while crews worked to get the fire under control.

No one was believed to be inside the house at the time of the fire. The cause is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.