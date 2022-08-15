Fire destroys vacant Parade St. home
An overnight fire destroyed a vacant home in Erie Sunday night.
The first calls went out around midnight for a fire in the 1600 block of Parade Street.Street closures in Erie this week (Aug. 15-19)
Once on the scene, firefighters found the home fully involved in flames. Parade Street was closed down while crews worked to get the fire under control.
No one was believed to be inside the house at the time of the fire. The cause is under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 0