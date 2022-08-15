ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evacuation ordered after fuel leak discovered in Archdale

By Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are investigating a fuel leak in Archdale.

According to Guil-Rand Fire, their department is checking on a fuel leak in the area of Bonnie Place, NC 62 and W. White Street. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. when someone at Circle K reported a gasoline odor.

According to Randolph County Emergency Management, there is no way at this time to know how much fuel has leaked into the storm drains and creek. There are three “boom” operations to try to contain the leak. The leak has not reached a drinking water supply.

Someone with NC Water Quality Division is on scene. Agrees that the fuel is gasoline.

NC 62 has been blocked from Archdale Road to Main Street, with businesses and residences along the road being evacuated, according to Archdale Police Department.

The fire department discovered a leak from an underground tank had reached a storm drain and into a nearby creek.

Emergency management is on the scene. They’re waiting on a company to help remove the gasoline.

Archdale Police Department is on the scene as well.

