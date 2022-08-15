Read full article on original website
Baldwin County Commission puts brakes on ARPA-funded pay increases
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - After just two months of pay increases for Baldwin County employees, the Baldwin County Commission is putting the brakes on the ARPA-funded program. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provided $350-billion dollars to help state and local governments through the COVID pandemic. Nearly...
Baldwin County Commission rescinds COVID bonus pay to county employees
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — During a board meeting Tuesday, the Baldwin County Commission rescinded the Temporary Premium Pay program using ARPA funds that had gone into effect in July. The TPP will continue for employees until December 31, after some commissioners expressed concern that they were unaware of the...
Election set for Daphne Special Tax District
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — An August 30 election date has been set for residents of the Daphne High School feeder pattern to consider approving a special 3 Mil increase to property taxes. The tax, should it pass, would benefit Daphne High School, Belforest Elementary, Daphne East Elementary, Daphne Elementary,...
Mobile mirrors nationwide decrease in COVID cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the World Health Organization, the nation saw 940,000 cases of COVID-19 over the span of a week in January. As of August 15th, our weekly increase tops out at just over 400,000--suggesting a positive trend that health officials hope we maintain. “In Mobile...
Hearing aids will soon be easier to buy and likely less expensive
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Carrie Bishop says she having issues hearing people. "I say 'huh' a lot, have people repeat things," said Bishop. The 73-year-old Mobile resident has thought about getting hearing aids but is putting it off for one simple reason. "They're expensive," said Bishop. A new FDA...
Can a lawsuit reshape development in Gulf Shores? City files response over impact fee claims
A lawsuit over impact fees in the city of Gulf Shores took another step in court last week, but it remains far from resolved. Baldwin County Presiding Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski has yet to rule on Gulf Shores’ latest motion against the suit filed by resident Debra Wymer, who contends that the city has been using impact fees improperly.
Architects lay out two redevelopment proposals for Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In a meeting today, architects laid out two potential plans to redevelop the Mobile Civic Center. The meeting solely focused on three main buildings: the expo hall, theater, and arena. "The reception of a concept plan from Populus gave us two options on what the...
Gulf Shores city leaders preparing letter to state over proposed bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Renewed calls for a third bridge on Baldwin County's coast are growing louder. Gulf Shores city leaders are considering sending a message to Governor Kay Ivey to move the long-awaited project forward. This week, city officials approved a multi-million-dollar transportation plan, which includes adding...
Gulf Breeze homeowner alleges Matt Banks still working after contractors license revoked
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, the owner of Banks Construction, is under fire again Wednesday night. Santa Rosa County officials say Banks is trying to do work in the county after his license was revoked last week by the county's Contractor Competency Board. Banks is accused of taking...
Pollman's Bake Shop location forced to close by state Health Dept.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close by The Alabama Department of Public Health after and inspection revealed: Roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions”. The inspection was listed as occurring on July 20, 2022 and on August 2, owner...
Pollman’s shut down by health department due to roach infestation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close a month ago by the Alabama Department of Public Health. According to the agency, there was a roach infestation and unsanitary conditions. A July 21 Facebook post from Pollman’s said they were closing due to...
The plan to build Topgolf in Mobile is underway
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission confirmed plans to bring a TopGolf attraction to Mobile in a meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners will vote Monday to give a $1.25 million cash incentive. Topgolf is also seking $1.25 million from the City of Mobile. County Commissioner Connie Hudson said she is excited to bring Topgolf […]
Should you plead the 5th? Mobile attorney explains
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump was called to give a deposition under oath as the state of New York looks at the Trump Organization’s business practices. The former president invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination, pleading the Fifth, and refusing to answer questions. Mobile attorney Marcus Foxx says it’s […]
Africatown Heritage Preservation Fdn. names Dr. Afia Zakiya as first Exec. Director
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation (AHPF) Board of Directors is proud to announce the hiring of Dr. Afia S. Zakiya as its first Executive Director. “I’m honored to lead the effort to preserve the incredible piece of world history Africatown represents, and the riveting quest...
Neighborhood Bridges helping thousands of students in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A non-profit known as 'neighborhood bridges' is helping students and their families who are in need, in Baldwin county. Every donation is anonymous and it's made possible through a network of people who come in contact with students almost every day. Neighborhood bridges starts...
Scam tricks employees into moving money to gift cards
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scam alert! This one targeting employees who work at convenience stores or fast food restaurants. Officials say the scammer pretends to be the employee’s boss. Convenience stores and fast-food restaurants can be pretty empty late at night. A perfect time for scammers to prey...
Owner of Pensacola fencing company charged with defrauding several customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The owner of a Pensacola fencing company was arrested Wednesday for the second time in less than a month on fraud and larceny charges. Cody Brown, 33, of Pensacola -- the owner of Kodiak Fence Company -- was arrested Wednesday on these charges:. fraud - swindle (two...
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
Long awaited repairs coming to Indian Springs Elementary
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — After nearly a year, students at Indian Springs Elementary will see repairs to their school. On Monday, the Mobile County School Board is set to issue a contract to repair failing structural columns at the school. In September 2021, the Board issued an emergency repair...
Former meteorologist named new Escambia County Emergency Coordinator
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Emergency Management introduced Scottlin Williams as Escambia County's newest Emergency Coordinator. Williams succeeds Travis Tompkins, who previously served as Emergency Coordinator before accepting his current role as Emergency Manager. Prior, Williams served for two years as a broadcast meteorologist at CBS 12 News WJTV...
