NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Stars of ‘The Lost Boys’ will ascend on San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – “One thing about living in Santa Carla I never could stomach... all the damn vampires.”. The cast of the iconic 80s movie “The Lost Boys” will ascend on San Antonio this weekend at the Wonderland of the Americas for an event dubbed the “Summer of Santa Carla” in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary.
'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' cast members to visit San Antonio for September screening
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio movie lovers have a golden ticket of an opportunity to watch a Hollywood classic while sitting alongside two members of the original cast. Actors Paris Themmen and Julie Dawn Cole – otherwise remembered as rambunctious Mike TeaVee and materialistic Veruca Salt in the 1971 Gene Wilder-starring adventure "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – will visit on Sept. 5 for a screening of the film at Alamo Drafthouse Park North. It's part of multistate tour that will also make stops in Corpus Christi, Austin and Dallas after setting out from Houston.
San Antonio TV show celebrating Latina leaders returns for second season with new host
A toast to the women of San Antonio, especially Melanie Mendez-Gonzales. She is hosting the second season of original series ¡Salud! on KLRN, featuring local Latinas in leadership positions. The season premieres September 8, following up an eight-episode debut season with then-host Jenna Saucedo. “I am excited to explore...
sonicboomrecords.com
Staff Picks: Sunny & The Sunliners - Mr Brown Eyed Soul Vol. 2
What they're saying: Here is NPR’s Oliver Wang on the origins of Sunny’s sound: “Much like Los Angeles' vaunted "eastside sound," San Antonio's westside equivalent was born out of the city's Mexican-American barrios, where teenagers like Ozuna combined the harmonies of doo-wop with the brassy sound of Mexican conjunto bands.” And Joshua Pitney at the Texas Music blog gives this lovely discription of the sounds on Mr Brown Eyed Sould V. 2: “The instrumentation and arrangements subtly shift the context and create a clear Tejano undercurrent… This perfectly sets the stage for Sunny’s tender yet sorrowful voice, building tension until the drums finally hit. When they do, all of the instruments blend together and give the impression of a band that could change directions at any moment — a classic soul singer backed by a group of musicians with an eclectic musical vocabulary.”
San Antonio gaming tavern Black Potion welcomes improv comedy group
Games, beer, and now comedy.
San Antonio Current
Samsung TV, Nike Air Jordans, and a Gucci belt are all up grabs at SAPD auction next week
For the first time in over a year, the San Antonio Police Department is actioning off around 100 forfeited property and luxury items next week on Aug. 24. From an array of high-end electric tools to several pairs of Nike Air Jordans and even a Gucci belt — attendees are sure to find something worth bidding on.
'We're going to compete': Sotomayor Wildcats look to make a statement in inaugural season
SAN ANTONIO — Let's hear it for the new guy. In the case of San Antonio high school football, the "new guy" is Sotomayor, which will play its first year of varsity football this fall. Head coach Juan Morales knows the challenge that awaits his Wildcats, but he’s preaching...
saobserver.com
A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING
Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
What to know about San Antonio's massive 43-acre pirate-themed park
It's coming but we'll be waiting a little longer.
Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the city's highest-rated fajitas.
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Immerse yourself in these Alamo City activities in the coming days. Feel the flow during a morning yoga class inside Immersive Van Gogh, or experience the sounds of bands like My Chemical Romance, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett live in concert. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
KENS 5
San Antonio high school's barbecue team wins national title | Texas Outdoors
Madison High School's barbecue team took home a national title this year at a barbecue competition. Barry Davis spoke with them during this week's Texas Outdoors.
San Antonio's highly anticipated Kerbey Lane Cafe is now open
Kerbey Lane Cafe's new San Antonio spot is a first for the business.
Microsoft eyeing San Antonio's Far Westside for $215M data center
Microsoft just keeps taking up Westover Hills space.
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
KSAT 12
Meet the new meteorologist at KSAT, Mia Montgomery
A new face is coming to KSAT 12. Meteorologist Mia Montgomery will be joining the incredible KSAT Weather Authority team in September. Mia comes from the local TV station KBTX serving the Brazos Valley but is not a stranger to San Antonio. She grew up in the area!. She’s excited...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts
National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
KSAT 12
Kerbey Lane opens first San Antonio restaurant at The Rim
SAN ANTONIO – A popular Austin-based restaurant known for its made-from-scratch comfort food like queso and dessert-like pancakes has opened up its first San Antonio location. The restaurant at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103 at The Rim Crossing is the first Kerbey Lane Cafe outside the Austin...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
Chalk It Up returns to downtown San Antonio after 2 years
Chalk It Up has been a part of San Antonio for nearly 20 years.
