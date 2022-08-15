Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Mariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st Birthday
At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.
Roddy Ricch Seemingly Drags JT Into Back-And-Forth With Lil Uzi Vert
Roddy Ricch has been teasing new music since the release of his last studio album, Live Life Fast. His sophomore effort didn't receive the same acclaim or praise as his debut project but he's hinted that another body of work is coming soon. Though we haven't heard from him about a release date, we do know that he atleast has some new music coming out later this month, thanks to DJ Khaled.
Lil Uzi Vert Flames Roddy Ricch's Boots From DJ Khaled's Video Shoot
Lil Uzi Vert is undoubtedly a fashion icon in their own right. Though sometimes, their choices come across as questionable, Uzi continues to push the boundaries with their fashion every time they steps out. However, they also carry high standards when it comes to having clean drip, and hip-hop fashion as a whole.
Apathy, Jadakiss, & Stu Bangas Come Together For Angsty "No Time To Waste" Joint
August has been a huge month for new music, from Megan Thee Stallion and The Game dropping in the same weekend to Nicki Minaj triumphantly breaking records with her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl." This New Music Friday, we've received projects from names like Tink, Aitch, and Internet Money, as...
600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"
A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
Mary J. Blige Says R&B Becomes "Popular Music" When Justin Timberlake Or Adele Takes On The Genre
Questions posed by Sean "Diddy" Combs on social media have sparked several conversations about the state of R&B. The genre has been under scrutiny for years as some have argued that R&B's influence in popular culture has severely declined since its reign decades ago. The new generation has sonically shifted much of what the world classifies as R&B these days, and Diddy recently posed the question, "Who killed R&B?" before returning to ask his followers how they defined the genre.
The Game Called Out By Battle Rapper For "Desperately Begging For Eminem's Attention"
With an album that comes in at 30 songs, there is much to dissect in The Game's Drillmatic. However, his 10-minute diss track to Eminem—"The Black Slim Shady—has come under fire as people have chastised Game over targeting the Detroit hitmaker. The Game has been poking the bear for some time by commenting on Em's daughter's photo and mentioning him in interviews, and he decided to attempt to kick off some diss track beef by dropping "The Black Slim Shady."
Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"
It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.
D.L. Hughley Challenged To Million-Dollar Boxing Match By Irate Pastor
With his Mo'Nique debacle behind him, D.L. Hughley has been staying away from controversy. The world witnessed the unraveling of his working relationship with Mo'Nique as she went after the Kings of Comedy legend over a contract dispute. She attacked his sexual relationship with his wife and later, she mentioned his daughter being sexually abused. Hughley would clap back, making for a public argument that caused their mutual friends to speak up, and after battle lines were drawn, apologies were given.
Fabolous Takes On An Amerie Sample On "1Thing Freestyle"
Could a new project from Fabolous be on the way? The Brooklyn rapper hasn't released a full body of work since 2019's Summertime Shootout 3 but the influx of freestyles and singles he's released in recent times is a strong indication that he's cooking something up in the studio these days. Ober the past few months, he's unveiled a handful of records including Friday's "Say Less" ft. French Montana.
Gucci Mane Locks In With BigWalkDog & PeeWee Longway On "Gelati"
Though he's spent the past two years reconstructing the 1017 empire, Gucci Mane has come through with plenty of hits in recent times. This year, he came through with So Icy Gang: The Re-up, which included plenty of hits like "Publicity Stunt," "Rumors" ft. Lil Durk, and more. However, it feels like Gucci is preparing to unload a new project soon, especially after the success of "Dissin The Dead."
Fat Joe Apologizes To Irv Gotti
Irv Gotti's interview on Drink Champs sparked plenty of reactions across the internet. Though the interview was conducted in the lead-up to The Murder Inc. Story on BET, Gotti spilled the tea on his relationship with Ashanti, which was arguably the biggest takeaway from the interview. Ja Rule chimed in on the matter, as well as Fat Joe.
The Game "DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind" Album Review
Retirement is seldom permanent in Hip-Hop, and The Game is the latest example of a rapper who just couldn’t fully step away from music. Two years and eight-and-a-half months after his tenth and “final” studio album Born 2 Rap, The Game has triumphantly bounced back from a brief retirement to unleash his eleventh studio album, DRILLMATIC Heart v. Mind. From Jay-Z’s Kingdom Come to Logic’s Bobby Tarantino III mixtape, post-retirement comeback albums tend to elicit mixed results. But, if DRILLMATIC makes anything clear, it proves that The Game had no business retiring in the first place.
Meek Mill Issues $10 Mil Challenge To Music Execs Who Said His Career Was Over
Are you betting on or against Meek Mill? If you are an executive in the music industry, the Philadelphia rapper may have a proposition for you, but it could cause you to lose a hefty bag. Last week, Meek revealed that he would be sharing some big music news soon, even suggesting that we could have releases on the way as early as next month. We also reported that after leaving his management deal with Roc Nation, Meek signed with WME, partnering with the company for the Culture Currency Initiative.
Drake Cops New 18-Carat "Godfather Ring" From Legendary Jeweler Alex Moss
Drake is not shy when comes to flexing the fruits of his labor. Earlier this week, the hip hop star took to Instagram to celebrate his latest win of having 30 top five singles on the Billboard chart, by showing off his new 13-diamond, white gold ring--- also known as The Godfather Ring. Drizzy captured IG video of his epic new bling, "100 in the top 20 I can’t do the rubber strap with that stat line."
The Game Removes NBA Youngboy From His Album Over $150K Fee
Fans were excited when The Game dropped his extensive 10th studio album Drillmatic: Heart vs Mind last Thursday, and even more excited to see NBA Youngboy as a surprise feature on the track "O.P.P." However, shortly after the project's release, fans noticed that "O.P.P" was removed from the album, as well as Youngboy's verse. According to Game's manager, Wack 100, the 22-year-old Baton Rouge rapper's hefty $150K fee is the reason why he was nixed from the project.
Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Agree To "Hit For Hit" Battle In Atlanta
With Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in a legal war with Triller over Verzuz, it's unclear if we'll be seeing the series return anytime. However, there are still fans who are waiting for those huge, epic label showdowns and hopefully, they will arrive. When Irv Gotti visited Drink Champs, the Murder Inc boss said that the only label that could match against his own would be Bad Boy Records, but Diddy has another challenge already on the books.
Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Bailed On Super Bowl Show If Not For Jay-Z & Nas
Dr. Dre admits that he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, but was convinced not to cancel on the event after speaking with Jay-Z and Nas. Dre ended up performing at the game alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Anderson .Paak. Dre...
Hitmaka Revisits Memories With DMX, Remembers When He Slept Outside Next To His Benz
The history of DMX runs deep, and often, his collaborators come forward with untold stories. The world lost an incredible talent when DMX passed away last year, and his memory is forever etched into music history as his catalog still brings joy to his millions of fans worldwide. It was known that throughout his life, X struggled with addiction as he often faced his innermost demons, but his kind-hearted nature made him a respected Hip Hop icon that continues to be celebrated by his peers.
