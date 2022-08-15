Man Robs Woman at Knifepoint in Downtown Flushing

Suspect wanted for allegedly robbing a woman at knifepoint at the intersection of 39th Avenue and College Hill Boulevard on July 31 (Photos: NYPD and GMaps)

The police are looking for a man who robbed a 56-year-old woman at knifepoint in downtown Flushing last month.

The suspect allegedly approached the woman at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at the intersection of College Point Boulevard and 39th Avenue. He then displayed a knife and demanded her property.

The suspect then took the woman’s bag and fled. Police released a photo of the man Sunday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).