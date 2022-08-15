Read full article on original website
Related
Enormous Alligator Terrorizes North Carolina Family: 'Like Lake Placid'
Carol Woollery and her daughter pulled out of their driveway and were met with an alligator turning to face them with its mouth open.
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
People don’t always look too closely at the residential homes around them. When you start searching for a new house, though, certain things earn closer scrutiny. Like the fact that some houses, particularly in the northeast, have a five-pointed decorative star hanging on the exterior. It’s been cited as being indicative of everything from religion to a beacon for swingers. But what does it really mean?
These Are the Oldest Cities in America
American history conjures up images of tricorn hats, the “Star-Spangled Banner,” and cobblestone streets in quaint colonial towns. While the colonial era is certainly part of American history, however, it’s only one small part of it. Evidence of humans inhabiting North America dates solidly back 15,000 years, with some indication of human settlements stretching back as far as 40,000 years ago. Many millions of people have called the continent home over those centuries, with indigenous people, European explorers, merchant traders, and early settlers all leaving their marks throughout America's complicated history. In fact, a number of the towns, villages, and cities that early Americans created over the last 1,000 years still exist in some form today.
Mic
People are renting out actual slave cabins on Airbnb
Airbnb has had its share of high profile problems recently, but none of them top the atrocity that one TikToker pointed out this week: The site is home to several vacation rental listings for pimped out former slave quarters — a pretty bold move for a company that prides itself on diversity and inclusion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City Journal
David McCullough’s elegant style and his belief in the American story brought him a wide audience, but the consensus under which he wrote is disappearing.
David McCullough, who died last week at 89, was a gregarious man in what is normally a somewhat cloistered profession. He wrote a gregarious kind of history, in which people took precedence over events. He saw the world as driven by individual character more than by mass, impersonal shifts. “To me, history ought to be a pleasure,” McCullough said. “To me it’s an enlargement of the experience of being alive, just the way literature or art or music is.” Because he sought to share this pleasure, and did so in a clear, vivid prose style, his books frequently became bestsellers. He was a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, and as the narrator of PBS’s The American Experience series and Ken Burns’s The Civil War documentary in particular, his voice became identified with the great events of our national story.
A century-old Vermont synagogue mural, said to be unique in the U.S., is uncovered and restored
The 'Lost Mural,' a colorful triptych created by a Lithuanian immigrant in 1910, is a rare representation of a kind of art that graced wooden synagogues in Europe that were largely destroyed during the Holocaust, experts say.
Priceless Missing Chinese Porcelain From Rothschild Collection Goes To Auction
Seventeenth-century Chinese porcelain from banker Anthony de Rothschild’s world-famous collection has been rediscovered in his daughter’s home. The pieces had been gifted to her in 1948 when plutocrat Anthony Rothschild donated the family home Ascott House in England’s Buckinghamshire region to the National Trust. The collection was...
Cambodia Believes the Metropolitan Museum of Art Has Stolen Artifacts in Its Collection
Cambodian officials say that they are certain that several of 13 Cambodian artifacts donated to the Metropolitan Museum of Art by businessman Douglas A.J. Latchford, beginning in 1983, were stolen, according to the New York Times. Last July, a complaint was filed by Manhattan’s Federal District Court related to a Cambodian Khmer sandstone sculpture connected to Latchford that’s in the Met’s collection. Later that year, officials from the Met met with members of the U.S. attorney’s office to talk about the possibility that Cambodian artifacts in their collection had been stolen. The Met says it has long been in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 39 - The Guests
In the house in the Rue du Helder, where Albert had invited the Count of Monte Cristo, everything was being prepared on the morning of the 21st of May to do honor to the occasion. Albert de Morcerf inhabited a pavilion situated at the corner of a large court, and directly opposite another building, in which were the servants’ apartments. Two windows only of the pavilion faced the street; three other windows looked into the court, and two at the back into the garden. Between the court and the garden, built in the heavy style of the imperial architecture, was the large and fashionable dwelling of the Count and Countess of Morcerf. A high wall surrounded the whole of the property, surmounted at intervals by vases filled with flowers, and broken in the centre by a large gate of gilded iron, which served as the carriage entrance. A small door, close to the lodge of the concierge, gave ingress and egress to the servants and masters when they were on foot. It was easy to discover that the delicate care of a mother, unwilling to part from her son, and yet aware that a young man of the viscount’s age required the full exercise of his liberty, had chosen this habitation for Albert. There were not lacking, however, evidences of what we may call the intelligent egoism of a youth who is charmed with the indolent, careless life of an only son, and who lives as it were in a gilded cage. By means of the two windows looking into the street, Albert could see all that passed; the sight of what is going on is necessary to young men, who always want to see the world traverse their horizon, even if that horizon is only a public thoroughfare. Then, should anything appear to merit a more minute examination, Albert de Morcerf could follow up his researches by means of a small gate, similar to that close to the concierge’s door, and which merits a particular description.
veranda.com
The Art Collection in This Masterfully Composed Park Avenue Apartment Rivals Any Gallery
Life in New York City sometimes feels like a never-ending scavenger hunt, where everything from the latest restaurant to a brilliant new friend is a great discovery and days are infused with a sense of both urgency and play. Celebrity real estate broker Michael Lorber thrives on this exuberant intensity. “He’s one of the most man-about-town people I know,” says interior designer Nick Olsen. “He’s out to dinner nearly every night, and seems to know everybody on the street.”
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in America
Title page of the Bay Psalm book dated 1640Credit: Stephen Day (dated 1640); Public Domain Image. America's first printed book is the Bay Psalm book. It was first printed by the settlers of Massachusetts in 1640 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Comments / 0